WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 | Ticker-Symbol: V4S
Frankfurt
19.01.24
08:06 Uhr
5,400 Euro
-0,060
-1,10 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5005,78009:27
PR Newswire
19.01.2024 | 08:06
76 Leser
Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 19

19 January 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase:

18/01/2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

43,763

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

485.20p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

479.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

482.64p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 269,991,843 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 269,991,843. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,222,054 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £5,730,577.06.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Vesuvius plc

Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregate volume

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

482.61p

33,880

Chi-X (CHIX)

482.72p

4,322

BATE (BATE)

482.73p

3,388

Aquis (AQXE)

482.91p

1,353

Turquoise (TRQX)

482.74p

820

Transaction Details:

Issuer name:

Vesuvius plc

ISIN:

GB00B82YXW83

Intermediary name:

Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code:

JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone:

UKT

Currency:

GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction
reference number

Trading venue

18

483.00

08:40:09

00385875804TRLO0.1.1

XLON

162

483.00

08:40:09

00385875806TRLO0.1.1

XLON

135

483.60

08:57:20

00385881931TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

242

483.60

08:57:20

00385881930TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

82

483.60

08:57:20

00385881933TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

242

483.60

08:57:20

00385881932TRLO0.1.1

BATE

644

483.60

08:57:20

00385881934TRLO0.1.1

XLON

82

483.60

08:57:20

00385881935TRLO0.1.1

XLON

726

484.80

09:28:51

00385893846TRLO0.1.1

XLON

242

484.80

09:28:51

00385893845TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

498

484.80

09:28:51

00385893847TRLO0.1.1

XLON

242

484.20

09:28:59

00385894060TRLO0.1.1

BATE

1168

485.00

09:37:07

00385901876TRLO0.1.1

XLON

242

485.20

09:43:49

00385908521TRLO0.1.1

XLON

90

485.20

09:43:49

00385908522TRLO0.1.1

XLON

204

485.20

09:43:49

00385908523TRLO0.1.1

XLON

280

485.20

09:43:49

00385908524TRLO0.1.1

XLON

242

485.20

09:50:05

00385914731TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

135

485.00

09:50:05

00385914732TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

234

485.20

09:50:05

00385914734TRLO0.1.1

XLON

242

485.20

09:50:05

00385914733TRLO0.1.1

XLON

250

483.80

09:55:55

00385921295TRLO0.1.1

XLON

82

483.80

09:55:55

00385921294TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

242

483.20

10:11:40

00385928528TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

123

482.80

10:11:40

00385928530TRLO0.1.1

BATE

242

482.80

10:11:40

00385928529TRLO0.1.1

BATE

726

483.00

10:11:40

00385928531TRLO0.1.1

XLON

374

483.00

10:18:20

00385930366TRLO0.1.1

XLON

594

483.00

10:18:20

00385930367TRLO0.1.1

XLON

135

483.00

10:25:44

00385932387TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

242

483.00

10:25:44

00385932388TRLO0.1.1

XLON

55

483.00

10:25:44

00385932389TRLO0.1.1

XLON

105

483.00

10:25:44

00385932390TRLO0.1.1

XLON

82

483.00

10:25:44

00385932391TRLO0.1.1

XLON

242

483.00

10:25:44

00385932392TRLO0.1.1

XLON

175

482.80

10:25:44

00385932393TRLO0.1.1

XLON

67

482.80

10:25:44

00385932394TRLO0.1.1

XLON

127

483.60

10:50:20

00385939701TRLO0.1.1

XLON

95

483.60

10:50:20

00385939702TRLO0.1.1

XLON

20

483.60

10:50:20

00385939703TRLO0.1.1

XLON

9

483.60

10:55:09

00385941105TRLO0.1.1

XLON

33

483.60

10:55:09

00385941106TRLO0.1.1

XLON

199

483.60

10:55:23

00385941234TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

483.60

10:55:23

00385941235TRLO0.1.1

XLON

104

483.60

10:59:57

00385942661TRLO0.1.1

XLON

45

483.60

10:59:57

00385942662TRLO0.1.1

XLON

37

483.60

10:59:57

00385942663TRLO0.1.1

XLON

185

483.60

11:07:31

00385944694TRLO0.1.1

XLON

3

