DroneUp Awarded Landmark FAA Approval for Beyond Visual Line of Sight in the U.S.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / DroneUp , a leading autonomous drone delivery and logistics company, announced today that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved it to conduct Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone deliveries.

This landmark approval allows DroneUp to immediately commence BVLOS operations at Riverside Health System facilities and paves the path for broader BVLOS rollout at additional locations throughout the country with existing and new customers. DroneUp is now one of the few companies in the country to have a BVLOS waiver for medical deliveries.

This approval permits DroneUp to conduct operations beyond the direct visual line of sight of the remote pilot in command throughout the entire flight. Participating visual observers are also not required to maintain sight of the drones. This breakthrough enhances operational capabilities and presents a substantial cost reduction in the last-mile delivery process. By reducing the necessary human resources, DroneUp can now accelerate safe and large-scale deployment of autonomous last-mile drone deliveries.

Tom Walker, CEO of DroneUp, expressed enthusiasm about the milestone, stating, "Securing BVLOS approval is a testament to our dedication to safety and innovation. We have some significant technologies coming out of stealth this year, which when combined with BVLOS, will unlock commercial scalability that the industry and our customers have been eagerly awaiting."

John Vernon, Chief Technology Officer at DroneUp, commented, "Our ability to fly BVLOS propels us into the next level of using drone technology, undoubtedly enhancing the efficiency of medical deliveries, ensuring that crucial supplies reach healthcare facilities and patients promptly."

The approval for BVLOS operations opens up substantial opportunities for the future of drone delivery. DroneUp is committed to exploring new avenues and partnerships to further enhance its capabilities and expand its reach. The company envisions a future where autonomous drones play a crucial role in transforming last-mile logistics for retailers, quick-service restaurants, pharmacies and healthcare organizations.

About DroneUp

DroneUp is a pioneering autonomous drone delivery company that specializes in providing innovative and efficient solutions for last-mile delivery. DroneUp's proprietary autonomous technology is integrated with its ground infrastructure to provide affordable and scalable last-mile delivery. With a commitment to utilizing cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach, DroneUp is revolutionizing the way goods are transported, making delivery faster, safer, and more cost-effective.

Founded in 2016, DroneUp is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. DroneUp provides drone delivery service in 34 locations across six states for the #1 retailer in the world, Walmart, Inc.

