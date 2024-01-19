KuCoin, a top 5 global cryptocurrency exchange, proudly participated in the World Crypto Forum which has attracted a global audience keen on unraveling the future of the crypto ecosystem. Dorian Vincileoni, KuCoin's Europe Business Development Lead, shared his insights in the panel "The Future of Centralised Exchanges" along with other industry experts including Rachel Cheung from Bitget, Jirayut Srupsrisopa from Bitkub Capital Group Holdings and Carlos Salinas from MoraBanc.

The panel addressed the impact of institutional adoption on centralized exchanges and the strategies KuCoin and others have employed to cater to institutional needs. Discussions encompassed crucial elements such as security, liquidity, compliance, and the evolving role of centralized exchanges in the crypto space.

Addressing institutional needs, KuCoin underscored its dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions such as institutional-grade trading platforms, enhanced liquidity, efficiency, and security. With a global user base of over 30 million across more than 200 countries, KuCoin ensures neutral global services with lower counterparty risks and applies rigorous security measures to safeguarding users' assets.

KuCoin has adopted a tiered approach to balance the needs of both retail and institutional investors. The recent KuCoin VIP program upgrade was a highlight, offering institutional investors exclusive advantages and tailored benefits. The revamped VIP program ensures immediate access to exclusive privileges, event benefits, and added perks, enhancing the overall trading experience for VIP clients.

Emphasizing the importance of compliance, KuCoin engages with regulatory authorities while staying at the forefront of innovation. As part of the discussion, KuCoin shed light on its innovative product, KuCard, which exemplifies the exchange's commitment to advancing user experiences. KuCard facilitates everyday payments, seamlessly integrating cryptocurrencies into daily transactions, reflecting the exchange's dedication to making crypto a practical and integral part of routine financial activities.

"We are thrilled to participate in the World Crypto Forum and contribute to the dialogue on the future of centralized exchanges. At KuCoin, we believe in fostering a collaborative environment to shape the trajectory of the crypto industry. Our innovative products, such as VIP programs and KuCard, underscore our commitment to advancing crypto adoption globally for both retail and institutional users," stated Dorian Vincileoni, Europe Business Development Lead of KuCoin.

