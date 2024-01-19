Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2024) - Gallus Medical Detox, a provider of inpatient medical detoxification services for patients struggling with severe drug and alcohol addictions, is pleased to announce 2023 was another successful year for treating patients with over 750 admissions for the year.

Under the leadership of Dr. Ronald Sierzenski, Chief Medical Officer, Taryn Olivera RN-BSN, Chief Nursing Officer, and Sara Kaylor, LCDC, LPC, Executive Clinical Director, Gallus Medical Detox maintained and enhanced their medical and patient treatment protocols, including their Accelerated Micro Induction Detox Protocol for the treatment of Fentanyl and Synthetic Opioid addiction.



Especially exciting during 2023 was the launch of a groundbreaking protocol designed to safely, comfortably, and effectively medically detox pregnant patients within the first 36 weeks from gestation, while safeguarding the health of both the mother and child.



Warren Olsen, Chairman and CEO, stated, "Since our founding in 2011, we have treated thousands of patients with consistently positive results and feedback. 2023 was another incredible year for our treatment results as we continued our unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality patient care."



ABOUT GALLUS MEDICAL DETOX

Gallus Medical Detox operates 24/7 in-patient facilities in Dallas/Fort Worth, TX, Denver/Aurora, CO and Scottsdale, AZ, providing the highest quality medical detoxification services to patients struggling with severe drug and/or alcohol addiction.

For additional information, visit www.gallusdetox.com or call 866-358-6446.

