Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Das Milliardenpotenzial der Energie-Revolution! Uran im Höhenflug!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.01.2024 | 14:18
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province: LOGO of China's Hainan Coastal Scenic Highway Officially Released

HAIKOU, China, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, China's Hainan Free Trade Port officially released the LOGO of the Hainan Coastal Scenic Highway.

Hainan Coastal Scenic Highway logo

Named as "Pearl of the South China Sea", the LOGO draws inspiration from Hainan elements, capturing the essence of the Highway's unique charm - its integration with the sea. The Highway opened to traffic on December 18, 2023, spanning a total length of 988 kilometers. It traverses 12 coastal cities and counties across Hainan Island, encompassing approximately 84 sections of diverse landscapes of 9 major types. When viewed from the sky, the Highway looks much like a necklace adorned with a series of scenic spots throughout the island.

According to the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province, the Highway, since its opening, has immediately caught the attention of domestic and international tourists. A great number of established popular attractions are along the Highway, including the Wenchang Windmill Coast, Changjiang Shayutang Village, Wanning Zhengmenling Bridge, Danzhou Volcanic Coast, Ledong Yingge Sea Salt Field, Lingshui Xincun Harbour Fishing Row, Linggao Cape Park, Sanya Yalong Bay, Dongfang Yulinzhou, Qionghai Tamen Fishing Harbour, Chengmai Houchen Cultural Village, and more.

Image Attachments Links:
Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=444033
Caption: Hainan Coastal Scenic Highway logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2322398/Hainan_2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/logo-of-chinas-hainan-coastal-scenic-highway-officially-released-302039483.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.