483.60

11:07:31

00385944696TRLO0.1.1

XLON

110

483.60

11:07:31

00385944695TRLO0.1.1

XLON

53

483.60

11:15:15

00385946504TRLO0.1.1

XLON

46

483.60

11:15:15

00385946505TRLO0.1.1

XLON

82

483.00

11:16:36

00385946853TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

242

483.00

11:16:36

00385946852TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

242

483.00

11:16:36

00385946854TRLO0.1.1

XLON

236

483.00

11:16:36

00385946856TRLO0.1.1

XLON

6

483.00

11:16:36

00385946855TRLO0.1.1

XLON

14

483.00

11:16:36

00385946858TRLO0.1.1

XLON

184

483.00

11:16:36

00385946857TRLO0.1.1

XLON

104

483.00

11:16:36

00385946859TRLO0.1.1

XLON

567

484.80

11:28:12

00385949679TRLO0.1.1

XLON

243

484.40

11:28:12

00385949680TRLO0.1.1

BATE

242

484.20

11:31:39

00385950630TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

242

483.40

11:34:34

00385951497TRLO0.1.1

XLON

135

483.00

11:44:40

00385954176TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

59

483.20

11:44:40

00385954178TRLO0.1.1

XLON

82

483.20

11:44:40

00385954177TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

242

483.20

11:44:40

00385954179TRLO0.1.1

XLON

6

483.20

11:44:40

00385954180TRLO0.1.1

XLON

177

483.20

11:44:40

00385954181TRLO0.1.1

XLON

242

483.20

11:51:22

00385955817TRLO0.1.1

XLON

484

482.40

12:15:56

00385962021TRLO0.1.1

XLON

242

482.40

12:15:56

00385962020TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

242

482.40

12:15:56

00385962022TRLO0.1.1

XLON

20

483.20

12:30:19

00385965421TRLO0.1.1

XLON

165

483.20

12:30:19

00385965422TRLO0.1.1

XLON

299

483.20

12:32:27

00385965992TRLO0.1.1

XLON

242

483.20

12:34:31

00385966627TRLO0.1.1

XLON

242

483.20

12:36:42

00385967306TRLO0.1.1

XLON

40

483.80

12:38:47

00385967933TRLO0.1.1

XLON

135

484.80

12:43:23

00385968830TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

82

484.80

12:43:23

00385968831TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

242

485.00

12:43:23

00385968832TRLO0.1.1

BATE

239

485.00

12:43:23

00385968833TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

968

485.00

12:43:23

00385968835TRLO0.1.1

XLON

3

485.00

12:43:23

00385968834TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

202

484.00

12:47:14

00385969752TRLO0.1.1

XLON

44

484.00

12:49:20

00385970287TRLO0.1.1

XLON

198

484.00

12:49:20

00385970288TRLO0.1.1

XLON

242

484.00

12:51:24

00385970801TRLO0.1.1

XLON

242

484.00

12:51:39

00385970868TRLO0.1.1

BATE

242

484.00

12:53:36

00385971288TRLO0.1.1

XLON

242

484.00

12:55:38

00385971880TRLO0.1.1

XLON

242

484.00

12:57:12

00385972272TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

988

484.00

12:57:12

00385972273TRLO0.1.1

XLON

222

483.40

12:58:53

00385972696TRLO0.1.1

XLON

76

483.40

12:58:53

00385972697TRLO0.1.1

XLON

135

484.00

13:29:44

00385980274TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

40

484.00

13:29:44

00385980275TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

82

484.00

13:29:44

00385980276TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

258

484.00

13:29:44

00385980277TRLO0.1.1

BATE

67

484.00

13:29:44

00385980278TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

175

484.00

13:29:44

00385980279TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

37

484.00

13:29:44

00385980280TRLO0.1.1

BATE

57

484.00

13:29:44

00385980281TRLO0.1.1

BATE

8

484.00

13:29:44

00385980282TRLO0.1.1

BATE

242

484.00

13:29:44

00385980284TRLO0.1.1

XLON

408

484.00

13:29:44

00385980283TRLO0.1.1

XLON

222

484.00

13:29:44

00385980285TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

483.80

13:36:18

00385982838TRLO0.1.1

XLON

328

483.80

13:36:18

00385982839TRLO0.1.1

XLON

968

483.20

13:40:46

00385983803TRLO0.1.1

XLON

328

483.80

13:40:46

00385983802TRLO0.1.1

XLON

242

482.00

14:04:50

00385990890TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

157

481.80

14:04:50

00385990891TRLO0.1.1

XLON

525

481.80

14:04:50

00385990892TRLO0.1.1

XLON

44

481.80

14:04:50

00385990893TRLO0.1.1

XLON

242

481.60

14:04:50

00385990894TRLO0.1.1

BATE

2227

482.00

14:30:10

00386002690TRLO0.1.1

XLON

40

482.00

14:30:10

00386002694TRLO0.1.1

XLON

242

482.00

