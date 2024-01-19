From 22 March 2024, the iconic Berlin venues will be renamed the Uber Arena and Uber Eats Music Hall, alongside the surrounding entertainment district, attracting eight million guests annually, which assumes the name Uber Platz

Uber, one of the world's leading mobility and food delivery platforms, and AEG, a global leader in live music and entertainment, have today announced an exciting new long-term partnership that sees the global brand take the naming rights for AEG's iconic two venues in Berlin-Friedrichshain, as well as the surrounding entertainment district.

Effective 22 March 2024, the Uber Arena (formerly Mercedes-Benz Arena) and Uber Eats Music Hall (formerly Verti Music Hall) among the largest event locations in Berlin alongside the adjacent restaurants, cinema and bowling alley that make up Uber Platz (formerly Mercedes Platz), will be renamed in a first-of-its-kind deal in Germany, which sees Uber take naming rights for three of the company's most iconic assets across Europe. The new agreement was brokered by AEG Global Partnerships.

Attracting 1.5 million visitors a year, the newly named Uber Arena, was recently ranked the second highest-grossing arena in the world (capacity 10K to 15K), with the partnership chosen to mark 10 years of Uber's presence in Germany.

Speaking on the partnership, Head of Uber Germany, Christoph Weigler said: "We couldn't hope for a better way to celebrate Uber's 10th anniversary in Germany. This one-of-a-kind investment is a big testament to our commitment to German cities and in particular to Berlin's art, culture and sports scene."

Paul Samuels, Executive Vice President for AEG Global Partnerships said: "In Uber we have gained an innovative, globally renowned brand, who like AEG, are passionate about creating a best-in-class customer journey and guest experience. We are thrilled to be collaborating with Uber and look forward to opening the doors of the Uber Arena and Uber Eats Music Hall for the first time in an official capacity on 22 March, yet also extend our appreciation to Mercedes-Benz and Verti, whom Uber succeeds as naming rights partner, for their collaboration over the past eight and six years respectively."

AEG's partnership with Mercedes-Benz continues, with the brand staying on board as a partner of the Uber Arena in a more general capacity.

While specific plans will be announced in the coming months, Uber in close partnership with AEG are aiming to elevate guest experience at all levels, from transport arrival and departure, as well as bringing innovative new food and beverage ordering options to events.

About AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments:

Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including the production and promotion of global and regional concert tours, an extensive portfolio of clubs, theaters and other music venues, concerts and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival;

Venues and Real Estate, which develops, owns and operates world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Uber Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London;

Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin;

and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating, and other strategic partnerships.

Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

