Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 19-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 January 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 18 January 2024 it purchased a total of 190,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 120,000 70,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.430 GBP1.230 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.410 GBP1.208 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.423753 GBP1.221714

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 653,390,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1461 1.414 XDUB 08:41:47 00068502450TRLO0 1100 1.414 XDUB 08:41:47 00068502451TRLO0 1545 1.414 XDUB 08:41:47 00068502452TRLO0 2500 1.422 XDUB 09:03:09 00068502811TRLO0 736 1.422 XDUB 09:03:09 00068502812TRLO0 5129 1.430 XDUB 09:24:14 00068503184TRLO0 3841 1.430 XDUB 09:24:14 00068503185TRLO0 3957 1.430 XDUB 09:24:14 00068503186TRLO0 2200 1.428 XDUB 09:24:14 00068503187TRLO0 2536 1.428 XDUB 09:24:14 00068503188TRLO0 2000 1.430 XDUB 09:24:14 00068503189TRLO0 3720 1.430 XDUB 09:24:14 00068503190TRLO0 4078 1.430 XDUB 10:53:25 00068506256TRLO0 4393 1.430 XDUB 11:22:49 00068507336TRLO0 2000 1.426 XDUB 11:26:42 00068507542TRLO0 1935 1.426 XDUB 11:26:42 00068507543TRLO0 4367 1.416 XDUB 12:03:33 00068508673TRLO0 2000 1.422 XDUB 12:42:52 00068509917TRLO0 3570 1.424 XDUB 13:03:57 00068510707TRLO0 262 1.424 XDUB 13:03:57 00068510708TRLO0 4119 1.426 XDUB 13:22:21 00068511272TRLO0 4312 1.416 XDUB 13:47:55 00068512311TRLO0 4622 1.416 XDUB 14:28:52 00068514240TRLO0 4827 1.412 XDUB 14:54:26 00068516121TRLO0 5059 1.410 XDUB 14:58:25 00068516346TRLO0 2133 1.414 XDUB 15:14:48 00068517406TRLO0 1762 1.422 XDUB 15:35:42 00068518648TRLO0 1730 1.424 XDUB 15:40:35 00068519081TRLO0 553 1.424 XDUB 15:41:25 00068519180TRLO0 3476 1.424 XDUB 15:41:25 00068519181TRLO0 1510 1.424 XDUB 15:42:30 00068519282TRLO0 1145 1.424 XDUB 15:47:25 00068519568TRLO0 2200 1.424 XDUB 15:47:25 00068519569TRLO0 1171 1.424 XDUB 15:47:25 00068519570TRLO0 1550 1.424 XDUB 15:47:25 00068519571TRLO0 2507 1.424 XDUB 15:47:25 00068519572TRLO0 200 1.428 XDUB 16:00:56 00068520624TRLO0 4173 1.428 XDUB 16:00:56 00068520625TRLO0 1300 1.428 XDUB 16:01:05 00068520632TRLO0 630 1.428 XDUB 16:03:15 00068520848TRLO0 440 1.428 XDUB 16:03:15 00068520849TRLO0 2830 1.428 XDUB 16:03:15 00068520850TRLO0 1284 1.428 XDUB 16:04:15 00068520917TRLO0 1030 1.428 XDUB 16:05:00 00068520969TRLO0 1537 1.428 XDUB 16:05:00 00068520970TRLO0 832 1.428 XDUB 16:06:00 00068521072TRLO0 3819 1.428 XDUB 16:06:00 00068521073TRLO0 2425 1.426 XDUB 16:10:15 00068521444TRLO0 1692 1.426 XDUB 16:11:15 00068521553TRLO0 910 1.426 XDUB 16:14:00 00068521766TRLO0 892 1.426 XDUB 16:14:00 00068521767TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 812 121.80 XLON 08:18:08 00068501870TRLO0 2288 121.60 XLON 08:42:32 00068502475TRLO0 1490 121.60 XLON 08:42:32 00068502476TRLO0 653 122.80 XLON 09:57:51 00068504332TRLO0 3748 123.00 XLON 10:11:46 00068504876TRLO0 3415 122.80 XLON 10:11:46 00068504877TRLO0 3455 123.00 XLON 10:11:46 00068504878TRLO0 1479 122.80 XLON 10:11:46 00068504879TRLO0 1067 122.80 XLON 11:22:49 00068507334TRLO0 2412 122.80 XLON 11:22:49 00068507335TRLO0 3420 122.20 XLON 13:37:55 00068511814TRLO0 2200 121.80 XLON 13:39:00 00068511852TRLO0 1907 121.80 XLON 13:39:00 00068511853TRLO0 2554 121.80 XLON 13:56:25 00068512665TRLO0 810 121.80 XLON 13:56:25 00068512666TRLO0 778 121.60 XLON 14:51:13 00068515946TRLO0 1700 121.60 XLON 14:51:13 00068515947TRLO0 1607 120.80 XLON 14:59:37 00068516428TRLO0 2376 121.40 XLON 15:21:38 00068517821TRLO0 916 122.00 XLON 15:43:42 00068519335TRLO0 2600 122.00 XLON 15:43:42 00068519336TRLO0 6465 122.00 XLON 15:43:42 00068519337TRLO0 68 122.00 XLON 15:43:42 00068519338TRLO0 3474 122.00 XLON 15:47:25 00068519566TRLO0 72 122.00 XLON 15:47:25 00068519567TRLO0 2742 122.00 XLON 15:47:45 00068519600TRLO0 912 122.00 XLON 15:47:45 00068519601TRLO0 1713 122.00 XLON 15:48:43 00068519666TRLO0 3722 122.20 XLON 15:55:26 00068520091TRLO0 500 122.40 XLON 15:55:26 00068520092TRLO0 2799 122.40 XLON 15:55:26 00068520093TRLO0 2794 122.40 XLON 15:55:26 00068520094TRLO0 756 122.40 XLON 16:17:26 00068522055TRLO0 1620 122.40 XLON 16:17:26 00068522056TRLO0 676 122.40 XLON 16:17:26 00068522057TRLO0

