Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Chain Bridge Bank, N.A., today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023 and the full year ending December 31, 2023 .

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated Net Income: $3,313,744

Earnings Per Share: $123.32

Return on Average Equity: 16.94%

Return on Average Assets: 1.23%

Return on Average Risk-Weighted Assets: 3.16%

In Q4 2023, Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. recorded a net income of $3,313,744, compared to $2,842,738 in Q3 2023 and $2,584,659 in Q4 2022. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 2023 was $123.32, relative to $105.79 in Q3 2023 and $96.18 in Q4 2022.

Annual 2023 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated Net Income: $8,831,187

Earnings Per Share: $328.64

Return on Average Equity: 11.90%

Return on Average Assets: 0.86%

Return on Average Risk-Weighted Assets: 2.06%

The total earnings reported for 2023 amounted to $8,831,187, compared to $8,281,180 in 2022. The EPS for 2023 was $328.64, compared to $324.26 in the prior year.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.'s balance sheet as of December 31, 2023, showed total assets of $1.205 billion, compared to $1.151 billion at the end of Q3 2023 and $1.031 billion at the end of Q4 2022. Total deposits as of December 31, 2023, were $1.112 billion, compared to $1.067 billion at the end of Q3 2023 and $953 million at the end of Q4 2022.

About Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.:

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") is a Delaware corporation and the registered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"). The Company operates under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 (12 U.S.C. § 1841 et seq.) and is under the supervisory jurisdiction of the Federal Reserve Board. Its common stock is privately held, with 269 shareholders as of December 31, 2023 . Chain Bridge Bank, N.A., a national banking association, operates under Charter No. 24755 conferred by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), in accordance with the provisions of the National Bank Act (12 U.S.C. §§ 21-216d). The Bank has distinct authorization from the OCC to conduct fiduciary activities as delineated under 12 U.S.C. § 92a and as further set forth in 12 CFR Part 9. The Bank is under the comprehensive regulatory and supervisory framework of the OCC, as outlined in the National Bank Act (12 U.S.C. §§ 21-216d). Furthermore, the Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), holding Certificate Number 58595. This membership places the Bank under the supplementary regulatory oversight of the FDIC, pursuant to 12 U.S.C. § 1811 et seq.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(unaudited)





Quarter Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, September 30, December 31,

December 31, December 31,

2023 2023 2022

2023 2022 Key Performance Indicators











Consolidated net income $ 3,313,744 $ 2,842,738 $ 2,584,659

$ 8,831,187 $ 8,281,180 Return on average assets (ROAA) 1.23 % 1.09 % 0.92 %

0.86 % 0.65 % Return on average risk-weighted assets1 3.16 % 2.66 % 2.33 %

2.06 % 2.02 % Return on average equity (ROAE) 16.94 % 15.05 % 15.52 %

11.90 % 12.79 % Yield on average earning assets, fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.28 % 3.18 % 2.85 %

3.13 % 2.18 % Cost of funds 0.38 % 0.40 % 0.24 %

0.42 % 0.11 % Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP) 2.93 % 2.81 % 2.62 %

2.74 % 2.08 % Balance Sheet and Other Highlights











Total assets $1,205,202,475 $1,151,112,602 $1,030,683,857

$1,205,202,475 $1,030,683,857 Cash balances held at the Federal Reserve Bank 309,826,185 246,444,224 91,053,596

309,826,185 91,053,596 U.S. Treasury securities 195,363,904 191,922,570 200,078,020

195,363,904 200,078,020 Total investment grade securities 2 566,676,736 566,290,081 592,649,117

566,676,736 592,649,117 Total loans 304,144,296 310,514,386 320,192,778

304,144,296 320,192,778 Total deposits 1,112,025,669 1,066,768,830 952,953,867

1,112,025,669 952,953,867 Trust Department: Total custody and managed assets 240,781,505 185,827,226 141,823,608

240,781,505 141,823,608 Liquidity & Asset Quality Metrics











Liquidity ratio3 78.75 % 76.28 % 71.11 %

78.75 % 71.11 % Loan-to-deposit ratio 27.35 % 29.15 % 33.60 %

27.35 % 33.60 % Risk-weighted asset density 4 34.09 % 36.49 % 43.33 %

34.09 % 43.33 % Non-performing assets / assets 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

0.00 % 0.00 % Texas ratio 5 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

0.00 % 0.00 % Net charge offs (recoveries) / average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

0.00 % 0.00 % Allowance for credit losses on loans / gross loans 1.42 % 1.42 % 1.40 %

1.42 % 1.40 % Allowance for credit losses on held to maturity securities /











gross held to maturity securities 6 0.11 % 0.11 % N/A

0.11 % N/A Regulatory Capital Information (Chain Bridge Bank, N.A.)











