Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2024) - Dataroid, a leading player in the digital analytics and customer engagement industry, has announced a US$2 million investment from Koç Group's Private Venture Capital Investment Fund and Isbank's 100th Year Venture Capital.

Dataroid will use funds to drive its global expansion and to invest in marketing efforts. During this growth phase, Dataroid plans to strengthen its team and product to effectively support these expansion strategies.

Fatih and Firat Isbecer went on to establish Dataroid. They were joined in this venture by Elif Parlak and Can Elmas, who also took on the roles of co-founders, serving as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), respectively.

The fast-growing digital analytics platform Dataroid empowers marketing, product, and technology teams of large companies, notably banks, to analyze the digital journey of customers and manage interactions on a single platform, while also helping them enhance customer experiences through data-driven insights.

Preferred by top banks and financial institutions, Dataroid provides product and marketing teams with AI-enhanced predictive analytics, enabling them to delve deeper into analyzing customer drop-off points in digital channels and to predict customer trends effectively.

Fatih Isbecer, Founder of Dataroid, commented on the recent investment, stating:

"Dataroid collaborates with top-tier banks and financial services companies including Garanti BBVA, QNB Finansbank, ING Bank, Isbank, Yapi Kredi Bank, Akbank, Odeabank, and ABB Bank. Their confidence in us fuels our drive for international expansion.

This new investment is crucial as we aim to become a leading analytics platform in the banking sector and expand our global marketing initiatives, thereby broadening our impact in various regions."

Dataroid has experienced a 60% increase in its customer base since 2021 and continued its strong growth in 2023, enhancing the digital channel experience for over 35 million users daily. In G2's 2024 winter reports, Dataroid was recognized as a high-performing platform in nine categories and confirmed as a preferred product by industry leaders.

Dataroid platform is already used by medium to very large enterprises in financial services, airlines, and retail to reshape the experience of over 100 million users.

About Dataroid

Dataroid is a digital analytics and customer engagement platform that allows companies to measure customer interactions and experiences across different digital channels, enabling data-driven analysis and real-time execution. Dataroid combines features such as enriched individual customer data, behavioral analytics, application performance management, and data modeling on a single platform, providing marketing, product, and technology teams with end-to-end customer insights. Dataroid's platform is already used by medium to very large enterprises in financial services, airlines, and retail to reshape the experience of over 100 million users. For more information, please visit www.dataroid.com.

About Koç Group Private Venture Capital Investment Fund (Koç GSYF)

Yapi Kredi Asset Management Koç Group Companies First Private Venture Capital Investment Fund is a private venture capital investment fund, allocated to Koç Holding subsidiaries, business partnerships and affiliates that fall within its scope of consolidation. More information is available at kap.org.tr.

About Isbank 100th Year Venture Capital

Isbank's 100th Year Venture Capital is an early-stage investment arm of Isbank, Türkiye's first and largest private bank with an asset size of c. US$ 90 billion. Founded in 1924 with the mission of supporting new businesses and boosting the economy, Isbank continues to support the next generation entrepreneurs of the next century in its 100th year. The 100th Year Venture Capital Fund supports technology-driven, global start-ups by adopting a sector-agnostic investment philosophy. To learn more, visit 100yvc.com.

