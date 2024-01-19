CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB):

Key Financial Data Key Highlights $ in millions for all balance sheet and income statement items 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 Stability: Average deposits increased 2% compared to 3Q23; increased 5% compared to 4Q22

Maintained full Category 1 LCR compliance during the quarter and achieved a loan-to-core deposit ratio of 72%

Transferred 23% of AFS securities portfolio to HTM on January 3, 2024

CET1 capital increased 49 bps sequentially to 10.29% reflecting strong earnings power and balance sheet optimization efforts

NCO ratio declined 9 bps compared to 3Q23 Profitability: Compared to 3Q23 Adjusted ROTCE ex. AOCI (a) of 16.8% increased 90 basis points

of 16.8% increased 90 basis points Adjusted efficiency ratio (a) of 55.3%

of 55.3% Tangible book value per share (including AOCI) increased 28% Growth: Generated consumer household growth of 3% compared to 4Q22

Opened 19 branches during the quarter, 18 of which are in high-growth Southeast markets Income Statement Data Net income available to common shareholders $492 $623 $699 Net interest income (U.S. GAAP) 1,416 1,438 1,577 Net interest income (FTE)(a) 1,423 1,445 1,582 Noninterest income 744 715 735 Noninterest expense 1,455 1,188 1,218 Per Share Data Earnings per share, basic $0.72 $0.91 $1.01 Earnings per share, diluted 0.72 0.91 1.01 Book value per share 25.04 21.19 22.26 Tangible book value per share(a) 17.64 13.76 14.83 Balance Sheet & Credit Quality Average portfolio loans and leases $118,858 $121,630 $121,371 Average deposits 169,447 165,644 161,061 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,487 ) (6,839 ) (5,110 ) Net charge-off ratio(b) 0.32 % 0.41 % 0.22 % Nonperforming asset ratio(c) 0.59 0.51 0.44 Financial Ratios Return on average assets 0.98 % 1.26 % 1.42 % Return on average common equity 12.9 16.3 18.8 Return on average tangible common equity(a) 19.8 24.7 29.2 CET1 capital(d)(e) 10.29 9.80 9.28 Net interest margin(a) 2.85 2.98 3.35 Efficiency(a) 67.2 55.0 52.6 Other than the Quarterly Financial Review tables beginning on page 14 of the earnings release, commentary is on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis unless otherwise noted. Consistent with SEC guidance in Regulation S-K that contemplates the calculation of tax-exempt income on a taxable-equivalent basis, net interest income, net interest margin, net interest rate spread, total revenue and the efficiency ratio are provided on an FTE basis.

From Tim Spence, Fifth Third Chairman, President and CEO:

Fifth Third delivered strong operating results in 2023 while continuing to successfully navigate the challenging environment. We generated record revenue while prudently managing expenses and continuing to invest in our businesses. Our credit metrics reflect disciplined credit risk management, with net charge-offs for the quarter in-line with our expectations.

In the fourth quarter, we successfully completed our risk-weighted assets initiative and accreted nearly 50 basis points of CET1 capital. We generated another quarter of strong deposit growth, with average deposits up 5% compared to the year-ago quarter while the industry declined 3%. Additionally, we maintained full Category 1 LCR compliance during the quarter.

We continued to invest for growth by opening 19 branches during the quarter, 18 of which are in our high-growth Southeast markets, and generated consumer household growth of 3% compared to the prior year. Our new quality middle market relationships in commercial continued to grow at a record pace.

While the economic and regulatory environments remain uncertain, we remain well positioned to respond to a range of potential economic and regulatory outcomes. We will continue to follow our guiding principles of stability, profitability, and growth - in that order.