Tier 1 capital $ 99,855,821 $ 96,666,154 $ 91,374,209

$ 99,855,821 $ 91,374,209 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 24.30 % 23.02 % 20.46 %

24.30 % 20.46 % Total regulatory capital $ 104,523,073 $ 101,414,406 $ 95,856,209

$ 104,523,073 $ 95,856,209 Total regulatory capital ratio 25.44 % 24.15 % 21.47 %

25.44 % 21.47 % Regulatory Capital Information (Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.)











Tier 1 risk-based capital $ 95,002,054 $ 91,619,298 $ 86,430,482

$ 95,002,054 $ 86,430,482 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 23.12 % 21.81 % 19.35 %

23.12 % 19.35 % Total regulatory capital $ 99,669,306 $ 96,367,550 $ 90,912,482

$ 99,669,306 $ 90,912,482 Total regulatory capital ratio 24.26 % 22.95 % 20.36 %

24.26 % 20.36 % Share Information (Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.)











Number of shares outstanding 26,872 26,872 26,872

26,872 26,872 Book value per share $ 3,104.98 $ 2,796.69 $ 2,559.65

$ 3,104.98 $ 2,559.65 Book value per share, excluding unrealized











gain/loss on available for sale securities (non-GAAP) $ 3,535.35 $ 3,409.47 $ 3,216.38

$ 3,535.35 $ 3,216.38 Earnings per share, basic and diluted $ 123.32 $ 105.79 $ 96.18

$ 328.64 $ 324.26



1 Quarterly average is calculated using the last two quarter ends. Year to date average is calculated using the last five quarter ends. 2 Available for sale securities are reported at fair value, and held to maturity securities are reported at carrying value. 3 Liquidity measures the Bank's ability to meet its obligations when they become due. It is calculated as the sum of cash and cash equivalents and unpledged investment grade securities, expressed as a percentage of total liabilities. 4 Risk-weighted asset density measures the riskiness of the Bank's assets. It is calculated as risk-weighted assets divided by total assets. 5 Texas ratio is defined as the sum of non-performing assets and delinquent loans, expressed as a percentage of tangible equity and the allowance for credit losses on loans. 6 On January 1, 2023, the Bank adopted ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments" which required the measurement of expected credit losses for financial assets within scope, including the held to maturity securities portfolio.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets



December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022

(unaudited) * Assets



Cash and due from banks $ 6,035,091 $ 6,773,145 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 310,732,416 91,889,968 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 316,767,507 $ 98,663,113 Securities available for sale, at fair value 258,113,809 279,596,208 Securities held to maturity, at carrying value, net of



allowance for credit losses of $348,242 and $0, respectively 308,057,877 312,567,291 Equity securities, at fair value 505,050 485,618 Restricted securities, at cost 2,613,200 2,500,900 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,319,000



and $4,482,000, respectively 299,825,296 315,710,778 Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation



of $6,790,603 and $6,300,012, respectively 9,857,881 10,079,737 Accrued interest receivable 4,353,614 4,313,033 Other assets 5,108,241 6,767,179 Total assets $ 1,205,202,475 $ 1,030,683,857 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Liabilities



Deposits:



Noninterest-bearing $ 766,933,306 $ 666,493,146 Savings, interest-bearing checking and money market 328,350,277 273,888,277 Time, $250,000 and over 9,385,015 5,374,103 Other time 7,357,071 7,198,341 Total deposits $ 1,112,025,669 $ 952,953,867 Short-term borrowings 5,000,000 5,000,000 Accrued interest payable 60,937 20,087 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,678,780 3,926,989 Total liabilities $ 1,121,765,386 $ 961,900,943 Stockholders' Equity



