

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.



The Treasury said it plans to sell $60 billion worth of two-year notes, $61 billion worth of five-year notes and $41 billion worth of seven-year notes.



The results of the two-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the five-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Thursday.



Last month, the Treasury sold $57 billion worth of two-year notes, $58 billion worth of five-year notes and $40 billion worth of seven-year notes, with all three auctions attracting average demand.



