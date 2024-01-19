

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) announced the pricing of the underwritten secondary public offering of about 5.22 million shares of Beacon's common stock by CD&R Boulder Holdings, L.P., an entity affiliated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC.



The last reported sale price on the Nasdaq Global Select Market of Beacon common stock on January 18, 2024 was $84.21 per share.



The offering is expected to close on January 22, 2024.



The selling stockholder will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering and will hold no shares of Beacon common stock after the completion of the offering. No shares are being sold by Beacon, and the total number of Beacon's shares outstanding will not change as a result of the offering.



