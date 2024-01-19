Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Das Milliardenpotenzial der Energie-Revolution! Uran im Höhenflug!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.01.2024 | 12:06
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DUAS RODAS ACQUIRES GERMAN COMPANY AND EXPANDS OPERATIONS IN THE EUROPEAN MARKET

JARAGUÁ DO SUL, Brazil, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duas Rodas, a Brazilian multinational producer of flavors, botanical extracts and ingredients for the food and beverage industry, has just acquired 100% of tropextrakt GmbH, a company based in Frankfurt, Germany. The transaction is part of a new growth cycle for Duas Rodas, a company that is about to celebrate its 100th anniversary, with headquarters in Jaraguá do Sul, Brazil, production units in four countries, offices in the US and China and more than 10,000 customers worldwide, with a total turnover of 1.6 billion reais in 2023. "We are a company based on excellence and constant innovation", says Leonardo Zipf, president of Duas Rodas. "With the acquisition of tropextrakt, we will create a business, research and innovation center for the European market."

tropextrakt GmbH imports and distributes botanical extracts and a wide variety of natural tropical fruit products, such as purees and concentrated juices, to about 1,000 customers. In addition to supplying fundamental items to the manufacture of food and beverages, tropextrakt operates a laboratory for testing the application of ingredients in the final product. With the acquisition, this laboratory will be transformed into an innovation and technology center, which will expand the research and development of products aimed at the supplements and functional food industry. The health food market is one of Duas Rodas' main avenues of growth in the European market.

"The European market for botanical extracts and other ingredients for the production of nutraceuticals is one of the most sophisticated in the world", says Rosemeri Francener, international business director at Duas Rodas. "From now on, we'll be closer to local customers to develop increasingly innovative, healthy and sustainable products in partnership."

tropextrakt is the fifth acquisition of Duas Rodas and the fourth outside of Brazil. The company currently has business units in the United States, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and China and exports to more than 40 countries. The company offers food and beverage manufacturers more than 3,000 items aimed at formulating various foodstuffs.

The acquisition of tropextrakt will be essential for Duas Rodas to continue to expand its exports. The international market represents, on average, 18% of the company's total revenues and should reach 25% in the next 4 years without new acquisitions, or 45%, with new purchases.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duas-rodas-acquires-german-company-and-expands-operations-in-the-european-market-302038624.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.