DJ Superdry plc: Notice of Half Year Results

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Notice of Half Year Results 19-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 January 2024 Superdry Plc Notice of Half Year Results Superdry will publish its half year results for the period ended 28 October 2023 on Friday 26 January 2024 and will host a webinar on the day for investors. For further information: Superdry +44 (0) 1242 586747 Shaun Wills shaun.wills@superdry.com +44 (0) 1242 586747 Matthew Lee investor.relations@superdry.com Media Enquiries Tim Danaher superdry@brunswickgroup.com +44 (0) 207 4045959

