Dunlop Sports Americas: Cleveland Golf Unveils New HB SOFT 2 Putters With Nine Stroke-Specific Models

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / The all-new HB SOFT 2 Putter line from CLEVELAND GOLF® integrates Speed Optimized Face Technology with nine, stroke-specific models designed to enhance players' performance on the greens in a finely tuned, near-custom putter.









Designed to provide golfers with truer strikes and a more consistent swing feel, HB SOFT 2 caters to different stroke types. Designating the appropriate hosel, shaft, and grip for both face-balanced and moderate toe hang models ensures each putter is built to match the player's individual stroke.

"We want golfers to stand over their ball knowing their putter is going to be in sync with their stroke," said Jacob Lambeth, R&D Research Engineer Supervisor at Cleveland Golf. "With nine models to choose from, there's an HB SOFT 2 that can fit your needs on the greens, and golfers will be able to see and feel the difference of having a putter designed specifically for their stroke."

A key feature of the HB SOFT 2 is Speed Optimized Face Technology (SOFT). SOFT uses individualized milling patterns in each model to normalize ball speed across the putter face, resulting in more consistent distance regardless of where the putt is struck. These unique milling patterns are carefully aligned to each head shape's Center of Gravity, MOI, and weighting profile.

To further enhance swing feel, a 20g counterbalance weight in the butt end of the shaft is included in each HB SOFT 2 model 35 inches and over. This provides a consistent feel, regardless of shaft length, giving golfers the confidence to execute their strokes with precision.

Based on stroke type and alignment preferences, HB SOFT 2 features Cleveland Golf's custom-made pistol grips. For a slight arc stroke type, the HB SOFT 2 Pistol grip has a classic look and allows the hands to naturally turn over through the stroke. For those with a more "straight back, straight through" motion, the HB SOFT 2 Pistol Oversize grip promotes a stable stroke, while still maintaining feel and control.

HB SOFT 2 also introduces a completely new head shape to Cleveland Golf's putting matrix; HB SOFT 2 RETREVE. RETREVE is the company's first-ever putter with the ability to pick the ball out of the hole, or from any surface without bending over to grab it.

For more information on the new HB SOFT 2 Putter line, visit us.dunlopsports.com/cleveland-golf.

Retail Pricing and Information:

HB SOFT 2: $149.99

Launch Date: January 24, 2024

