DJ Amundi EUR Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc (CRPX LN) Amundi EUR Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jan-2024 / 09:21 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 142.4754 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8559817 CODE: CRPX LN ISIN: LU1829219127 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829219127 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRPX LN Sequence No.: 298537 EQS News ID: 1818809 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1818809&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2024 03:21 ET (08:21 GMT)