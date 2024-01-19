Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Chain Bridge Bank, N.A., today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023 and the full year ending December 31, 2023 .
Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:
- Consolidated Net Income: $3,313,744
- Earnings Per Share: $123.32
- Return on Average Equity: 16.94%
- Return on Average Assets: 1.23%
- Return on Average Risk-Weighted Assets: 3.16%
In Q4 2023, Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. recorded a net income of $3,313,744, compared to $2,842,738 in Q3 2023 and $2,584,659 in Q4 2022. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 2023 was $123.32, relative to $105.79 in Q3 2023 and $96.18 in Q4 2022.
Annual 2023 Financial Highlights:
- Consolidated Net Income: $8,831,187
- Earnings Per Share: $328.64
- Return on Average Equity: 11.90%
- Return on Average Assets: 0.86%
- Return on Average Risk-Weighted Assets: 2.06%
The total earnings reported for 2023 amounted to $8,831,187, compared to $8,281,180 in 2022. The EPS for 2023 was $328.64, compared to $324.26 in the prior year.
Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.'s balance sheet as of December 31, 2023, showed total assets of $1.205 billion, compared to $1.151 billion at the end of Q3 2023 and $1.031 billion at the end of Q4 2022. Total deposits as of December 31, 2023, were $1.112 billion, compared to $1.067 billion at the end of Q3 2023 and $953 million at the end of Q4 2022.
About Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.:
Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") is a Delaware corporation and the registered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"). The Company operates under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 (12 U.S.C. § 1841 et seq.) and is under the supervisory jurisdiction of the Federal Reserve Board. Its common stock is privately held, with 269 shareholders as of December 31, 2023 . Chain Bridge Bank, N.A., a national banking association, operates under Charter No. 24755 conferred by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), in accordance with the provisions of the National Bank Act (12 U.S.C. §§ 21-216d). The Bank has distinct authorization from the OCC to conduct fiduciary activities as delineated under 12 U.S.C. § 92a and as further set forth in 12 CFR Part 9. The Bank is under the comprehensive regulatory and supervisory framework of the OCC, as outlined in the National Bank Act (12 U.S.C. §§ 21-216d). Furthermore, the Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), holding Certificate Number 58595. This membership places the Bank under the supplementary regulatory oversight of the FDIC, pursuant to 12 U.S.C. § 1811 et seq.
CAUTION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events, potential options to finance potential future growth, or results of Chain Bridge's operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only Chain Bridge's beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside our control. Such statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "may," "would," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate" and "target" and similar expressions or the negative of such words. Because of the uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results may differ materially from those indicated herein. Important factors that could have such a result include: market interest rates and inflation; disruptions in the financial markets; economic conditions; changes in laws, rules, and regulatory requirements, including capital and liquidity requirements affecting Chain Bridge's businesses, and Chain Bridge's ability to address those requirements; actions by government agencies, including those that impact money supply; Chain Bridge's ability to maintain its reputation; Chain Bridge's ability to access adequate sources of funding and liquidity; Chain Bridge's ability to effectively defend itself against cyber-attacks and other attempts by unauthorized parties to access its or its customers' information or to disrupt its systems; Chain Bridge's ability to attract and retain key personnel; adverse judicial or regulatory proceedings; competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions, including non-bank financial technology providers; changes in customer behavior; and changes in customers', suppliers' and other counterparties' performance and creditworthiness. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Chain Bridge does not assume any duty and does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. The Company's and the Bank's past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance.
Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Key Performance Indicators
Consolidated net income
$ 3,313,744
$ 2,842,738
$ 2,584,659
$ 8,831,187
$ 8,281,180
Return on average assets (ROAA)
1.23 %
1.09 %
0.92 %
0.86 %
0.65 %
Return on average risk-weighted assets1
3.16 %
2.66 %
2.33 %
2.06 %
2.02 %
Return on average equity (ROAE)
16.94 %
15.05 %
15.52 %
11.90 %
12.79 %
Yield on average earning assets, fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP)
3.28 %
3.18 %
2.85 %
3.13 %
2.18 %
Cost of funds
0.38 %
0.40 %
0.24 %
0.42 %
0.11 %
Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP)
2.93 %
2.81 %
2.62 %
2.74 %
2.08 %
Balance Sheet and Other Highlights
Total assets
$1,205,202,475
$1,151,112,602
$1,030,683,857
$1,205,202,475
$1,030,683,857
Cash balances held at the Federal Reserve Bank
309,826,185
246,444,224
91,053,596
309,826,185
91,053,596
U.S. Treasury securities
195,363,904
191,922,570
200,078,020
195,363,904
200,078,020
Total investment grade securities 2
566,676,736
566,290,081
592,649,117
566,676,736
592,649,117
Total loans
304,144,296
310,514,386
320,192,778
304,144,296
320,192,778
Total deposits
1,112,025,669
1,066,768,830
952,953,867
1,112,025,669
952,953,867
Trust Department: Total custody and managed assets
240,781,505
185,827,226
141,823,608
240,781,505
141,823,608
Liquidity & Asset Quality Metrics
Liquidity ratio3
78.75 %
76.28 %
71.11 %
78.75 %
71.11 %
Loan-to-deposit ratio
27.35 %
29.15 %
33.60 %
27.35 %
33.60 %
Risk-weighted asset density 4
34.09 %
36.49 %
43.33 %
34.09 %
43.33 %
Non-performing assets / assets
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Texas ratio 5
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Net charge offs (recoveries) / average loans
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans / gross loans
1.42 %
1.42 %
1.40 %
1.42 %
1.40 %
Allowance for credit losses on held to maturity securities /
gross held to maturity securities 6
0.11 %
0.11 %
N/A
0.11 %
N/A
Regulatory Capital Information (Chain Bridge Bank, N.A.)
Tier 1 capital
$ 99,855,821
$ 96,666,154
$ 91,374,209
$ 99,855,821
$ 91,374,209
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
24.30 %
23.02 %
20.46 %
24.30 %
20.46 %
Total regulatory capital
$ 104,523,073
$ 101,414,406
$ 95,856,209
$ 104,523,073
$ 95,856,209
Total regulatory capital ratio
25.44 %
24.15 %
21.47 %
25.44 %
21.47 %
Regulatory Capital Information (Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.)
Tier 1 risk-based capital
$ 95,002,054
$ 91,619,298
$ 86,430,482
$ 95,002,054
$ 86,430,482
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
23.12 %
21.81 %
19.35 %
23.12 %
19.35 %
Total regulatory capital
$ 99,669,306
$ 96,367,550
$ 90,912,482
$ 99,669,306
$ 90,912,482
Total regulatory capital ratio
24.26 %
22.95 %
20.36 %
24.26 %
20.36 %
Share Information (Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.)
Number of shares outstanding
26,872
26,872
26,872
26,872
26,872
Book value per share
$ 3,104.98
$ 2,796.69
$ 2,559.65
$ 3,104.98
$ 2,559.65
Book value per share, excluding unrealized
gain/loss on available for sale securities (non-GAAP)
$ 3,535.35
$ 3,409.47
$ 3,216.38
$ 3,535.35
$ 3,216.38
Earnings per share, basic and diluted
$ 123.32
$ 105.79
$ 96.18
$ 328.64
$ 324.26
1 Quarterly average is calculated using the last two quarter ends. Year to date average is calculated using the last five quarter ends.
2 Available for sale securities are reported at fair value, and held to maturity securities are reported at carrying value.
3 Liquidity measures the Bank's ability to meet its obligations when they become due. It is calculated as the sum of cash and cash equivalents and unpledged investment grade securities, expressed as a percentage of total liabilities.
4 Risk-weighted asset density measures the riskiness of the Bank's assets. It is calculated as risk-weighted assets divided by total assets.
5 Texas ratio is defined as the sum of non-performing assets and delinquent loans, expressed as a percentage of tangible equity and the allowance for credit losses on loans.
6 On January 1, 2023, the Bank adopted ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments" which required the measurement of expected credit losses for financial assets within scope, including the held to maturity securities portfolio.
Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.
