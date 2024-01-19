Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Das Milliardenpotenzial der Energie-Revolution! Uran im Höhenflug!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: LYX0CA | ISIN: FR0010527275 | Ticker-Symbol: LYM8
Tradegate
19.01.24
11:32 Uhr
58,59 Euro
+0,13
+0,22 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI MSCI WATER ESG SCREENED UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI MSCI WATER ESG SCREENED UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,5658,6011:39
58,5758,5911:39
Dow Jones News
19.01.2024 | 10:37
195 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist (WATL LN) 
Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
19-Jan-2024 / 10:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 18-Jan-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 58.6422 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23263783 
CODE: WATL LN 
ISIN: FR0010527275 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      FR0010527275 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      WATL LN 
Sequence No.:  298644 
EQS News ID:  1819037 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1819037&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2024 04:05 ET (09:05 GMT)

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.