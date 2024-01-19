Anzeige
150,18150,2210:14
19.01.2024
Airbus chooses Sopra Steria to help optimise its engineering methods and tools

PARIS, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech sector, has been selected, through its Aeroline vertical, to help European aeronautics giant Airbus modernise its engineering methods and tools. This strategic announcement bolsters Sopra Steria's positioning as a key partner to the aeronautics sector.

Sopra Steria Logo

"Today, we're proud to see Sopra Steria established as a leading player in the aeronautics industry, working alongside key players like Airbus," commented Matthieu Bonte, Engineering Market Director at Sopra Steria. "Through this partnership, we're joining forces to meet the challenges facing the sector, whether in terms of modernisation, upskilling or decarbonisation. To meet societal expectations, the aeronautics industry must accelerate its transition now - and that's exactly what our roadmap is geared towards."

Through this new partnership with European manufacturer Airbus, Sopra Steria is demonstrating its comprehensive expertise all along the aeronautics value chain, from consulting and implementation through to training and data integration and use.

In particular, Sopra Steria will help Airbus modernise its engineering processes, methods and tools in line with the sector's key priorities, such as reducing carbon emissions from the production process, improving product lifecycle management software and developing innovative future aviation tools. This new partnership will involve over 700 Sopra Steria employees, drawing on expertise from Sopra Steria's Aeroline vertical, including its subsidiaries CIMPA and CS Group.

The multi-year agreement covers Canada, France, Germany, India, Poland, Spain and the United Kingdom, and encompasses every area of Airbus' engineering expertise (airframe, flight physics, engines, systems, and flight and propulsion testing).

Josselin Demessine, Head of Sopra Steria's Engineering business line, added, "It's great to see our expertise across the aeronautics value chain recognised in this way by one of the giants in the sector. By combining the expert skills of our Aeroline vertical with the experience of CIMPA and CS Group, we're now able to offer fully integrated tools that meet all the sector's needs, both now and in the future."

Modernising engineering tools and methods to help Airbus reduce its carbon footprint

More specifically, Sopra Steria will help Airbus roll out its new flight management system (avionics), to develop better flight control data, as well as helping streamline its product lifecycle management (PLM) process to improve energy efficiency and optimise production.

Click here to read more.

Contact:

Aurélien Flaugnatti
aurelien.flaugnatti@soprasteria.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861938/Sopra_Steria_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/airbus-chooses-sopra-steria-to-help-optimise-its-engineering-methods-and-tools-302039328.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
