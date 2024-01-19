

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has issued public health alerts against Dim Sum Factory Inc.'s raw, frozen pork dumpling products as well as Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc.'s ready-to-eat or RTE Charcuterie Products for various reasons.



The pork dumpling products were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, while Charcuterie meat products, which were sold at Costco and Sam's Club, may be contaminated with Salmonella.



These products are no longer available for purchase due to which a recall was not requested.



The FSIS' warning was issued against Flushing, NewYork -based Dim Sum Factory's 1.5-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing 'GOGO DUMPLING Pork & Shepherd's Purse Wontons (Handmade).'



These raw, frozen pork wonton dumpling products were produced on various dates since September 6, 2023, and have a shelf life of 18 months.



The products, with establishment number 'EST. 1656' inside the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to a distributor in New York and sold online nationwide.



FSIS, during routine surveillance activities, found that the location where the pork wonton products were being produced were not on the official premises of the establishment and, therefore, were not inspected.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.



Further, regarding Fratelli Beretta's RTE charcuterie meat products, the FSIS noted that health alert has been issued out of an abundance of caution due to concerns about Salmonella illnesses that may be associated with these products in Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler and Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta.



The Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta was sold at Costco in a 24-oz. twin-pack. The Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler was sold at Sam's Club in an 18-oz. Twin-pack. The products are no longer available for purchase at Costco and Sam's Club.



The products of concern bear establishment number 'EST. 7543B' and/or 'EST. #47967' inside the USDA mark of inspection.



FSIS said it has been working with the CDC and state public health partners to investigate a multistate outbreak of 47 Salmonella I 4:i:- illnesses in 22 states with onset dates ranging from November 20, 2023, through January 1, 2024.



The state of Minnesota, in the ongoing outbreak probe, identified the outbreak strain from an unopened Busseto brand charcuterie sampler, which led to recall on January 3, 2024.



Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.



Over concerns that some products may be in consumers' freezers, the agency urged them to throw away or return all these impacted products to the place of purchase.