14:31:13

00386004118TRLO0.1.1

XLON

242

482.00

14:34:06

00386007348TRLO0.1.1

XLON

242

482.00

14:36:50

00386010269TRLO0.1.1

XLON

242

481.80

14:38:02

00386011549TRLO0.1.1

BATE

242

481.80

14:38:02

00386011550TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

242

482.00

14:39:41

00386013151TRLO0.1.1

XLON

968

481.80

14:41:59

00386015819TRLO0.1.1

XLON

242

482.00

14:53:58

00386028648TRLO0.1.1

XLON

242

482.00

14:56:48

00386031149TRLO0.1.1

XLON

242

482.00

14:59:36

00386033588TRLO0.1.1

XLON

96

482.00

15:02:05

00386036498TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

122

482.00

15:03:02

00386037492TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

242

482.20

15:03:30

00386038000TRLO0.1.1

BATE

242

482.20

15:03:30

00386038001TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

583

482.20

15:03:30

00386038002TRLO0.1.1

XLON

82

482.20

15:03:30

00386038004TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

108

482.20

15:03:30

00386038003TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

211

482.20

15:15:00

00386046895TRLO0.1.1

XLON

23

482.20

15:15:00

00386046896TRLO0.1.1

XLON

877

482.40

15:15:13

00386047032TRLO0.1.1

XLON

82

481.80

15:15:13

00386047033TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

242

481.60

15:19:34

00386050200TRLO0.1.1

XLON

484

482.00

15:36:11

00386061083TRLO0.1.1

XLON

6

481.80

15:41:29

00386064426TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

24

481.80

15:41:29

00386064427TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

24

481.80

15:41:29

00386064428TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

71

481.20

15:45:54

00386067258TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

271

481.20

15:45:54

00386067259TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

242

481.20

15:45:54

00386067260TRLO0.1.1

BATE

60

481.20

15:45:54

00386067261TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

4

481.20

15:45:54

00386067262TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

132

481.20

15:45:54

00386067263TRLO0.1.1

BATE

16

481.20

15:45:54

00386067265TRLO0.1.1

XLON

82

481.20

15:45:54

00386067264TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

952

481.20

15:45:54

00386067266TRLO0.1.1

XLON

305

480.60

15:51:35

00386070959TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1088

480.60

15:51:35

00386070960TRLO0.1.1

XLON

341

479.80

15:56:48

00386074262TRLO0.1.1

XLON

507

479.80

15:56:48

00386074261TRLO0.1.1

XLON

484

479.80

15:57:27

00386074740TRLO0.1.1

XLON

43

480.00

16:06:13

00386082269TRLO0.1.1

XLON

77

480.00

16:06:13

00386082270TRLO0.1.1

XLON

49

480.00

16:07:30

00386083079TRLO0.1.1

XLON

33

480.00

16:08:21

00386083853TRLO0.1.1

XLON

102

480.00

16:09:18

00386084562TRLO0.1.1

XLON

104

480.20

16:14:59

00386089044TRLO0.1.1

XLON

59

480.20

16:14:59

00386089045TRLO0.1.1

XLON

320

480.20

16:14:59

00386089047TRLO0.1.1

XLON

67

480.20

16:14:59

00386089046TRLO0.1.1

XLON

242

480.00

16:14:59

00386089048TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

968

480.00

16:14:59

00386089049TRLO0.1.1

XLON

110

480.20

16:18:11

00386091379TRLO0.1.1

XLON

173

480.20

16:18:11

00386091378TRLO0.1.1

XLON

52

480.20

16:18:11

00386091380TRLO0.1.1

XLON

21

480.20

16:18:11

00386091381TRLO0.1.1

XLON

242

479.80

16:21:31

00386093791TRLO0.1.1

BATE

208

479.80

16:21:31

00386093792TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

82

479.80

16:21:31

00386093793TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

310

479.80

16:21:31

00386093794TRLO0.1.1

XLON

174

479.80

16:21:31

00386093795TRLO0.1.1

XLON

484

479.80

16:21:31

00386093796TRLO0.1.1

XLON

135

479.80

16:21:31

00386093797TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

3

479.80

16:22:24

00386094492TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

242

479.60

16:22:24

00386094494TRLO0.1.1

XLON

242

479.40

16:22:24

00386094495TRLO0.1.1

XLON

23

479.40

16:28:44

00386098955TRLO0.1.1

XLON

37

479.40

16:29:42

00386099729TRLO0.1.1

XLON

182

479.40

16:29:42

00386099730TRLO0.1.1

XLON

110

479.00

16:29:54

00386099948TRLO0.1.1

BATE

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.