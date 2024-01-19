

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) reported Friday that net income for the fourth quarter declined to $243 million or $0.15 per share from $402 million or $0.27 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Excluding the after tax impact of Notable Items, primarily related to the FDIC Deposit Insurance Fund special assessment, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.27 per share.



Additionally, the mark-to-market of the pay-fixed swaptions hedging program during the quarter reduced pre-tax income by $74 million, or $0.04 per share.



Total revenue for the quarter increased to $1.96 billion from $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.27 per share on revenues of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken