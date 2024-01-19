Anzeige
19.01.2024
CDO UK Exchange: The Chief Data Officer UK Exchange Will Bring Together the UK's Top Data Leaders, For Two Days to Discuss the Most Pressing Challenges and Opportunities Facing the Space

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chief Data Officer UK Exchange is set to convene an elite assembly of senior data leaders from across the United Kingdom for groundbreaking discussions into the complex landscape of the evolving data space. This exclusive, invitation-only gathering will take place at the beautiful Hilton Syon Park on the 18th and 19th of March 2024.

As the world of data continues to grow and transform, the Exchange will address both the most pressing challenges, and the exciting opportunities, emerge from the rapidly evolving data sphere. From the practical and ethical implications of new AI technology, guiding your company's data strategy through economic volatility, and much more - there is a lot on the plates of data leaders in 2024, and this event will take a deep dive into it all.

Participants will gain insights into staying ahead of the curve by building out robust and future-proofed data infrastructures and developing a rich culture of compliance and data governance to go alongside it. The event recognises that the data world is ever-evolving, and the Chief Data Officer UK Exchange is committed to empowering data leaders to evolve alongside it.

Key Highlights:

Dates: March 18 - 19, 2024

Venue: Hilton Syon Park, London

Focus Areas:

  • Setting strong leadership and governance when incorporating new AI technology
  • Challenges of expanding data strategies amid economic turbulence
  • Democratising and empowering data users within organisations
  • Differentiating between federalised and centralised leadership models, and choosing the right strategy to suit your needs

The Chief Data Officer UK Exchange promises two days of interactive and engaging discussions led by industry thought leaders, from brands such as Post Office Ltd, Bupa, BT Group, Unilever, Starbucks and many more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in intimate and exclusive networking sessions, fostering meaningful connections within the data community.

For your chance to join other industry leaders, request an invitation by clicking here.

About the event: The Chief Data Officer UK Exchange is a premier platform dedicated to fostering collaboration among senior data leaders in the UK. By bringing together industry experts and thought leaders, the Exchange provides a unique opportunity to explore challenges, share insights, and embrace opportunities in the ever-evolving data space.

Registration: Attendance to the CDO UK Exchange is by invitation only. For inquiries and to request an invitation, please visit the event website here or contact info@exchangeevents.co.uk.

Join us in charting the course for the future of data - the Chief Data Officer Exchange awaits

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-chief-data-officer-uk-exchange-will-bring-together-the-uks-top-data-leaders-for-two-days-to-discuss-the-most-pressing-challenges-and-opportunities-facing-the-space-302038484.html

