19.01.2024
BEK.news: BEK TV Announces Premiere of 'Open Range'

Show Offers New Insights on ND Topics

BISMARCK, ND / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / In its continued commitment to bring new, exciting programming to viewers, BEK TV is thrilled to announce the upcoming premiere of "Open Range," a compelling weekday program hosted by North Dakota native Gary Emineth. "Open Range" will focus on a wide variety of issues affecting North Dakotans. To learn when and where to watch, visit BEK Buzz.

Open Range Logo

"Open Range promises to be an enlightening and entertaining television experience that celebrates North Dakota's values, culture, and its people," says Emineth, a distinguished North Dakota businessman and political figure. "Open Range" will serve as a platform for education and engagement, aiming to provide viewers with comprehensive insights into the matters that shape the state. Emineth goes on to say, "In an age of fleeting news snippets, the program will deliver in-depth coverage that encourages viewers to think critically and make informed decisions."

Emineth, along with a list of cohosts, will guide viewers through a multifaceted landscape of topics, ranging from energy, government, and agriculture to history, sports, and more. The show's uniqueness lies in its ensemble of co-hosts, each offering specialized expertise in various subjects.

"Open Range" also will feature a weekly segment titled "Glory Days," celebrating notable individuals who originated from North Dakota and have achieved success in diverse fields.

Additionally, the program will showcase the natural beauty of the state, emphasizing its landscapes and unique charm, countering misconceptions, and promoting a newfound appreciation for the state.

"North Dakota really is a small town with a 400-mile Main Street," says Emineth. "My hope is that 'Open Range' fosters unity and understanding among North Dakotans by creating an environment where diverse viewpoints can be explored."

"Open Range" is an hour-long program that will air Monday through Friday, at 9 p.m. CT. For more information, visit BEK Buzz.

Contact Information:

Julie Skaret
BEK Media Relations
julies@bektel.coop
701-475-1318

SOURCE: BEK TV

View the original press release on newswire.com.

