WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5 million units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit.
Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one right. Each right entitles the holder thereof to receive one-fourth of one Class A ordinary share upon consummation of the Company's initial business combination.
The units are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol 'JVSAU' beginning on January 19, 2024. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and rights will be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols 'JVSA' and 'JVSAR,' respectively.
The company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 750,000 additional units at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount to cover over-allotments, if any.
The offering is expected to close on January 23, 2024.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX