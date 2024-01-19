

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales from the UK and producer prices from Germany are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales for December. Retail sales are forecast to fall 0.5 percent on month, in contrast to the 1.3 percent increase in November.



In the meantime, Destatis publishes Germany's producer prices data. Economists forecast producer prices to fall 8.0 percent on year in December after easing 7.9 percent in November.



At 2.30 am ET, producer prices data is due from Switzerland. Producer prices are expected to drop 0.6 percent on month, following a 0.9 percent decrease in November.



At 5.00 am ET, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde participates in stakeholder dialogue 'the Global Economic Outlook' during World Economic Forum in Davos.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken