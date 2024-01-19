Metra Group announces value-added partnership (VAP) for GCC countries with AI/ML powered Infra-AI platform company Astrikos.ai

DUBAI, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metra Group - a leading provider of information technologies and solutions in the region with a legacy of over four decades has recently entered an Agreement of Value-Added Partnership with Astrikos.ai - an Indian company pioneering in machine learning (ML) powered cognitive analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) technological software platform for heterogenous infrastructures such as Smart Cities, NextGen Data Centres, Smart Districts/Buildings and Healthcare facility infra.

The emerging promising sector of infrastructure operations, smart cities, IoT enabled cognitive infrastructure area is globally estimated to be over 160 billion dollars market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 10% year over year to cross 600 billion dollars by the year of 2032. For better optimization of the infrastructure operations, management, sustainability measurements and proactive actions, for infrastructure administrators, it is important to use the power of data intelligence and decipher the hidden patterns of problem areas, forecasting and prediction to take the appropriate anticipatory actions with utmost accuracy.

Dr. Chinmay Hegde - Founder and CEO of Astrikos.ai, who was present at the occasion explained about how the global diaspora of cognitive intelligence with the power of Gen-AI is helping the smart cities to become smart and cognitive urban spaces enriched with disparate data hubs. He also cautioned on the risk of data and information overload and further explained about how Astrikos.ai platforms make sense of such large set of data and provide the pointed/condensed Generative-AI based decision support to the cities/infra-administration to deliver the comprehensive value to the end beneficiaries/citizens, while complying with the Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr. Adib Rajji, VP Vendor Strategy and Business Development of Metra Group spoke about the emerging GCC market demands for Smart Cities and Smart Districts powered with urban analytics and city data cloud and stressed upon the need of technologies that can deliver the better livability, environmental sustainability, safety, and security indices to the citizens/beneficiaries with cutting down operational lapses with effective machine generated recommendations.

Furthermore, he also elaborated about the key value proposition of this partnership and how it is unique in its own nature to make the difference.

The conference had the attendance of following industry experts and thought leaders in the areas of Smart Cities, Urban Management, Infrastructure development:

Mr. Puneet Kaura VP Sales and Operations - Aquila Clouds

Mr. Maan Al Saleh VP Sales and Business Development - Aquila Clouds

About Metra Group:

Metra Group has been the region's foremost provider of IT services and solutions since 1982, becoming the region's fastest growing value- added IT distributor with over 30 vendors, 500 employees and 6500 partners and resellers. Metra Computer Group excels at creating distribution networks with a keen focus on logistics, service, product aggregation, maintenance, and technical support.

Metra Group (https://metragroup.com) embarked on its international expansion journey by entering the Saudi Arabian market in 1991. Subsequently, the company established its presence in the USA in 1993 and Dubai in 1998. These ventures presented major challenges that ultimately fueled the group's growth and success. During its second decade, Metra Group experienced solid growth, marked by strategic partnerships with industry giants like Acer, Dell, HP, IBM, and Intel. These collaborations propelled the company's expansion into Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, and Iraq. As Metra Group entered its third decade of operation, it forged alliances with additional technology providers, including Cisco, Oracle, and Dell. This further enhanced the company's presence across the region. With the fifth decade underway, Metra Group continues its steady progress and expansion.

About Astrikos.ai:

Astrikos.ai (https://astrikos.ai) - ML based AI Software platforms were founded on the principles of combining Platform Cooperativism and Sustainable Socioeconomic Models for the twenty-first century with hyperscale impact, addressing key infrastructure challenges in areas such as Health Infra, Next Generation Data Centers, Smart Ports, Campuses, Smart City Urban Analytics, Smart Infrastructure and Industry 4.0/5.0. The motive of Astrikos.ai Platforms is to bring the behavioral change in Infra Operations from Reactive Response mechanism to Proactive Advisory-Based Mitigation.

Astrikos have their foothold in the Indian and ASEAN market with a strong outlook in MENA countries with a proven customer base.

