19.01.2024
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Ölgerðin Egill Skallagrímsson hf. - Bill (OLGERD240829) admitted to trading on January 22, 2024

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         Ölgerðin Egill   
                               Skallagrímsson hf. 
2  Org. no:                        420369 7789     
3  LEI                           5493003YDW5CUGC5PS30
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     OLGERD240829    
5  ISIN code                        IS0000035962    
6  CFI code                        DYZUXR       
7  FISN númer                       OLGERDIN EGILL /ZERO
                               CPN 20240829    
8  Bonds/bills:                      Bills        
9  Total issued amount                   1.000.000.000 kr.  
10 Total amount previously issued             0          
11 Amount issued at this time               1.000.000.000 kr.  
12 Denomination in CSD                   20.000.000 kr.   
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes         
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                    Bill        
15 Amortization type, if other               N/A         
                              ---------------------
16 Currency                        ISK         
17 Currency, if other                   N/A         
                              ---------------------
18 Issue date                       January 22, 2023  
19 First ordinary installment date             August 29, 2024   
20 Total number of installments              1          
21 Installment frequency                  One, six months   
                               after issue date  
22 Maturity date                      August 29, 2024   
23 Interest rate                      Bill        
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable          N/A         
25 Floating interest rate, if other            N/A         
26 Premium                         N/A         
27 Simple/compound interest                N/A         
28 Simple/compound, if other                N/A         
29 Day count convention                  ACT/360       
30 Day count convention, if other             N/A         
31 Interest from date                   N/A         
32 First ordinary coupon date               N/A         
33 Coupon frequency                    N/A         
34 Total number of coupon payments             N/A         
35 If irregular cash flow, then how            N/A         
36 Dirty price / clean price                N/A         
37 Clean price quote                    N/A         
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     Yes         
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                         No         
40 Name of index                      N/A         
                              ---------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index              N/A         
                              ---------------------
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other         N/A         
                              ---------------------
43 Base index value                    N/A         
                              ---------------------
44 Index base date                     N/A         
                              ---------------------
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                       No         
46 Put option                       No         
47 Convertible                       No         
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)                     
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq       
                               verðbréfamiðstöð  
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      January 18, 2024  
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    January 19, 2024  
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading              January 22, 2024  
55 Order book ID                      OLGERD240829    
56 Instrument subtype                   Corporate Bonds   
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
58 List population name                  ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 
59 Static volatility guards                No         
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
62 Bond type                        CRPB - Corporate  
                               Bond
