Viatris Inc.: Viatris recognised as a Top Employer 2024 in the UK for the second consecutive year

HATFIELD, England, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --?Viatris, a global healthcare company, has announced that it has been recognised as a 2024 Top Employer in the UK for the second consecutive year by the Top Employers Institute, a global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices.?

Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organisation's dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent Human Relations policies.??

Matthew Salzmann, Viatris Country Manager for the UK, stated, "At Viatris, we work tirelessly across our organzaiton to provide access to medicines, develop solutions, and improve patient health. Not only are we a global healthcare company with a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, but we have also created an exceptional workplace for our employees."

The Top Employers Institute evaluates organisations based on their participation and results in the HR Best Practices Survey, which covers crucial HR domains such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Attraction & Retention, Learning & Development, DE&I, Sustainability, Wellbeing, and more.?

Carla Ortega, Senior Director of HR UK, added, 'We have created an inclusive and supportive workplace where all colleagues can bring their true selves to work every day. Being open to Top Employers Institute evaluation is crucial for our continued growth and improvement. Notably, we have moved from being assessed in the second quartile in 2023 to the top quartile of all organisations, both within the pharmaceutical industry and compared to other companies in 2024. That fills us with immense pride.'

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says: "Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2024. These employers have always shown that they care for the development and well-being of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year's group of leading people-oriented employers: the Top Employers 2024."??

The programme has certified and recognised?over 2,300 Top Employers in 121 countries/regions across five continents.??

Receiving the Top Employer certification for the second consecutive year in the UK follows previous accolades for Viatris, comprising the inclusion on Forbes' list of World's Best Employers in 2023 and 2022, 3BL's 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, Newsweek's America's Greenest Companies 2024, TIME's World's Best Companies 2023 list and USA Today's inaugural list of America's Climate Leaders 2023, Fortune's Change the World list, Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 list, a Great Place to Work® certification in India, Capital Magazine's Best Employers in France list, and HR Asia's Best Companies to Work for in Asia (Taiwan), among others.

To learn more about Viatris' award-winning culture, please visit its? careers site . You can also learn more by reading its?? 2022 Sustainability Report . Through this publication, Viatris describes its approach to actions and initiatives across multiple focus areas, supporting its efforts to be a model for sustainable access to medicine and to make a difference.

About Viatris??

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide access at scale. In 2022 alone, we supplied high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients around the world. With our exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them, and the scientific expertise to address some of the world's most enduring health challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We have the ability to touch all of life's moments, from birth to end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com , and connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .?

About Top Employers Institute ??

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognised as an employer of choice. In 2024, Top Employers Institute has certified more than 2 300 organisations in 121 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 12 million employees globally.?

Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work.

