Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2024) - cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBD-PA) (the "Company"), one of the nation's leading providers of premium cannabidiol (CBD) products, has launched into the grocery chain, Sprouts Farmers Market - seeing strong movement of their two featured products, Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) and Immunity Gummy Pouches in 175 locations nationwide.

Sprouts Farmers Market, a name synonymous with quality and selectivity in healthy, natural product choice, has chosen cbdMD as a key brand for their CBD section. This selection solidifies cbdMD's reputation for premium quality products and aligns perfectly with Sprouts' commitment to providing their customers with the best natural options in the market.

The key features of cbdMD's ACV and Immunity Gummies pouches include:

The ACV Gummies are infused with organic apple cider vinegar powder, providing 100% of daily Vitamin B12 and Folic Acid requirements, promoting digestive health.

The Immunity Gummies are packed with essential vitamins C, D, E, Zinc, Selenium, and antioxidant-rich elderberry, supporting immune health.

Both these gummies are vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and Farm Bill Compliant, catering to a broad spectrum of dietary needs and preferences.

"Being chosen by Sprouts Farmers Market is an honor that testifies to our unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction," said Shannon Charles, Chief Marketing Officer at cbdMD. "This partnership allows us to bring our premium gummies to more health-conscious consumers across the country."

This new relationship with Sprouts Farmers Market marks a significant milestone in cbdMD's growth journey. It not only underscores the brand's commitment to delivering top-tier CBD products, but also paves the way for further expansion and increased accessibility of its offerings.

"We're excited about what this means for our future growth and expansion. Our mission has always been to promote a balanced lifestyle and optimal wellness, and this partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market brings us one step closer to that goal," Charles added.

About cbdMD:

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products as well as Full Spectrum and Delta 9 THC products. The cbdMD brand currently includes high-quality, premium CBD products including tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, sleep aids and more. The Company's Paw CBD brand includes formulated pet products including tinctures and chews in varying strengths. To learn more about cbdMD and the complete line of products, please visit www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

Forward-Looking Statements:

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.