Preferred stock



No par value, 100,000 shares authorized,



no shares issued and outstanding $ - - $ - - Common stock



$1 par value, 200,000 shares authorized,



26,872 shares issued and outstanding 26,872 26,872 Additional paid-in capital 38,283,095 38,283,095 Retained earnings 56,692,087 48,120,515 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,564,965) (17,647,568) Total stockholders' equity $ 83,437,089 $ 68,782,914 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,205,202,475 $ 1,030,683,857



* Derived from audited financial statements.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited)





Quarter Ended



Twelve Months Ended

December 31, September 30, December 31,

December 31, December 31,

2023 2023 2022

2023 2022 Interest and Dividend Income











Interest and fees on loans $ 3,277,453 $ 3,417,461 $ 3,287,052

$ 13,401,710 $ 11,311,115 Interest and dividends on securities, taxable 2,752,236 2,740,462 2,714,431

11,111,769 9,190,140 Interest on securities, tax-exempt 300,682 303,905 310,238

1,218,660 1,293,961 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in banks 2,376,192 1,681,062 1,571,000

6,056,632 5,589,092 Total interest and dividend income $ 8,706,563 $ 8,142,890 $ 7,882,721

$ 31,788,771 $ 27,384,308 Interest Expense











Interest on deposits $ 842,163 $ 860,559 $ 566,135

$ 3,663,910 $ 1,081,831 Interest on short-term borrowings 98,074 96,048 75,612

381,693 201,082 Total interest expense $ 940,237 $ 956,607 $ 641,747

$ 4,045,603 $ 1,282,913 Net Interest Income $ 7,766,326 $ 7,186,283 $ 7,240,974

$ 27,743,168 $ 26,101,395 (Recovery of) Provision for Credit Losses











(Recovery of) provision for loan credit losses ($ 81,000) $ 1,000 $ 298,000

($ 163,000) $ 822,000 Provision for securities credit losses - - 6,000 - -

804,276 - - Total (recovery of) provision for credit losses ($ 81,000) $ 7,000 $ 298,000

$ 641,276 $ 822,000 Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for credit losses $ 7,847,326 $ 7,179,283 $ 6,942,974

$ 27,101,892 $ 25,279,395 Noninterest Income











Deposit placement services income $ 867,979 $ 858,766 $ 546,810

$ 1,974,318 $ 1,542,600 Service charges on accounts 266,572 226,724 288,745

918,030 1,153,618 Trust and wealth management income 158,211 148,942 83,027

564,786 335,103 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 12,021 - - - -

12,021 17,785 Loss on sale of securities (76,760) (30,046) - -

(388,843) - - Other income 111,967 16,184 36,009

200,991 60,641 Total noninterest income $ 1,339,990 $ 1,220,570 $ 954,591

$ 3,281,303 $ 3,109,747 Noninterest Expenses











Salaries and employee benefits $ 3,122,035 $ 3,115,645 $ 2,914,808

$ 12,359,052 $ 11,172,906 Data processing and communication expenses 592,969 569,069 523,459

2,275,475 1,964,610 Occupancy and equipment expenses 240,573 232,289 220,803

935,671 932,399 Professional services 285,921 206,980 459,836

909,014 1,367,310 Virginia bank franchise tax 175,000 188,654 185,600

739,476 627,312 FDIC and regulatory assessments 141,154 159,004 75,607

584,500 847,511 Directors fees 81,153 99,520 88,050

367,050 370,850 Marketing and business development costs 68,757 48,132 37,358

239,047 188,603 Insurance expenses 59,648 54,006 33,095

225,285 126,521 Other operating expenses 267,894 207,851 161,774

842,360 627,902 Total noninterest expenses $ 5,035,104 $ 4,881,150 $ 4,700,390

$ 19,476,930 $ 18,225,924 Net income before taxes $ 4,152,212 $ 3,518,703 $ 3,197,175

$ 10,906,265 $ 10,163,218 Income Tax Expense 838,468 675,965 612,516

2,075,078 1,882,038 Net income $ 3,313,744 $ 2,842,738 $ 2,584,659

$ 8,831,187 $ 8,281,180 Earnings per common share, basic and diluted $ 123.32 $ 105.79 $ 96.18

$ 328.64 $ 324.26

