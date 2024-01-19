Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 12 January 2024 to 18 January 2024
Name of the issuer
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
Weighted average price per day
Market (MIC Code)
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
12/01/2024
FR0013230612
2000
19.9360
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
15/01/2024
FR0013230612
2000
20.3552
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
16/01/2024
FR0013230612
12,481
20.2279
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
17/01/2024
FR0013230612
16,998
20.2961
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
18/01/2024
FR0013230612
2,000
20.4752
XPAR
TOTAL
35,479
20.2652
