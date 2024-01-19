BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 19
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 18 January 2024 were:
204.02p Capital only
204.72p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 26,201 ordinary shares on 18th January 2024, the Company has 79,363,576 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 20,997,729 shares which are held in Treasury.