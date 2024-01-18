Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.01.2024
PR Newswire
18.01.2024 | 17:54
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary December 2023

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary December 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 18

31/12/2023

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985,LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Monthly Factsheet

Factsheet Commentary

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of December 2023. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

http://www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath

+44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson



Select Monthly Income Fund Commentary December 2023
Select Monthly Income Fund Factsheet December 2023
© 2024 PR Newswire
