Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Luminaries Share Podcasting Measurement, Monetization & Video Insights at Podfest Expo 2024

Join Libsyn in the Exhibit Hall at Booth #47

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced its presence at announced its sponsorship of and presence at Podfest Expo 2024.

Company leaders, including Rob Walch, Libsyn's Vice President of Enterprise & Platform Partnerships and a Podcast Hall of Fame inductee; Dave Jackson, Libsyn's Head of Podcast Education, a Podcast Hall of Fame inductee, and Founder of The School of Podcasting; Brian Cottington, Libsyn's Video Designer & Editor; Marques Pfaff, Director of Ad Operations at Libsyn's AdvertiseCast; and Reggie Risseeuw, Operations Manager at Libsyn's AdvertiseCast, will take the stage for in-depth presentations at the conference. These Libsyn luminaries will share insights into everything from the state of podcasting and monetization strategies to driving video mastery for podcasters.

Also, Podfest Expo, in collaboration with Libsyn, will host the 2024 Podcast Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The 6th Podcast Hall of Fame edition honors influential individuals in the podcasting industry, including Adam Carolla, Aaron Mahnke, Daniel J. Lewis, Doug Kaye, Jesse Thorn, Laurie Sims, Maria Hinojosa, and Michael Butler. The induction ceremony, hosted by Dr. Drew Pinsky, will be held on January 26, 2024, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. ET at the Wyndham Orlando International Drive. Tickets are available for $49 and can be purchased here, and the event will be live-streamed on the Libsyn YouTube page

Visit Libsyn at booth #47 of the exhibit hall, to experience and learn more about the leading integrated podcasting engine that empowers creators to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content.

DATE + TIME LOCATION SESSION OVERVIEW SPEAKERS Friday, January 26 10:00 - 10:40 a.m. PALMS - EXPO 2 Start Your Podcast in the Right Direction

In this session, we will dive deep into the most important questions to help you successfully launch your podcast - and avoid burnout. Dave Jackson 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. PALMS - MAIN STAGE

(VIP or "Lunch 'n" Learn Pass Only) State of Podcasting 2024

During this session, we will delve into real numbers within the podcasting space, dispelling myths and providing a realistic look at figures and data points. Explore effective strategies to promote your podcast and gain insights into the actual download figures for most shows. If you're curious about where most people are downloading podcasts, then this is the session for you! Rob Walch 2:45 - 3:15 p.m. CITRUS - LIME, LEMON, ORANGE Maximize Your Podcast Revenue: Monetization Strategies

This session will cover ways to boost the revenue potential of your podcast, whether you are just a beginner or a seasoned pro. The presenters bring a wealth of experience encompassing various facets of the podcast industry, ranging from sales and operations to adtech. What's more, they are seasoned podcasters themselves! They'll discuss all methods to generate revenue - from host-read buys, programmatic revenue, and ad implementation. Reggie Risseeuw & Marques Pfaff Saturday, January 27 3:30 - 4:00 p.m. PALMS - EXPO 1 Power Up Your Podcast With Video!

Video has become ubiquitous in podcasting, from YouTube's integration with podcasts to the various TikToks, reels, and shorts used for podcast promotion. Navigating this video landscape can be overwhelming for podcasters. This session will breakdown easy to use techniques and best practices to create video for both audio-only podcasts and video podcasts. Brian Cottington

For more information on Podfest Expo 2024, which is taking place between January 25-28, 2024 at Wyndham Orlando International Drive in Orlando, Florida, please visit podfestexpo.com.

About Liberated Syndication

Founded in 2004, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio content. In 2022, the Company hosted over 75,000 shows and delivered over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn's AdvertiseCast marketplace combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that make it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns on over 3,000 shows. Based in Munich, Germany, Libsyn's Julep Media platform is the leading podcasting hosting platform and advertising marketplace in Europe. Libsyn also powers podcast membership platform, Glow, and web hosting platform, Pair Networks. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more Company information.

#? #? #

Media Contacts: Ray Yeung + Nancy Zakhary | ray@relev8.co+ nancy@relev8.co

Investor Contact: investor@libsyn.com

SOURCE: Liberated Syndication, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com