CIC Consulting: Cam McCormick to Return to the University of Miami for Historic Ninth College Football Season

is Fourth Year Playing Will Be Dedicated to Overcoming Adversity, Service, and Academics

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / In a groundbreaking announcement, University of Miami Tight End Cam McCormick has announced he will return for one more season of college football - his fourth playing season - in an unprecedented ninth year of eligibility.

Cam Returns

Cam McCormick Returns for Unprecedented Ninth College Football Season

McCormick's decision continues his extraordinary story as a resilient force both on and off the football field, showcasing his athletic talents and his commitment to academics, service, and overcoming a series of personal challenges.

During his journey through college football - which took him from the University of Oregon for seven seasons to the University of Miami, McCormick has overcome six surgeries to his knee and ankle, multiple hospitalizations and extensive physical therapy to work his way back onto the field.

While exhibiting the never-quit toughness over and over again, he also showed exceptional dedication to his education. McCormick overcame an Auditory Processing Disorder (APD) to successfully earn his undergraduate degree in Journalism. Subsequently, in the midst of the numerous physical setbacks, he furthered his academic pursuits by completing a Master's Degree in Advertising and Brand Responsibility.

Cam has also prioritized extensive charitable service, including a trip to Uganda to help bring a war-torn village together through sport by building a basketball court. He also assisted underprivileged children through participation in sports with a sizeable donation to Kids in the Game and supported long-term mentorship of children in an attempt to break the cycle of generational poverty by supporting the Friends of the Children charity.

In conjunction with - and to celebrate - his announcement to return for his ninth year, McCormick will make a significant donation to the Gallaudet College Football Team. This contribution underscores his unwavering support of fellow athletes, particularly those overcoming unique challenges like the players at Gallaudet do every day, as they strive to excel in college football.

This commitment to making a difference in the lives of others earned him the prestigious 2022 Orange Bowl FWAA Courage Award. This award not only recognizes the adversity he has overcome but also his continued dedication to community service.

Selected as a team captain in two of his three seasons of college football, his return to the Canes signifies the values he brings to the team-resilience, tenacity, and perseverance.

In expressing his motivation for returning, Cam shared, "I love my teammates, my coaches, and the University of Miami. Despite the challenges, I want to finish what we started together. The bond we share is everlasting and makes it all worthwhile."

"Cam is an amazing young man of service, a great athlete, hard worker, and a natural-born leader," said Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal. "His return is a testament to his character and the values he brings to our team. We are excited to have him back for the upcoming season."

