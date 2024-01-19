Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 19

19 January 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase: 18/01/2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 43,763 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 485.20p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 479.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 482.64p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 269,991,843 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 269,991,843. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,222,054 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £5,730,577.06.

For further information, please contact: Enquiries: Vesuvius plc Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregate volume London Stock Exchange (LSE) 482.61p 33,880 Chi-X (CHIX) 482.72p 4,322 BATE (BATE) 482.73p 3,388 Aquis (AQXE) 482.91p 1,353 Turquoise (TRQX) 482.74p 820

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Vesuvius plc ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX Time zone: UKT Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction

reference number Trading venue 18 483.00 08:40:09 00385875804TRLO0.1.1 XLON 162 483.00 08:40:09 00385875806TRLO0.1.1 XLON 135 483.60 08:57:20 00385881931TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 242 483.60 08:57:20 00385881930TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 82 483.60 08:57:20 00385881933TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 242 483.60 08:57:20 00385881932TRLO0.1.1 BATE 644 483.60 08:57:20 00385881934TRLO0.1.1 XLON 82 483.60 08:57:20 00385881935TRLO0.1.1 XLON 726 484.80 09:28:51 00385893846TRLO0.1.1 XLON 242 484.80 09:28:51 00385893845TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 498 484.80 09:28:51 00385893847TRLO0.1.1 XLON 242 484.20 09:28:59 00385894060TRLO0.1.1 BATE 1168 485.00 09:37:07 00385901876TRLO0.1.1 XLON 242 485.20 09:43:49 00385908521TRLO0.1.1 XLON 90 485.20 09:43:49 00385908522TRLO0.1.1 XLON 204 485.20 09:43:49 00385908523TRLO0.1.1 XLON 280 485.20 09:43:49 00385908524TRLO0.1.1 XLON 242 485.20 09:50:05 00385914731TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 135 485.00 09:50:05 00385914732TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 234 485.20 09:50:05 00385914734TRLO0.1.1 XLON 242 485.20 09:50:05 00385914733TRLO0.1.1 XLON 250 483.80 09:55:55 00385921295TRLO0.1.1 XLON 82 483.80 09:55:55 00385921294TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 242 483.20 10:11:40 00385928528TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 123 482.80 10:11:40 00385928530TRLO0.1.1 BATE 242 482.80 10:11:40 00385928529TRLO0.1.1 BATE 726 483.00 10:11:40 00385928531TRLO0.1.1 XLON 374 483.00 10:18:20 00385930366TRLO0.1.1 XLON 594 483.00 10:18:20 00385930367TRLO0.1.1 XLON 135 483.00 10:25:44 00385932387TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 242 483.00 10:25:44 00385932388TRLO0.1.1 XLON 55 483.00 10:25:44 00385932389TRLO0.1.1 XLON 105 483.00 10:25:44 00385932390TRLO0.1.1 XLON 82 483.00 10:25:44 00385932391TRLO0.1.1 XLON 242 483.00 10:25:44 00385932392TRLO0.1.1 XLON 175 482.80 10:25:44 00385932393TRLO0.1.1 XLON 67 482.80 10:25:44 00385932394TRLO0.1.1 XLON 127 483.60 10:50:20 00385939701TRLO0.1.1 XLON 95 483.60 10:50:20 00385939702TRLO0.1.1 XLON 20 483.60 10:50:20 00385939703TRLO0.1.1 XLON 9 483.60 10:55:09 00385941105TRLO0.1.1 XLON 33 483.60 10:55:09 00385941106TRLO0.1.1 XLON 199 483.60 10:55:23 00385941234TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 483.60 10:55:23 00385941235TRLO0.1.1 XLON 104 483.60 10:59:57 00385942661TRLO0.1.1 XLON 45 483.60 10:59:57 00385942662TRLO0.1.1 XLON 37 483.60 10:59:57 00385942663TRLO0.1.1 XLON 185 483.60 11:07:31 00385944694TRLO0.1.1 XLON 3 483.60 11:07:31 00385944696TRLO0.1.1 XLON 110 483.60 11:07:31 00385944695TRLO0.1.1 XLON 53 483.60 11:15:15 00385946504TRLO0.1.1 