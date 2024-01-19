

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC has announced recalls including Steamist Inc.'s certain bath & shower seats for fall and laceration risks, as well as Bokser Home's mattress pads for risk of fire.



East Rutherford, New Jersey-based Steamist's recall involves wall-mounted, folding shower seats made of teak wood slats joined together by support rods that extend from two wall-mounting brackets.



About 3,900 units were sold in the U.S., about 733 units in Canada, and about 126 units were sold in Mexico.



The recalled Tilt-Up Bath & Shower Seats come under model numbers SBS-101BN, SBS-101PN, SBS-101PC or SBS-101ORB. They have brushed nickel, polished nickel, polished chrome or oil-rubbed bronze finishes on the support rods and bracket covers.



The products, manufactured in China, were sold at specialty plumbing supply outlets in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 2009 through February 2015 for between $490 and $660.



According to the agency, the wall mounting bracket and seat rods supporting the Tilt-Up Bath & Shower Seat can corrode and break, posing fall and laceration hazards.



The recall was initiated after the firm received 62 reports of the shower seats breaking, including 4 reports of injuries.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled shower seats.



Further, Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Bokser Home's recall involves about 2,300 units of Bokser Home 100% cotton mattress pads in all sizes, manufactured after October 2022 .



The quilted box stitch pattern mattress pads have a 100% cotton shell and fill.



The products, manufactured in China, were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Belk, Macy's, Target, Bokser Home Outlet, and Fernish B2B stores nationwide and online from November 2022 through October 2023 for between $25 and $145.



The recalled mattress pads violate the mandatory federal flammability regulation for mattress pads, posing a fire risk. However, no incidents or injuries have been reported so far.



The agency asked consumers to stop using the recalled mattress pads immediately and contact Bokser Home for a full refund.



