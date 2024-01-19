Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of WEB3MET (W3M) on January 19, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the W3M/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 10:00 UTC on the slated date.





WEB3MET (W3M), as the native digital currency of the Web3Met metaverse, will be essential for all transactions including purchasing digital land, trading NFT items, booking event spaces, and powering various activities within the digital city, bridging the gap between real-world transactions and the Web3 ecosystem.

Introducing WEB3MET: Uniting Metaverse and Blockchain for Seamless Digital Interactions

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of WEB3MET (W3M), a blockchain utility token designed for the metaverse ecosystem. Operating on both Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum Network, it focuses on a community-driven approach to develop a comprehensive platform for metaverse and blockchain services. The token offers fast transaction speeds, low fees, decentralized operations, and robust security measures.

The platform's offerings include virtual land, staking capabilities, and NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), catering to the evolving needs of the digital asset space. WEB3MET addresses the challenges in cryptocurrency adoption, emphasizing user-friendly access and usage of digital assets.

WEB3MET's vision is to bridge the gap between traditional digital asset management and the burgeoning field of the metaverse. This ambition is driven by the desire to create an inclusive, secure, and efficient environment for users to interact, transact, and grow within the digital realm.

In conclusion, WEB3MET represents an innovative step in the integration of blockchain technology with the metaverse, offering a versatile and user-centric platform. Its focus on community, security, and accessibility positions it as a key player in the future of digital asset management and virtual world interactions.

About W3M Token

The W3M Token is a pivotal component of the Web3Met ecosystem, serving as a blockchain utility token designed for the metaverse. Built on both the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum Network, W3M is engineered to foster a community-driven platform that supports various metaverse and blockchain services. It offers fast transaction capabilities, low transaction fees, decentralized operations, and enhanced security, making it an integral part of the evolving digital landscape within the Web3Met ecosystem.

Based on BEP20, W3M has a total supply of 100 billion (i.e. 100,000,000,000). The token distribution for W3M is as follows: 20% for presale, 20% as staking incentives, 20% allocated to founders and investors, 10% for technology and development, 10% dedicated to team and marketing, 10% for charity and donations, 7.5% for liquidity and CEX listing, and 2.5% for private sale. The BEP20-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on January 19, 2024. Investors who are interested in W3M can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

