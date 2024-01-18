Mercy Health and the City of Mason Celebrate Grand Opening of New Mercy Health-Kings Mills Hospital

New Hospital Will Increase Access to Acute Care in Warren County and Beyond

MASON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Mercy Health-Kings Mills Hospital, located at 5440 Kings Island Drive in the City of Mason, will open its innovative new facility on Jan. 21.

Mercy Health-Kings Mills Hospital, a $200 million, 175,000-square-foot facility is situated on the 30-acre former site of the College Football Hall of Fame, is the first hospital to be built in Greater Cincinnati in nearly a decade.

"The opening of this facility addresses the need for an acute care hospital in Mason and neighboring communities," said Jason Asic, president of Mercy Health-Kings Mills. "Closer proximity means shorter ambulance rides, faster medical interventions, and better outcomes for area patients."

The 60-bed acute care facility becomes the second hospital to service Warren County and the first located in Mason. Mercy Health also operates five others in Greater Cincinnati: Mercy Health-West, Mercy Health-Anderson, Mercy Health-Clermont, Mercy Health-Fairfield and The Jewish Hospital-Mercy Health.

"Welcoming Mercy Health-Kings Mills Hospital to the Mason landscape is a great way to start the new year," said City of Mason Mayor Diana Nelson. "As one of City Council's first acts in January 2021, we voted to attract the hospital through incentives and partnership. How rewarding for us to see it come to fruition and help open its doors to the community."

"We're grateful to the City of Mason for their partnership as we've worked to create a space of wellness and hope centered around our patients and their families," said Brian Gwyn, president of Mercy Health-Cincinnati. "Their investment, guidance, and commitment to collaboration have helped get this project across the finish line. Together, we are bringing high-quality health care close to home for area residents."

The hospital's emergency department, which includes 16 treatment spaces, will be open 24/7, and there is adjacent shell space to allow the department to be expanded as needs dictate. The hospital also has a helipad where serious trauma cases can be transported to and from other facilities. The walkways in the ambulance and helipad areas have de-icing systems to ensure the safety of emergency medical personnel and patients throughout the year.

In addition to emergency care, the hospital will provide general and orthopedic surgery, a Level 1 catheterization lab, an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), four operating rooms, three procedure suites, and additional shell space for eventual expansion. An attached two-story medical office building will offer specialist care, including ENT, audiology, general surgery, pulmonology, orthopedics, cardiology, and lab services. The medical campus is positioned for scalability as the demand for care grows.

"More than 80% of investment and job creation in Mason over the past eight years has been within the biohealth sector," said Michele Blair, director of economic development for the City of Mason. "The addition of Mercy Health strengthens our biohub and contributes to overall interest in our entrepreneurial healthcare sector. As an investor in health science innovation, Mercy Health is a natural fit and a welcome collaborator."

Mercy Health-Kings Mills has hired over 200 staff members with plans to expand its workforce as needed. According to the American Hospital Association, each hospital job supports two additional local jobs, which means the hospital could indirectly create more than 400 jobs in the Mason area. Every dollar spent by hospitals support roughly $2.30 of additional local business activity, according to association statistics.

Mercy Health - Cincinnati is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health, one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. The Mercy Health - Cincinnati network of care includes five award-winning hospitals, senior living communities, primary care and specialty physician practices, outpatient centers, fitness centers and various outreach programs. Consistent with its commitment to serving each patient with dignity, Bon Secours Mercy Health provides nearly $2 million per day in community benefit. The mission of Bon Secours Mercy Health is to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of its communities and bringing good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying, and underserved. To learn more, visit mercy.com.

About the City of Mason, Ohio - As the largest city in Warren County and part of the Greater Cincinnati region in southwest Ohio, Mason is nationally recognized for its low cost of living, award-winning schools, and intentional culture of wellness. Mason has a strong entrepreneurial business community and is an established hub for bioscience innovation, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, and technology companies. Mason's economic development mission is focused on attracting and supporting the growth of top companies and creating jobs in these sectors, while also leveraging partnerships to attract foreign direct investment. For more information about the City of Mason, visit www.whymason.com or www.imaginemason.org.

