

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5 million units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit.



Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one right. Each right entitles the holder thereof to receive one-fourth of one Class A ordinary share upon consummation of the Company's initial business combination.



The units are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol 'JVSAU' beginning on January 19, 2024. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and rights will be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols 'JVSA' and 'JVSAR,' respectively.



The company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 750,000 additional units at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount to cover over-allotments, if any.



The offering is expected to close on January 23, 2024.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken