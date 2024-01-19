inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform operating across 46 countries, was the world's second most downloaded ride-hailing app in 2023, retaining this accolade for a second consecutive year, according to data.ai. InDrive also achieved a notable milestone, ranking as the fourth most downloaded application worldwide in the Travel category.

Total downloads of the inDrive app amounted to 66.6 million in 2023, based on Google Play and App Store data (China is iOS only), data.ai said.

inDrive continues to enjoy robust growth as it adds new services including freight, courier and B2B delivery, as well as intercity rides and handyman services, while also expanding its core ridesharing offering to new geographies. In 2023, inDrive launched its services in multiple new locations, including the Miami and South Florida region of the U.S.

While scaling quickly, leveraging its unique peer-to-peer pricing model, inDrive remains committed to pursuing its super mission of challenging social injustice globally by helping create affordable transportation options for passengers and fair earning opportunities for drivers. The company is also seeking to reduce emissions and has started adding electric motorcycles to its fleet across various regions.

Arsen Tomsky, inDrive founder and CEO, said:

"We are delighted that inDrive has maintained its position as the second most downloaded ride-hailing app globally, a testament to the incredible efforts of our team and the trust our users place in us. At inDrive, our super mission is to challenge social injustice, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing reliable mobility services at a fair price, as we create meaningful earning opportunities for people across the communities where we operate. As we celebrate this milestone, we remember that we measure inDrive's success not simply by the number of downloads, but by the wider impact we make on our communities and on the world at large."

inDrive was also the most downloaded ride-hailing app in 13 countries, including markets like Pakistan, Colombia, Egypt, Peru and Morocco, according to data.ai.

