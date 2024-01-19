Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 12 January 2024 to 18 January 2024 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 12/01/2024 FR0013230612 2000 19.9360 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 15/01/2024 FR0013230612 2000 20.3552 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 16/01/2024 FR0013230612 12,481 20.2279 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 17/01/2024 FR0013230612 16,998 20.2961 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 18/01/2024 FR0013230612 2,000 20.4752 XPAR TOTAL 35,479 20.2652