December 31,
December 31,
(unaudited)
*
|
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 6,035,091
$ 6,773,145
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
310,732,416
91,889,968
Total cash and cash equivalents
$ 316,767,507
$ 98,663,113
Securities available for sale, at fair value
258,113,809
279,596,208
Securities held to maturity, at carrying value, net of
allowance for credit losses of $348,242 and $0, respectively
308,057,877
312,567,291
Equity securities, at fair value
505,050
485,618
Restricted securities, at cost
2,613,200
2,500,900
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,319,000
and $4,482,000, respectively
299,825,296
315,710,778
Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
of $6,790,603 and $6,300,012, respectively
9,857,881
10,079,737
Accrued interest receivable
4,353,614
4,313,033
Other assets
5,108,241
6,767,179
Total assets
$ 1,205,202,475
$ 1,030,683,857
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 766,933,306
$ 666,493,146
Savings, interest-bearing checking and money market
328,350,277
273,888,277
Time, $250,000 and over
9,385,015
5,374,103
Other time
7,357,071
7,198,341
Total deposits
$ 1,112,025,669
$ 952,953,867
Short-term borrowings
5,000,000
5,000,000
Accrued interest payable
60,937
20,087
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
4,678,780
3,926,989
Total liabilities
$ 1,121,765,386
$ 961,900,943
|
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock
No par value, 100,000 shares authorized,
no shares issued and outstanding
$ - -
$ - -
Common stock
$1 par value, 200,000 shares authorized,
26,872 shares issued and outstanding
26,872
26,872
Additional paid-in capital
38,283,095
38,283,095
Retained earnings
56,692,087
48,120,515
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(11,564,965)
(17,647,568)
Total stockholders' equity
$ 83,437,089
$ 68,782,914
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,205,202,475
$ 1,030,683,857
* Derived from audited financial statements.
Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Interest and Dividend Income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 3,277,453
$ 3,417,461
$ 3,287,052
$ 13,401,710
$ 11,311,115
Interest and dividends on securities, taxable
2,752,236
2,740,462
2,714,431
11,111,769
9,190,140
Interest on securities, tax-exempt
300,682
303,905
310,238
1,218,660
1,293,961
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in banks
2,376,192
1,681,062
1,571,000
6,056,632
5,589,092
Total interest and dividend income
$ 8,706,563
$ 8,142,890
$ 7,882,721
$ 31,788,771
$ 27,384,308
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
$ 842,163
$ 860,559
$ 566,135
$ 3,663,910
$ 1,081,831
Interest on short-term borrowings
98,074
96,048
75,612
381,693
201,082
Total interest expense
$ 940,237
$ 956,607
$ 641,747
$ 4,045,603
$ 1,282,913
Net Interest Income
$ 7,766,326
$ 7,186,283
$ 7,240,974
$ 27,743,168
$ 26,101,395
(Recovery of) Provision for Credit Losses
(Recovery of) provision for loan credit losses
($ 81,000)
$ 1,000
$ 298,000
($ 163,000)
$ 822,000
Provision for securities credit losses
- -
6,000
- -
804,276
- -
Total (recovery of) provision for credit losses
($ 81,000)
$ 7,000
$ 298,000
$ 641,276
$ 822,000
Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for credit losses
$ 7,847,326
$ 7,179,283
$ 6,942,974
$ 27,101,892
$ 25,279,395
Noninterest Income
Deposit placement services income
$ 867,979
$ 858,766
$ 546,810
$ 1,974,318
$ 1,542,600
Service charges on accounts
266,572
226,724
288,745
918,030
1,153,618
Trust and wealth management income
158,211
148,942
83,027
564,786
335,103
Gain on sale of mortgage loans
12,021
- -
- -
12,021
17,785
Loss on sale of securities
(76,760)
(30,046)
- -
(388,843)
- -
Other income
111,967
16,184
36,009
200,991
60,641
Total noninterest income
$ 1,339,990
$ 1,220,570
$ 954,591
$ 3,281,303
$ 3,109,747
Noninterest Expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 3,122,035
$ 3,115,645
$ 2,914,808
$ 12,359,052
$ 11,172,906
Data processing and communication expenses
592,969
569,069
523,459
2,275,475
1,964,610
Occupancy and equipment expenses
240,573
232,289
220,803
935,671
932,399
Professional services
285,921
206,980
459,836
909,014
1,367,310
Virginia bank franchise tax
175,000
188,654
185,600
739,476
627,312
FDIC and regulatory assessments
141,154
159,004
75,607
584,500
847,511
Directors fees
81,153
99,520
88,050
367,050
370,850
Marketing and business development costs
68,757
48,132
37,358
239,047
188,603
Insurance expenses
59,648
54,006
33,095
225,285
126,521
Other operating expenses
267,894
207,851
161,774
842,360
627,902
Total noninterest expenses
$ 5,035,104
$ 4,881,150
$ 4,700,390
$ 19,476,930
$ 18,225,924
Net income before taxes
$ 4,152,212
$ 3,518,703
$ 3,197,175
$ 10,906,265
$ 10,163,218
Income Tax Expense
838,468
675,965
612,516
2,075,078
1,882,038
Net income
$ 3,313,744
$ 2,842,738
$ 2,584,659
$ 8,831,187
$ 8,281,180
Earnings per common share, basic and diluted
$ 123.32
$ 105.79
$ 96.18
$ 328.64
$ 324.26
SOURCE Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.