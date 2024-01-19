Highlights

Advanced Health Intelligence CEO Scott Montgomery to provide a company update on traction with its digital health solutions to the investor community at the Microcap Conference in Atlantic City 30 th January to 1 st February.

Topics presented will include progress of AHI's Biometric Health Assessment academic validation, geographical focuses and updates on the imminent commercialisation milestones.

Conference presentations and 1:1 meetings to be held on 31 January and 1 February in Atlantic City.

Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2024) - Advanced Health Intelligence (AHI) Ltd (ASX: AHI) (NASDAQ: AHI), ("Advanced Health Intelligence", "AHI" or the "Company"), a leading digital health technology provider, has announced that CEO Scott Montgomery will be presenting at The Microcap Conference on 31 January and 1 February 2024 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA.

Mr. Montgomery will provide updated insights into how the company is leveraging AI in its digital solutions to provide non-invasive biometric scans from a smartphone in approximately 15-minutes, producing comprehensive biometric risk assessments reporting 61 outputs across five major health categories. Adding to technology developments, he will also share updates on commercial partnerships, regulatory and academic validation progress.

Montgomery comments: "We're seeing continued traction with customers and partners interested in driving proactive and personalized health care with our unique and easy to use health risk assessment and stratification tools. In 2024 we are aiming to continue this momentum and bring AHI's biometric health risk assessments to more and more individuals. I'm looking forward to sharing updates to our recent traction announced in the Middle East, South East Asia and the US."

AHI is continuing its momentum in negotiating commercial partnerships with key global health stakeholders. Earlier in January it announced an update on its revenue sharing agreement with Bearn, projecting a revenue share of up to USD $750,000 per month, contingent upon Bearn attaining predicted users from the launch of its User Data Sharing Platform. Additionally, it has recently signed several international agreements including a binding term sheet with Electronic Medical Record and Global Personal Health Record (OnePHR) company OneClinic in Vietnam, a letter of intent with UK insurer Unisure, and, in the Middle East, collaborations with E-Script medicine management company Pharmak Direct, Bin Farhood International Business Management Group L.L.C and IntelliGen FZ-LLC.

Montgomery's presentation sessions will be in Track 5 at 3:15pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 31 and 2pm Eastern Time on Thursday, 1 February, in the Dealflow Diamond Lounge, Palladium A, and are open to conference delegates. Additionally, he will be available for 1:1 meetings during the event.

About Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd

ASX / NASDAQ listed Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ('AHI') delivers scalable health assessment, risk stratification and digital triage capabilities to healthcare providers, insurers, employers, and government agencies worldwide via our proprietary technology and processes.

Since 2014, AHI has been delivering health-tech innovation via a smartphone, starting with the world's first on-device body dimensioning capability. AHI has developed a patented technology, showcasing the next frontier in digitising healthcare with a suite of componentized solutions, culminating in:

Body dimension and composition assessment to identify the comorbidities of obesity, such as diabetes risk estimates.

Blood biomarker prediction, including HbA1C, HDL, LDL, and 10-year mortality risk.

Transdermal Optical Imaging to return vital signs and cardiovascular disease risk estimates.

On-device dermatological skin identification across 588 skin conditions across 133 categories (Inc. Melanoma); and

Assisting partners in delivering personalized therapeutic and non-therapeutic health coaching to improve daily habits and build health literacy.

Our world-class team of subject matter experts in machine learning, AI, computer vision, and medically trained data scientists ensure that AHI's technology is at the forefront of innovation and the needs of our consumers.

With a focus on impact at scale, AHI is proud to showcase this milestone in digital healthcare transformation, delivering a biometrically derived triage solution accessible on and via a smartphone. With these advanced technologies, AHI helps its partners identify risks across their consumers and triage them into right-care pathways for proactive health management at a population scale.

For more information, please visit: www.ahi.tech

What is AHI's Biometric Health Assessment, and how does it work?

AHI's Biometric Health Assessment (BHA) is an innovative process made up of BodyScan, FaceScan and Finger PPG that harnesses proprietary algorithms embedded within a smartphone, empowering its sensor and processing capabilities to evaluate an individual's health risks. This comprehensive assessment involves several key steps:

FaceScan: The process begins with facial scans to determine the probability of an individual's blood pressure risk zones. Alongside this, the BHA gathers data like demographic information, daily activity intensity, chronic medication usage, and smoking status.

Photoplethysmogram (PPG) Resting Heart Rate Measurement: In this stage, the user's resting heart rate is captured while in a guided posture, helping further evaluate the baseline heart health.

BodyScan Body Composition Analysis: The smartphone conducts a body scan during this phase, producing waist and hip circumference and body fat percentage.

Cardiovascular Fitness Evaluation: This phase involves an exertion test, then monitoring heart rate recovery. It helps in assessing cardiovascular fitness levels.

Health Risk Assessment Report (HRA) provides an expanded risk assessment to individuals immediately following completion of the BHA. AHI has scientifically validated algorithmic assets that leverage smartphone sensor data from the above phases, to calculate a range of additional measures related to human mortality and morbidity risk including digital blood lipid biomarkers (Cholesterol and triglycerides), inflammation markers, cardiorespiratory fitness and HbA1C. Bottom of Form