XLON 46 483.60 11:15:15 00385946505TRLO0.1.1 XLON 82 483.00 11:16:36 00385946853TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 242 483.00 11:16:36 00385946852TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 242 483.00 11:16:36 00385946854TRLO0.1.1 XLON 236 483.00 11:16:36 00385946856TRLO0.1.1 XLON 6 483.00 11:16:36 00385946855TRLO0.1.1 XLON 14 483.00 11:16:36 00385946858TRLO0.1.1 XLON 184 483.00 11:16:36 00385946857TRLO0.1.1 XLON 104 483.00 11:16:36 00385946859TRLO0.1.1 XLON 567 484.80 11:28:12 00385949679TRLO0.1.1 XLON 243 484.40 11:28:12 00385949680TRLO0.1.1 BATE 242 484.20 11:31:39 00385950630TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 242 483.40 11:34:34 00385951497TRLO0.1.1 XLON 135 483.00 11:44:40 00385954176TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 59 483.20 11:44:40 00385954178TRLO0.1.1 XLON 82 483.20 11:44:40 00385954177TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 242 483.20 11:44:40 00385954179TRLO0.1.1 XLON 6 483.20 11:44:40 00385954180TRLO0.1.1 XLON 177 483.20 11:44:40 00385954181TRLO0.1.1 XLON 242 483.20 11:51:22 00385955817TRLO0.1.1 XLON 484 482.40 12:15:56 00385962021TRLO0.1.1 XLON 242 482.40 12:15:56 00385962020TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 242 482.40 12:15:56 00385962022TRLO0.1.1 XLON 20 483.20 12:30:19 00385965421TRLO0.1.1 XLON 165 483.20 12:30:19 00385965422TRLO0.1.1 XLON 299 483.20 12:32:27 00385965992TRLO0.1.1 XLON 242 483.20 12:34:31 00385966627TRLO0.1.1 XLON 242 483.20 12:36:42 00385967306TRLO0.1.1 XLON 40 483.80 12:38:47 00385967933TRLO0.1.1 XLON 135 484.80 12:43:23 00385968830TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 82 484.80 12:43:23 00385968831TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 242 485.00 12:43:23 00385968832TRLO0.1.1 BATE 239 485.00 12:43:23 00385968833TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 968 485.00 12:43:23 00385968835TRLO0.1.1 XLON 3 485.00 12:43:23 00385968834TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 202 484.00 12:47:14 00385969752TRLO0.1.1 XLON 44 484.00 12:49:20 00385970287TRLO0.1.1 XLON 198 484.00 12:49:20 00385970288TRLO0.1.1 XLON 242 484.00 12:51:24 00385970801TRLO0.1.1 XLON 242 484.00 12:51:39 00385970868TRLO0.1.1 BATE 242 484.00 12:53:36 00385971288TRLO0.1.1 XLON 242 484.00 12:55:38 00385971880TRLO0.1.1 XLON 242 484.00 12:57:12 00385972272TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 988 484.00 12:57:12 00385972273TRLO0.1.1 XLON 222 483.40 12:58:53 00385972696TRLO0.1.1 XLON 76 483.40 12:58:53 00385972697TRLO0.1.1 XLON 135 484.00 13:29:44 00385980274TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 40 484.00 13:29:44 00385980275TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 82 484.00 13:29:44 00385980276TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 258 484.00 13:29:44 00385980277TRLO0.1.1 BATE 67 484.00 13:29:44 00385980278TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 175 484.00 13:29:44 00385980279TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 37 484.00 13:29:44 00385980280TRLO0.1.1 BATE 57 484.00 13:29:44 00385980281TRLO0.1.1 BATE 8 484.00 13:29:44 00385980282TRLO0.1.1 BATE 242 484.00 13:29:44 00385980284TRLO0.1.1 XLON 408 484.00 13:29:44 00385980283TRLO0.1.1 XLON 222 484.00 13:29:44 00385980285TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 483.80 13:36:18 00385982838TRLO0.1.1 XLON 328 483.80 13:36:18 00385982839TRLO0.1.1 XLON 968 483.20 13:40:46 00385983803TRLO0.1.1 XLON 328 483.80 13:40:46 00385983802TRLO0.1.1 XLON 242 482.00 14:04:50 00385990890TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 157 481.80 14:04:50 00385990891TRLO0.1.1 XLON 525 481.80 14:04:50 00385990892TRLO0.1.1 XLON 44 481.80 14:04:50 00385990893TRLO0.1.1 XLON 242 481.60 14:04:50 00385990894TRLO0.1.1 BATE 2227 482.00 14:30:10 00386002690TRLO0.1.1 XLON 40 482.00 14:30:10 00386002694TRLO0.1.1 XLON 242 482.00 14:31:13 00386004118TRLO0.1.1 XLON 242 482.00 14:34:06 00386007348TRLO0.1.1 