St-Hubert, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2024) - Urbanimmersive (TSXV: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF), Urbanimmersive, founded in 2011 and based in the Montreal region, is a fast-growing proptech business offering innovative 3D visual content solutions and related services in North America serving mainly the real estate market, will be participating in The Microcap Conference, which will take place January 30, 31, February 1, 2024 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Simon Bedard, CEO and CFO, will be presenting on January 31 & February 1, 2024. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the Urbanimmersive management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To register to attend The Microcap Conference, follow this link.

About Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive develops and commercializes real estate photography technologies and services focused on redefining industry visual content standards. The Company's all-in-one platform enables high-volume photography businesses to increase operational productivity delivering feature-rich 3D tours and floor plans, leading-edge property websites and high-resolution AI-indexed images. The Company's operating segments include software (SaaS), 3D photography equipment and, in a growing number of North American cities, technology-powered real estate photography service business units leading the industry photo-shoots standards transformation. Learn more at urbanimmersive.com.

About The Microcap Conference and DealFlow Events

Organized by DealFlow Events, this 3-day event at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino will feature company presentations from publicly traded microcap businesses and qualified private companies across healthcare, technology, financial services, energy, and other high-growth sectors. The conference facilitates extensive networking through 1-on-1 investor meetings and interactive activities and entertainment, including a poker tournament and exclusive concert with Soul Asylum.

In addition, keynote presentations and panel discussions led by industry experts will provide key insights into trading strategies, regulations, risk assessment and mitigation, tax issues, and other topics critical to the microcap community. Unlike many other microcap events, there's no invitation required. All are welcome to register and attend.

For further information:

Simon Bedard

15145135303

simonbedard@urbanimmersive.com

