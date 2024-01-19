London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2024) - INFINOX, a globally regulated and recognised broker, became a premium liquidity partner of Your Bourse to elevate IXO Prime liquidity services.





The collaboration with Your Bourse, a leading provider of ultra-low latency trade execution, risk management, and MT4 Bridge and MT5 Gateway solutions, aims to provide retail brokers with a superior technological package at no extra cost when utilizing Your Bourse's state-of-the-art technology.

IXO Prime is the liquidity offering of globally regulated and recognised broker INFINOX. After multiple consecutive successive years of growth, INFINOX experienced the need for small-medium brokers to form strong relationships with Liquidity Providers.

Keeping the relationship-focused model, IXO Prime provides a 'whole of market' liquidity solution. Clients can access liquidity from multiple sources of liquidity from one connection. This allows brokers to maintain one single connection while their flow can be matched to a range of offerings, resulting in a combination of tighter pricing and a higher quality of execution.

The IXO Prime team has direct and flowing communication with their clients, working to assist with technology and product requirements, breaking away from the traditional 'send a ticket' approach of many other providers in this space. A strong relationship with technology providers plays a vital part in helping clients manage their technology requirements.

Jay Mawji, Managing Director at INFINOX, says, "We are particularly proud of our IXO Prime product. We know the pains that a small-medium brokerage goes through when it comes to liquidity and trading technology. We have taken these experiences over the past few years and put together a strong solution to allow us to work with other brokers (like we were 5 years ago). Being part of their journey and having a positive contribution to their success is a real value add for us."

As a specialist and multi-asset liquidity provider the IXO Prime solution is equipped with competitive pricing backed by a global trading infrastructure and accessibility to hundreds of trading instruments.

This latest development is INFINOX's ongoing commitment to providing its partners with the latest tools and resources they need to succeed in the markets.

For the users who will join the Premium Liquidity program by Your Bourse and choose IXO Prime as a liquidity provider, the Matching Engine, Your Bourse's flagship product, will be available. Its ultra-low latency (2 - microsecond order processing time), advanced order types and symbol mapping, custom price and volume multipliers, order routing, and advanced aggregation rules will provide users with the best possible performance.

To ensure seamless integration with Premium LPs, Your Bourse will provide the Premium LP FIX Connector. This feature will ensure robust connectivity through the FIX API and a direct cross-connect with IXO Prime.

Addressing the needs of MetaTrader users, Your Bourse offers the MT4 Bridge and MT5 Gateway to make the experience of using the Premium LP package as effective as possible. These tools were designed to be high-performing, stable, and lightweight, enabling the processing of trades outside of MetaTrader. They will come in with advanced routing settings with the aim to optimise trade execution.

Brokers can also select up to 250 symbols from the range offered by IXO Prime, tailoring their trading environment to their specific needs.

Following the start of collaboration, it was strategically important to provide brokers with the highest levels of performance and reliability. That's why all Your Bourse infrastructure co-located with IXO Prime will be hosted in Equinix Data Centers.

As a part of the partnership with Premium Liquidity Providers, it was also important for YourBourse to provide all the brokers who join the program with real-time monitoring (logs for system and FIX) that allows them to investigate any trade in real time with real time logs and an in-built FIX message parser; customisable real-time reporting via Trade Blotter that facilitates both regulatory and brokerage performance reporting, offering access to raw and precalculated data; and dedicated technical support, ensuring that all technical needs are promptly addressed.

Moreover, the package includes the processing of up to 1 billion in notional volume, considering both A-Book and B-Book executions, exclusively on the Your Bourse platform.

The brokers can view the full trading conditions of Premium Liquidity Providers and sign up for the offering by creating an account.

About INFINOX

INFINOX is a global, multi-regulated online trading provider with a presence in 15 countries. Founded in 2009, for nearly 15 years, it has put world-class trading power into traders' hands. Every day, it enables thousands of clients across Latin America, the Middle East, Asia and beyond to trade a full range of asset classes, from forex to equities and commodities, and crypto CFDs.

The business is built on integrity and trust, and it offers customers access to a range of market intelligence tools as well as dynamic products, competitive trading commercials and premium, one-on-one customer service.

Its wide-ranging platform suite includes Metatrader 4 & 5, copy trading application - IX Social, and fully customizable IX One platform provides tools for all traders no matter their experience.

