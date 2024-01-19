

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen fell to more than a 1-1/2-month low of 161.62 against the euro and nearly a 2-month low of 188.62 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 161.10 and 188.22, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to a 2-day low of 148.48 and more than a 2-month low of 110.06 from Thursday's closing quotes of 148.15 and 109.84, respectively.



The yen edged down to 171.00 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 170.64.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 164.00 against the euro, 190.00 against the pound, 151.00 against the greenback, 112.00 against the loonie and 173.00 against the franc.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken