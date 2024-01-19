Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Group (Euronext Paris, London Stock Exchange: ETL), announces that Paratus South Africa, a leading specialist connectivity provider, and Eutelsat OneWeb have partnered to enhance Paratus' connectivity offering in South Africa.

Paratus South Africa already provides Geostationary (GEO) satellite services through its long-standing partnership with Eutelsat Group and this new agreement further strengthens its satellite connectivity services through a combined GEO/LEO offering to address businesses operating in remote parts of the country, notably retail, banking, mining, agriculture, and tourism.

Under this latest agreement, Eutelsat OneWeb services have been integrated within the Paratus core fibre network covering over 20,000 kms across Sub-Saharan Africa, enabling Paratus South Africa to offer unique high-capacity connectivity solutions to its customers. Kallie Carlsen, Managing Director of Paratus South Africa, said: "Introducing the Eutelsat OneWeb LEO service is a momentous step for the telecommunications industry in South Africa. As a nation, we are embracing the future of connectivity, transcending geographical boundaries, and enabling opportunities like never before. As satellite experts, we are uniquely placed to empower more and more people and businesses in South Africa with this landmark partnership."

Cyril Dujardin, co-General Manager of Eutelsat OneWeb, commented: "The adaptability and scalability of the Eutelsat OneWeb system make it a promising solution for the diverse and unique challenges faced by the African continent. Together with Paratus South Africa, we will demonstrate how LEO can overcome geographical barriers and redefine connectivity in the region, to serve banking, mining, enterprise, and offshore markets, and to set a benchmark for future communications excellence in South Africa."

In line with its global roll-out plan, Eutelsat OneWeb has now activated its Satellite Network Portals (SNP) in South Africa and Mauritius with additional ground station sites in Ghana and Angola online soon to further strengthen network services and capacity across the region. Eutelsat OneWeb's LEO enterprise solutions build on Eutelsat Group's longstanding commitment and investment to the region where its GEO HTS KONNECT is delivering high-capacity, high-throughput broadband services today and is set to be further enhanced in the coming months with a new dedicated South African gateway.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 36 Geostationary satellites and a Low Orbit earth constellation of more than 600 satellites. The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group's unique suite of in-orbit and on-ground assets enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 from 50 different nationalities. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

Find out more at www.eutelsat.com/oneweb

About Paratus

Paratus is Africa's quality network. With an eye on the future, the group is investing in infrastructure and establishing itself as a key player in delivering integrated network services across Africa. Paratus is managed by a passionate and professional operational team in seven African countries Angola, Botswana, DRC, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zambia and the business's extended network provides a satellite connectivity-focused service in more than 35 African countries to a magnitude of customer satellite connections across Africa. This connects African businesses across the continent and delivers end-to-end service excellence. The group's footprint extends beyond Africa to international (points of presence) PoPs in Europe and the US.

Born and bred in Africa, Paratus is thinking big as it grows its footprint to deliver Africa's quality network. By understanding the unique opportunities that Africa offers business and individuals to break boundaries and to connect without limits, Paratus is committed to raising the bar for providing quality connectivity in Africa.

Learn more: https://paratus.africa/oneweb-satellite-services

