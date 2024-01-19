Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 19
19 January 2024
Vesuvius plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:
Date of purchase:
18/01/2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
43,763
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
485.20p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
479.00p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):
482.64p
The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 269,991,843 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 269,991,843. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,222,054 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £5,730,577.06.
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Schedule of Purchases
Aggregate information:
Trading Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregate volume
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
482.61p
33,880
Chi-X (CHIX)
482.72p
4,322
BATE (BATE)
482.73p
3,388
Aquis (AQXE)
482.91p
1,353
Turquoise (TRQX)
482.74p
820
Transaction Details:
Issuer name:
Vesuvius plc
ISIN:
GB00B82YXW83
Intermediary name:
Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary code:
JEFFGB2XXXX
Time zone:
UKT
Currency:
GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction
Trading venue
18
483.00
08:40:09
00385875804TRLO0.1.1
XLON
162
483.00
08:40:09
00385875806TRLO0.1.1
XLON
135
483.60
08:57:20
00385881931TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
242
483.60
08:57:20
00385881930TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
82
483.60
08:57:20
00385881933TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
242
483.60
08:57:20
00385881932TRLO0.1.1
BATE
644
483.60
08:57:20
00385881934TRLO0.1.1
XLON
82
483.60
08:57:20
00385881935TRLO0.1.1
XLON
726
484.80
09:28:51
00385893846TRLO0.1.1
XLON
242
484.80
09:28:51
00385893845TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
498
484.80
09:28:51
00385893847TRLO0.1.1
XLON
242
484.20
09:28:59
00385894060TRLO0.1.1
BATE
1168
485.00
09:37:07
00385901876TRLO0.1.1
XLON
242
485.20
09:43:49
00385908521TRLO0.1.1
XLON
90
485.20
09:43:49
00385908522TRLO0.1.1
XLON
204
485.20
09:43:49
00385908523TRLO0.1.1
XLON
280
485.20
09:43:49
00385908524TRLO0.1.1
XLON
242
485.20
09:50:05
00385914731TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
135
485.00
09:50:05
00385914732TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
234
485.20
09:50:05
00385914734TRLO0.1.1
XLON
242
485.20
09:50:05
00385914733TRLO0.1.1
XLON
250
483.80
09:55:55
00385921295TRLO0.1.1
XLON
82
483.80
09:55:55
00385921294TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
242
483.20
10:11:40
00385928528TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
123
482.80
10:11:40
00385928530TRLO0.1.1
BATE
242
482.80
10:11:40
00385928529TRLO0.1.1
BATE
726
483.00
10:11:40
00385928531TRLO0.1.1
XLON
374
483.00
10:18:20
00385930366TRLO0.1.1
XLON
594
483.00
10:18:20
00385930367TRLO0.1.1
XLON
135
483.00
10:25:44
00385932387TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
242
483.00
10:25:44
00385932388TRLO0.1.1
XLON
55
483.00
10:25:44
00385932389TRLO0.1.1
XLON
105
483.00
10:25:44
00385932390TRLO0.1.1
XLON
82
483.00
10:25:44
00385932391TRLO0.1.1
XLON
242
483.00
10:25:44
00385932392TRLO0.1.1
XLON
175
482.80
10:25:44
00385932393TRLO0.1.1
XLON
67
482.80
10:25:44
00385932394TRLO0.1.1
XLON
127
483.60
10:50:20
00385939701TRLO0.1.1
XLON
95
483.60
10:50:20
00385939702TRLO0.1.1
XLON
20
483.60
10:50:20
00385939703TRLO0.1.1
XLON
9
483.60
10:55:09
00385941105TRLO0.1.1
XLON
33
483.60
10:55:09
00385941106TRLO0.1.1
XLON
199
483.60
10:55:23
00385941234TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1
483.60
10:55:23
00385941235TRLO0.1.1
XLON
104
483.60
10:59:57
00385942661TRLO0.1.1
XLON
45
483.60
10:59:57
00385942662TRLO0.1.1
XLON
37
483.60
10:59:57
00385942663TRLO0.1.1
XLON
185
483.60
11:07:31
00385944694TRLO0.1.1
XLON
3
483.60
11:07:31
00385944696TRLO0.1.1
XLON
110
483.60
11:07:31
00385944695TRLO0.1.1
XLON
53
483.60
11:15:15
00385946504TRLO0.1.1
XLON
46
483.60
11:15:15
00385946505TRLO0.1.1
XLON
82
483.00
11:16:36
00385946853TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
242
483.00
11:16:36
00385946852TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
242
483.00
11:16:36
00385946854TRLO0.1.1
XLON
236
483.00
11:16:36
00385946856TRLO0.1.1
XLON
6
483.00
11:16:36
00385946855TRLO0.1.1
XLON
14
483.00
11:16:36
00385946858TRLO0.1.1
XLON
184
483.00
11:16:36
00385946857TRLO0.1.1
XLON
104
483.00
11:16:36
00385946859TRLO0.1.1
XLON
567
484.80
11:28:12
00385949679TRLO0.1.1
XLON
243
484.40
11:28:12
00385949680TRLO0.1.1
BATE
242
484.20
11:31:39
00385950630TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
242
483.40
11:34:34
00385951497TRLO0.1.1
XLON
135
483.00
11:44:40
00385954176TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
59
483.20
11:44:40
00385954178TRLO0.1.1
XLON
82
483.20
11:44:40
00385954177TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
242
483.20
11:44:40
00385954179TRLO0.1.1
XLON
6
483.20
11:44:40
00385954180TRLO0.1.1
XLON
177
483.20
11:44:40
00385954181TRLO0.1.1
XLON
242
483.20
11:51:22
00385955817TRLO0.1.1
XLON
484
482.40
12:15:56
00385962021TRLO0.1.1
XLON
242
482.40
12:15:56
00385962020TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
242
482.40
12:15:56
00385962022TRLO0.1.1
XLON
20
483.20
12:30:19
00385965421TRLO0.1.1
XLON
165
483.20
12:30:19
00385965422TRLO0.1.1
XLON
299
483.20
12:32:27
00385965992TRLO0.1.1
XLON
242
483.20
12:34:31
00385966627TRLO0.1.1
XLON
242
483.20
12:36:42
00385967306TRLO0.1.1
XLON
40
483.80
12:38:47
00385967933TRLO0.1.1
XLON
135
484.80
12:43:23
00385968830TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
82
484.80
12:43:23
00385968831TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
242
485.00
12:43:23
00385968832TRLO0.1.1
BATE
239
485.00
12:43:23
00385968833TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
968
485.00
12:43:23
00385968835TRLO0.1.1
XLON
3
485.00
12:43:23
00385968834TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
202
484.00
12:47:14
00385969752TRLO0.1.1
XLON
44
484.00
12:49:20
00385970287TRLO0.1.1
XLON
198
484.00
12:49:20
00385970288TRLO0.1.1
XLON
242
484.00
12:51:24
00385970801TRLO0.1.1
XLON
242
484.00
12:51:39
00385970868TRLO0.1.1
BATE
242
484.00
12:53:36
00385971288TRLO0.1.1
XLON
242
484.00
12:55:38
00385971880TRLO0.1.1
XLON
242
484.00
12:57:12
00385972272TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
988
484.00
12:57:12
00385972273TRLO0.1.1
XLON
222
483.40
12:58:53
00385972696TRLO0.1.1
XLON
76
483.40
12:58:53
00385972697TRLO0.1.1
XLON
135
484.00
13:29:44
00385980274TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
40
484.00
13:29:44
00385980275TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
82
484.00
13:29:44
00385980276TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
258
484.00
13:29:44
00385980277TRLO0.1.1
BATE
67
484.00
13:29:44
00385980278TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
175
484.00
13:29:44
00385980279TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
37
484.00
13:29:44
00385980280TRLO0.1.1
BATE
57
484.00
13:29:44
00385980281TRLO0.1.1
BATE
8
484.00
13:29:44
00385980282TRLO0.1.1
BATE
242
484.00
13:29:44
00385980284TRLO0.1.1
XLON
408
484.00
13:29:44
00385980283TRLO0.1.1
XLON
222
484.00
13:29:44
00385980285TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1
483.80
13:36:18
00385982838TRLO0.1.1
XLON
328
483.80
13:36:18
00385982839TRLO0.1.1
XLON
968
483.20
13:40:46
00385983803TRLO0.1.1
XLON
328
483.80
13:40:46
00385983802TRLO0.1.1
XLON
242
482.00
14:04:50
00385990890TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
157
481.80
14:04:50
00385990891TRLO0.1.1
XLON
525
481.80
14:04:50
00385990892TRLO0.1.1
XLON
44
481.80
14:04:50
00385990893TRLO0.1.1
XLON
242
481.60
14:04:50
00385990894TRLO0.1.1
BATE
2227
482.00
14:30:10
00386002690TRLO0.1.1
XLON
40
482.00
14:30:10
00386002694TRLO0.1.1
XLON
242
482.00
14:31:13
00386004118TRLO0.1.1
XLON
242
482.00
14:34:06
00386007348TRLO0.1.1
XLON
242
482.00
14:36:50
00386010269TRLO0.1.1
XLON
242
481.80
14:38:02
00386011549TRLO0.1.1
BATE
242
481.80
14:38:02
00386011550TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
242
482.00
14:39:41
00386013151TRLO0.1.1
XLON
968
481.80
14:41:59
00386015819TRLO0.1.1
