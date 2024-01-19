

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $492 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $699 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $492 Mln. vs. $699 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.72 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.85



