Timmins, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2024) - Emerald Geological Services ("EGS" or the "Company") will be presenting at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), held on January 21 & 22 at Booth 428. EGS will be featuring a selection of High-Grade field samples from the Company's 2021 - 2023 prospecting work on the Epworth Project located in Nunavut.

The EGS team will be on hand for details on these new discoveries, property geology and the district scale potential of the property.

Mineralization found to date is analogous to sediment-hosted stratiform Cu-(Ag)-(Co) (SSC) deposits (e.g. African Copperbelt) and Mississippi Valley Type (MVT) Zn-Pb-(Cu) deposits (e.g. Pine Point, NWT).

Contact Information:



Bruce MacLachlan, President

Emerald Geological Services

Direct line: (705) 266-0847

Email: bruce@emeraldgeologicalservices.com

222 Emerald St.

Timmins, Ontario, P4R 1N3

