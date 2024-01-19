Imugene's CF33-hNIS & MAST Study Featured at ASCO GI Cancers Symposium

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, is pleased to announce further details from its poster presentation at the ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO-GI) currently being conducted in San Francisco.

The poster "Oncolytic Virus CF33-hNIS Monotherapy for the Treatment of Gastrointestinal Malignancies" was presented at 11:45am-1:15pm Pacific time on 18 January 2024 during Session A: Cancers of the Esophagus and Stomach and Other GI Cancers.

Dr Daneng Li, from the City of Hope National Comprehensive Cancer Centre presented the poster which detailed background on CF33, the MAST study design, objectives and results observed to date.

Conclusions of the poster presentation included:

Preliminary data from the first three dose levels demonstrates encouraging anti- tumor activity with CF33-hNIS monotherapy, including one patient with cholangiocarcinoma, treated intratumorally, who achieved an immunological complete response (CR) with no known recurrence after one year.

CF33-hNIS monotherapy may be an effective and safe treatment option for GI (gastrointestinal) malignancies and warrants further investigation in biliary tract cancer patients.

Immunological changes in CF33-hNIS responding patients show a robust innate and adaptive immune response known to promote anti-tumor immunity and underscores the immunomodulatory potential of this therapy.

The poster can be downloaded from the Imugene website at: https://www.imugene.com/conference-presentations

ASCO-GI is an annual international event highlighting the latest innovative science, strategies, developments and breakthroughs in gastrointestinal cancer treatment. It is estimated that more than 4,000 scientific figures, clinical researchers, academics, oncologists and medical practitioners from around the world attend the event.

For more information please contact:

Leslie Chong

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

info@imugene.com

Investor Enquiries

shareholderenquiries@imugene.com

Media Enquiries

Matt Wright

matt@nwrcommunications.com.au

Connect with us on LinkedIn @Imugene Limited Follow us on Twitter @TeamImugene

Watch us on YouTube @ImugeneLimited

Join us on InvestorHub; investorhub.imugene.com

About Imugene (ASX:IMU)

Imugene is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing a range of new and novel immunotherapies that seek to activate the immune system of cancer patients to treat and eradicate tumours. Our unique platform technologies seek to harness the body's immune system against tumours, potentially achieving a similar or greater effect than synthetically manufactured monoclonal antibody and other immunotherapies. Our pipeline includes an off-the-shelf (allogeneic) cell therapy CAR T drug azer-cel (azercabtagene zapreleucel) which targets CD19 to treat blood cancers. Our pipeline also includes multiple immunotherapy B-cell vaccine candidates and an oncolytic virotherapy (CF33) aimed at treating a variety of cancers in combination with standard of care drugs and emerging immunotherapies such as CAR T's for solid tumours. We are supported by a leading team of international cancer experts with extensive experience in developing new cancer therapies with many approved for sale and marketing for global markets.

Our vision is to help transform and improve the treatment of cancer and the lives of the millions of patients who need effective treatments. This vision is backed by a growing body of clinical evidence and peer-reviewed research. Imugene is well funded and resourced, to deliver on its commercial and clinical milestones. Together with leading specialists and medical professionals, we believe Imugene's immuno-oncology therapies will become foundation treatments for cancer. Our goal is to ensure that Imugene and its shareholders are at the forefront of this rapidly growing global market.

SOURCE: Imugene

View the original press release on accesswire.com