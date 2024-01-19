Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Energy Plug Technologies: Monster-Rallye In The Making?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
19.01.24
08:01 Uhr
1,416 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4141,46009:34
Dow Jones News
19.01.2024 | 08:31
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
19 January 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 18 January 2024 it purchased a total of 190,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           120,000     70,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.430     GBP1.230 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.410     GBP1.208 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.423753    GBP1.221714

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 653,390,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1461       1.414         XDUB      08:41:47      00068502450TRLO0 
1100       1.414         XDUB      08:41:47      00068502451TRLO0 
1545       1.414         XDUB      08:41:47      00068502452TRLO0 
2500       1.422         XDUB      09:03:09      00068502811TRLO0 
736       1.422         XDUB      09:03:09      00068502812TRLO0 
5129       1.430         XDUB      09:24:14      00068503184TRLO0 
3841       1.430         XDUB      09:24:14      00068503185TRLO0 
3957       1.430         XDUB      09:24:14      00068503186TRLO0 
2200       1.428         XDUB      09:24:14      00068503187TRLO0 
2536       1.428         XDUB      09:24:14      00068503188TRLO0 
2000       1.430         XDUB      09:24:14      00068503189TRLO0 
3720       1.430         XDUB      09:24:14      00068503190TRLO0 
4078       1.430         XDUB      10:53:25      00068506256TRLO0 
4393       1.430         XDUB      11:22:49      00068507336TRLO0 
2000       1.426         XDUB      11:26:42      00068507542TRLO0 
1935       1.426         XDUB      11:26:42      00068507543TRLO0 
4367       1.416         XDUB      12:03:33      00068508673TRLO0 
2000       1.422         XDUB      12:42:52      00068509917TRLO0 
3570       1.424         XDUB      13:03:57      00068510707TRLO0 
262       1.424         XDUB      13:03:57      00068510708TRLO0 
4119       1.426         XDUB      13:22:21      00068511272TRLO0 
4312       1.416         XDUB      13:47:55      00068512311TRLO0 
4622       1.416         XDUB      14:28:52      00068514240TRLO0 
4827       1.412         XDUB      14:54:26      00068516121TRLO0 
5059       1.410         XDUB      14:58:25      00068516346TRLO0 
2133       1.414         XDUB      15:14:48      00068517406TRLO0 
1762       1.422         XDUB      15:35:42      00068518648TRLO0 
1730       1.424         XDUB      15:40:35      00068519081TRLO0 
553       1.424         XDUB      15:41:25      00068519180TRLO0 
3476       1.424         XDUB      15:41:25      00068519181TRLO0 
1510       1.424         XDUB      15:42:30      00068519282TRLO0 
1145       1.424         XDUB      15:47:25      00068519568TRLO0 
2200       1.424         XDUB      15:47:25      00068519569TRLO0 
1171       1.424         XDUB      15:47:25      00068519570TRLO0 
1550       1.424         XDUB      15:47:25      00068519571TRLO0 
2507       1.424         XDUB      15:47:25      00068519572TRLO0 
200       1.428         XDUB      16:00:56      00068520624TRLO0 
4173       1.428         XDUB      16:00:56      00068520625TRLO0 
1300       1.428         XDUB      16:01:05      00068520632TRLO0 
630       1.428         XDUB      16:03:15      00068520848TRLO0 
440       1.428         XDUB      16:03:15      00068520849TRLO0 
2830       1.428         XDUB      16:03:15      00068520850TRLO0 
1284       1.428         XDUB      16:04:15      00068520917TRLO0 
1030       1.428         XDUB      16:05:00      00068520969TRLO0 
1537       1.428         XDUB      16:05:00      00068520970TRLO0 
832       1.428         XDUB      16:06:00      00068521072TRLO0 
3819       1.428         XDUB      16:06:00      00068521073TRLO0 
2425       1.426         XDUB      16:10:15      00068521444TRLO0 
1692       1.426         XDUB      16:11:15      00068521553TRLO0 
910       1.426         XDUB      16:14:00      00068521766TRLO0 
892       1.426         XDUB      16:14:00      00068521767TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
812       121.80        XLON      08:18:08      00068501870TRLO0 
2288       121.60        XLON      08:42:32      00068502475TRLO0 
1490       121.60        XLON      08:42:32      00068502476TRLO0 
653       122.80        XLON      09:57:51      00068504332TRLO0 
3748       123.00        XLON      10:11:46      00068504876TRLO0 
3415       122.80        XLON      10:11:46      00068504877TRLO0 
3455       123.00        XLON      10:11:46      00068504878TRLO0 
1479       122.80        XLON      10:11:46      00068504879TRLO0 
1067       122.80        XLON      11:22:49      00068507334TRLO0 
2412       122.80        XLON      11:22:49      00068507335TRLO0 
3420       122.20        XLON      13:37:55      00068511814TRLO0 
2200       121.80        XLON      13:39:00      00068511852TRLO0 
1907       121.80        XLON      13:39:00      00068511853TRLO0 
2554       121.80        XLON      13:56:25      00068512665TRLO0 
810       121.80        XLON      13:56:25      00068512666TRLO0 
778       121.60        XLON      14:51:13      00068515946TRLO0 
1700       121.60        XLON      14:51:13      00068515947TRLO0 
1607       120.80        XLON      14:59:37      00068516428TRLO0 
2376       121.40        XLON      15:21:38      00068517821TRLO0 
916       122.00        XLON      15:43:42      00068519335TRLO0 
2600       122.00        XLON      15:43:42      00068519336TRLO0 
6465       122.00        XLON      15:43:42      00068519337TRLO0 
68        122.00        XLON      15:43:42      00068519338TRLO0 
3474       122.00        XLON      15:47:25      00068519566TRLO0 
72        122.00        XLON      15:47:25      00068519567TRLO0 
2742       122.00        XLON      15:47:45      00068519600TRLO0 
912       122.00        XLON      15:47:45      00068519601TRLO0 
1713       122.00        XLON      15:48:43      00068519666TRLO0 
3722       122.20        XLON      15:55:26      00068520091TRLO0 
500       122.40        XLON      15:55:26      00068520092TRLO0 
2799       122.40        XLON      15:55:26      00068520093TRLO0 
2794       122.40        XLON      15:55:26      00068520094TRLO0 
756       122.40        XLON      16:17:26      00068522055TRLO0 
1620       122.40        XLON      16:17:26      00068522056TRLO0 
676       122.40        XLON      16:17:26      00068522057TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  298378 
EQS News ID:  1818319 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1818319&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.