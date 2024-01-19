

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - BASF SE (BFA.L, BASFY.PK), a battery materials producer, announced on Friday that preliminary sales and EBIT before special items for the full year 2023 are below the ranges forecasted by the company and slightly below the respective analyst consensus. Additionally, annual EBIT and net income are considerably below the respective analyst consensus, primarily due to non-cash-effective impairments.



Expected BASF Group sales for the full year 2023 of about 68.90 billion euros are below the range of 73 billion euros to 76 billion euros forecasted by BASF and below average analyst estimates of 70.58 billion euros. Sales in 2022 amounted to 87.33 billion euros.



Expected income from operations (EBIT) before special items of 3.81 billion euros in 2023 is below the range of 4.0 billion euros to 4.4 billion euros forecasted by BASF and below the level of average analyst estimates of 3.93 billion euros. EBIT before special items in 2022 amounted to 6.88 billion euros. The decrease compared with the prior year is due to sales-related lower margins, which could not be offset by the achieved fixed cost reduction.



The BASF Group's expected EBIT in 2023 amounts to 2.24 billion euros; this is below analyst consensus of 3.69 billion euros and below the figure for the prior year's 6.55 billion euros. This is primarily attributable to non-cash-effective impairments in the amount of 1.1 billion euros. It mainly relates to the Surface Technologies, Agricultural Solutions and Materials segments.



BASF Group expects net income to be 225 million euros in 2023, compared to a loss of 627 million euros in 2022. However, the analyst consensus for net income of 2.25 billion euros is not achieved. The prior year results included non-cash-effective impairments on Russia-related assets of Wintershall Dea in the amount of 6.5 billion euros.