XLON
242
482.00
14:53:58
00386028648TRLO0.1.1
XLON
242
482.00
14:56:48
00386031149TRLO0.1.1
XLON
242
482.00
14:59:36
00386033588TRLO0.1.1
XLON
96
482.00
15:02:05
00386036498TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
122
482.00
15:03:02
00386037492TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
242
482.20
15:03:30
00386038000TRLO0.1.1
BATE
242
482.20
15:03:30
00386038001TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
583
482.20
15:03:30
00386038002TRLO0.1.1
XLON
82
482.20
15:03:30
00386038004TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
108
482.20
15:03:30
00386038003TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
211
482.20
15:15:00
00386046895TRLO0.1.1
XLON
23
482.20
15:15:00
00386046896TRLO0.1.1
XLON
877
482.40
15:15:13
00386047032TRLO0.1.1
XLON
82
481.80
15:15:13
00386047033TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
242
481.60
15:19:34
00386050200TRLO0.1.1
XLON
484
482.00
15:36:11
00386061083TRLO0.1.1
XLON
6
481.80
15:41:29
00386064426TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
24
481.80
15:41:29
00386064427TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
24
481.80
15:41:29
00386064428TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
71
481.20
15:45:54
00386067258TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
271
481.20
15:45:54
00386067259TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
242
481.20
15:45:54
00386067260TRLO0.1.1
BATE
60
481.20
15:45:54
00386067261TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
4
481.20
15:45:54
00386067262TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
132
481.20
15:45:54
00386067263TRLO0.1.1
BATE
16
481.20
15:45:54
00386067265TRLO0.1.1
XLON
82
481.20
15:45:54
00386067264TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
952
481.20
15:45:54
00386067266TRLO0.1.1
XLON
305
480.60
15:51:35
00386070959TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1088
480.60
15:51:35
00386070960TRLO0.1.1
XLON
341
479.80
15:56:48
00386074262TRLO0.1.1
XLON
507
479.80
15:56:48
00386074261TRLO0.1.1
XLON
484
479.80
15:57:27
00386074740TRLO0.1.1
XLON
43
480.00
16:06:13
00386082269TRLO0.1.1
XLON
77
480.00
16:06:13
00386082270TRLO0.1.1
XLON
49
480.00
16:07:30
00386083079TRLO0.1.1
XLON
33
480.00
16:08:21
00386083853TRLO0.1.1
XLON
102
480.00
16:09:18
00386084562TRLO0.1.1
XLON
104
480.20
16:14:59
00386089044TRLO0.1.1
XLON
59
480.20
16:14:59
00386089045TRLO0.1.1
XLON
320
480.20
16:14:59
00386089047TRLO0.1.1
XLON
67
480.20
16:14:59
00386089046TRLO0.1.1
XLON
242
480.00
16:14:59
00386089048TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
968
480.00
16:14:59
00386089049TRLO0.1.1
XLON
110
480.20
16:18:11
00386091379TRLO0.1.1
XLON
173
480.20
16:18:11
00386091378TRLO0.1.1
XLON
52
480.20
16:18:11
00386091380TRLO0.1.1
XLON
21
480.20
16:18:11
00386091381TRLO0.1.1
XLON
242
479.80
16:21:31
00386093791TRLO0.1.1
BATE
208
479.80
16:21:31
00386093792TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
82
479.80
16:21:31
00386093793TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
310
479.80
16:21:31
00386093794TRLO0.1.1
XLON
174
479.80
16:21:31
00386093795TRLO0.1.1
XLON
484
479.80
16:21:31
00386093796TRLO0.1.1
XLON
135
479.80
16:21:31
00386093797TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
3
479.80
16:22:24
00386094492TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
242
479.60
16:22:24
00386094494TRLO0.1.1
XLON
242
479.40
16:22:24
00386094495TRLO0.1.1
XLON
23
479.40
16:28:44
00386098955TRLO0.1.1
XLON
37
479.40
16:29:42
00386099729TRLO0.1.1
XLON
182
479.40
16:29:42
00386099730TRLO0.1.1
XLON
110
479.00
16:29:54
00386099948TRLO0.1.1
BATE
About Vesuvius plc
Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.
We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.
We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.
Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.
Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.
We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.
Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE
Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766
LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02
www.vesuvius.com