Novi, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2024) - The Revenue Institute just launched Wealth 362 to help wealth management firms grow faster. With proprietary technology, the company aims to help firms grow by discovering hidden, high-intent investors and financial advisors on the market.

Wealth 362 was based on a model that has worked for regional asset management firms to the Fortune 500. After having worked with 20+ of the Fortune 500 and generated 100M+ for clients, the Revenue Institute has brought this methodology down to the SMB level.





Revenue 362 Process

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/194053_6f8233be043f291a_001full.jpg

Proprietary Technology

Wealth 362 is based around two technologies that the Revenue Institute has built to help any company compete on a global scale. The first is Traffic Intel, which de-anonymizes website traffic without the need for opt-ins. This means investors and financial advisors alike on a website are captured with their verified email address. In turn, asset management firms are able to use marketing automation to nurture engaged prospects on both fronts.

In addition to Traffic Intel, the Revenue Institute's subsidiary, Identity Matrix, is used to enrich emails into fully verified contact profiles; from name and phone number to home addresses. It takes simple email nurturing and converts the data into ready-to-call financial advisors and investors by the firm's internal team.

Media Buying

For firms that don't have a great deal of traffic or are struggling to get leads in the first place, the Wealth 362 system compounds Traffic Intel and Identity Matrix with world-class media buying.

Having spent millions each year on digital advertising, the Revenue Institute drives traffic through a comprehensive digital advertising system. This system creates high-intent leads, website traffic, and fully qualified prospects ready to be called.

Marketing Automation

For the generated leads through Traffic Intel and media buying, the Revenue Institute's Wealth 362 system includes a sales and marketing automation platform called Sales Flow. This tool helps companies automate nurturing sequences on autopilot. Conversely, these leads can be put directly into any firm's marketing automation platform of choice. This fuels further growth through channels such as email, SMS, retargeting advertising, and more.

Scaling Nationwide

With Wealth 362, the average asset management firm is now able to bring on qualified financial advisors with existing books of business easier than ever. This proprietary technology and media buying combination, compounding with advanced marketing automation, is what helps the financial services industry grow regardless of the economy and external factors.

The financial advisor recruitment landscape is being reshaped, starting with leveraging the power of technology to drive businesses towards unprecedented growth. This is the future of the financial services industry, and Wealth 362 is spearheading this innovative approach.

Revenue Institute

The Revenue Institute, a market leader in revenue operations, offers an unparalleled blend of technology and expertise to small and mid-market businesses across the globe. With a diverse team experienced in both startup environments and Fortune 500 companies, the Institute delivers first-rate revenue operations solutions across various sectors including technology, cybersecurity, financial services, and professional services.

CONTACT:

Stephen Lowisz

Managing Partner

(734) 259-4800

stephen@revenueinstitute.com

