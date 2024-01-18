Prysmian Group's Anna Wright Named Among Top 50 Women Leaders in Marketing for 2023

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Prysmian Group's Anna Wright, Vice President of Marketing & External Communications for North America, was recently named a Top Leader in Marketing for 2023 by Women We Admire. Wright ranked number 18 on the list, representing a diverse set of individuals spanning sectors from entertainment to technology to health and showcases the women who are trailblazing the future of marketing, brand management, digital strategies and other related areas.

Wright leads Prysmian Group's branding and media initiatives for North America. Her extensive experience working across newsrooms and corporate settings provides her with unique perspectives that she leverages to help promote Prysmian's external image and marketing initiatives in the U.S. and Canada.

"I am thrilled to be recognized as a Top Women Leader in Marketing for 2023, alongside other esteemed leaders in marketing," said Wright. "North America is pivotal in Prysmian's operations, and we continue to enhance our marketing and communication efforts. Organizations like Women We Admire provide connections with other professionals across industries and provides new perspectives and insights to complement our current strategies."

Wright began her career as a TV news anchor for stations throughout the Midwest, anchoring "Good Morning Cincinnati" at WKRC-TV, the local CBS station. After leaving the news industry and transitioning careers, she excelled in positions at Johnson & Johnson, national law firm Dinsmore & Shohl, and Northern Kentucky University. She earned her Journalism degree from the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

"Anna's robust skillset and unique background in journalism and public relations are critical for Prysmian as we navigate into the future," stated Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian Group North America. "We are delighted to see her acknowledged among the Top 50 Women Leaders in Marketing for 2023."

Read more about Wright and the other Top 50 Women Leaders in Marketing for 2023 at https://thewomenweadmire.com/2023/12/28/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-marketing-for-2023/.

About Prysmian Group North America:

Prysmian Group is a multinational company headquartered in Milan, specializing in the production of cable and systems for use in the energy and telecom industries. Prysmian is the largest cable producer in the world with 30,000 associates and $16 billion in sales. Prysmian is present in North America with 28 plants, 48 in Europe, 13 in Latin America, 7 in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, and 13 in Asia-Pacific.

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, eight distribution centers, six R&D centers, and more than 6,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.