XLON 242 482.00 14:36:50 00386010269TRLO0.1.1 XLON 242 481.80 14:38:02 00386011549TRLO0.1.1 BATE 242 481.80 14:38:02 00386011550TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 242 482.00 14:39:41 00386013151TRLO0.1.1 XLON 968 481.80 14:41:59 00386015819TRLO0.1.1 XLON 242 482.00 14:53:58 00386028648TRLO0.1.1 XLON 242 482.00 14:56:48 00386031149TRLO0.1.1 XLON 242 482.00 14:59:36 00386033588TRLO0.1.1 XLON 96 482.00 15:02:05 00386036498TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 122 482.00 15:03:02 00386037492TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 242 482.20 15:03:30 00386038000TRLO0.1.1 BATE 242 482.20 15:03:30 00386038001TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 583 482.20 15:03:30 00386038002TRLO0.1.1 XLON 82 482.20 15:03:30 00386038004TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 108 482.20 15:03:30 00386038003TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 211 482.20 15:15:00 00386046895TRLO0.1.1 XLON 23 482.20 15:15:00 00386046896TRLO0.1.1 XLON 877 482.40 15:15:13 00386047032TRLO0.1.1 XLON 82 481.80 15:15:13 00386047033TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 242 481.60 15:19:34 00386050200TRLO0.1.1 XLON 484 482.00 15:36:11 00386061083TRLO0.1.1 XLON 6 481.80 15:41:29 00386064426TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 24 481.80 15:41:29 00386064427TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 24 481.80 15:41:29 00386064428TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 71 481.20 15:45:54 00386067258TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 271 481.20 15:45:54 00386067259TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 242 481.20 15:45:54 00386067260TRLO0.1.1 BATE 60 481.20 15:45:54 00386067261TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 4 481.20 15:45:54 00386067262TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 132 481.20 15:45:54 00386067263TRLO0.1.1 BATE 16 481.20 15:45:54 00386067265TRLO0.1.1 XLON 82 481.20 15:45:54 00386067264TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 952 481.20 15:45:54 00386067266TRLO0.1.1 XLON 305 480.60 15:51:35 00386070959TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1088 480.60 15:51:35 00386070960TRLO0.1.1 XLON 341 479.80 15:56:48 00386074262TRLO0.1.1 XLON 507 479.80 15:56:48 00386074261TRLO0.1.1 XLON 484 479.80 15:57:27 00386074740TRLO0.1.1 XLON 43 480.00 16:06:13 00386082269TRLO0.1.1 XLON 77 480.00 16:06:13 00386082270TRLO0.1.1 XLON 49 480.00 16:07:30 00386083079TRLO0.1.1 XLON 33 480.00 16:08:21 00386083853TRLO0.1.1 XLON 102 480.00 16:09:18 00386084562TRLO0.1.1 XLON 104 480.20 16:14:59 00386089044TRLO0.1.1 XLON 59 480.20 16:14:59 00386089045TRLO0.1.1 XLON 320 480.20 16:14:59 00386089047TRLO0.1.1 XLON 67 480.20 16:14:59 00386089046TRLO0.1.1 XLON 242 480.00 16:14:59 00386089048TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 968 480.00 16:14:59 00386089049TRLO0.1.1 XLON 110 480.20 16:18:11 00386091379TRLO0.1.1 XLON 173 480.20 16:18:11 00386091378TRLO0.1.1 XLON 52 480.20 16:18:11 00386091380TRLO0.1.1 XLON 21 480.20 16:18:11 00386091381TRLO0.1.1 XLON 242 479.80 16:21:31 00386093791TRLO0.1.1 BATE 208 479.80 16:21:31 00386093792TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 82 479.80 16:21:31 00386093793TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 310 479.80 16:21:31 00386093794TRLO0.1.1 XLON 174 479.80 16:21:31 00386093795TRLO0.1.1 XLON 484 479.80 16:21:31 00386093796TRLO0.1.1 XLON 135 479.80 16:21:31 00386093797TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 3 479.80 16:22:24 00386094492TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 242 479.60 16:22:24 00386094494TRLO0.1.1 XLON 242 479.40 16:22:24 00386094495TRLO0.1.1 XLON 23 479.40 16:28:44 00386098955TRLO0.1.1 XLON 37 479.40 16:29:42 00386099729TRLO0.1.1 XLON 182 479.40 16:29:42 00386099730TRLO0.1.1 XLON 110 479.00 16:29:54 00386099948TRLO0.1.1 BATE

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02