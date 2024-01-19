Anzeige
Freitag, 19.01.2024
Energy Plug Technologies: Monster-Rallye In The Making?!
WKN: A1CT6Y | ISIN: GB00B60BD277 | Ticker-Symbol: 49S
Tradegate
19.01.24
08:01 Uhr
0,205 Euro
+0,001
+0,24 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
19.01.2024 | 08:31
Superdry plc: Notice of Half Year Results

DJ Superdry plc: Notice of Half Year Results 

Superdry plc (SDRY) 
Superdry plc: Notice of Half Year Results 
19-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
19 January 2024 
Superdry Plc 
 
Notice of Half Year Results 
Superdry will publish its half year results for the period ended 28 October 2023 on Friday 26 January 2024 and will 
host a webinar on the day for investors. 
 
 
 
For further information: 
 
Superdry 
 
 
                           +44 (0) 1242 586747 
Shaun Wills    shaun.wills@superdry.com 
                           +44 (0) 1242 586747 
Matthew Lee    investor.relations@superdry.com 
 
 
Media Enquiries 
 
Tim Danaher    superdry@brunswickgroup.com    +44 (0) 207 4045959

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  298379 
EQS News ID:  1818345 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1818345&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