Income Statement Highlights ($ in millions, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended % Change December September December 2023 2023 2022 Seq Yr/Yr Condensed Statements of Income Net interest income (NII)(a) $1,423 $1,445 $1,582 (2)% (10)% Provision for credit losses 55 119 180 (54)% (69)% Noninterest income 744 715 735 4% 1% Noninterest expense 1,455 1,188 1,218 22% 19% Income before income taxes(a) $657 $853 $919 (23)% (29)% Taxable equivalent adjustment $7 $7 $5 - 40% Applicable income tax expense 120 186 177 (35)% (32)% Net income $530 $660 $737 (20)% (28)% Dividends on preferred stock 38 37 38 3% - Net income available to common shareholders $492 $623 $699 (21)% (30)% Earnings per share, diluted $0.72 $0.91 $1.01 (21)% (29)%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ®: FITB) today reported fourth quarter 2023 net income of $530 million compared to net income of $660 million in the prior quarter and $737 million in the year-ago quarter. Net income available to common shareholders in the current quarter was $492 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to $623 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, in the prior quarter and $699 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Diluted earnings per share impact of certain item(s) - 4Q23 (after-tax impact; $ in millions, except per share data) FDIC special assessment (noninterest expense)(f) $(172) Valuation of Visa total return swap (noninterest income)(f) (17) Fifth Third Foundation contribution (noninterest expense)(f) (12) Restructuring severance expense (noninterest expense)(f) (4) Income tax benefit associated with resolution of certain acquisition related tax matters 17 After-tax impact of certain item(s) $(188) Diluted earnings per share impact of certain item(s)1 $(0.27) 1Diluted earnings per share impact reflects 687.729 million average diluted shares outstanding

Reported full year 2023 net income was $2.3 billion compared to full year 2022 net income of $2.4 billion. Full year 2023 net income available to common shareholders was $2.2 billion, or $3.22 per diluted share, compared to 2022 full year net income available to common shareholders of $2.3 billion, or $3.35 per diluted share.

Net Interest Income (FTE; $ in millions)(a) For the Three Months Ended % Change December September December 2023 2023 2022 Seq Yr/Yr Interest Income Interest income $2,655 $2,536 $2,080 5% 28% Interest expense 1,232 1,091 498 13% 147% Net interest income (NII) $1,423 $1,445 $1,582 (2)% (10)% Average Yield/Rate Analysis bps Change Yield on interest-earning assets 5.31% 5.23% 4.40% 8 91 Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities 3.34% 3.10% 1.56% 24 178 Ratios Net interest rate spread 1.97% 2.13% 2.84% (16) (87) Net interest margin (NIM) 2.85% 2.98% 3.35% (13) (50)

NII decreased $22 million, or 2%, compared to the prior quarter. During the quarter, the risk-weighted asset reduction initiative was completed, and strong core deposit growth continued. Balance sheet positioning and deposit performance continue to provide flexibility in managing through a range of uncertain economic and regulatory environments. The impacts of increasing deposit costs due to higher average market rates and continued competition were partially offset by improved loan yields and the funding benefits from the core deposit balance growth. Compared to the prior quarter, NIM decreased 13 bps, reflecting the impact of higher cash balances due to the combined impact of the decrease in average loans and the growth in core deposits. NIM will continue to be impacted by the decision to carry additional liquidity, with the combination of cash and due from banks and other short-term investments exceeding $25 billion at quarter-end.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, NII decreased $159 million, or 10%, reflecting the impact of the deposit mix shift from demand to interest-bearing accounts and continued deposit repricing dynamics, partially offset by higher loan yields. Compared to the year-ago quarter, NIM decreased 50 bps, reflecting the impact of higher market rates and their effects on deposit pricing and the decision to carry additional liquidity, partially offset by higher loan yields.

Noninterest Income ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change December September December 2023 2023 2022 Seq Yr/Yr Noninterest Income Service charges on deposits $146 $149 $140 (2)% 4% Commercial banking revenue 163 154 158 6% 3% Mortgage banking net revenue 66 57 63 16% 5% Wealth and asset management revenue 147 145 139 1% 6% Card and processing revenue 106 104 103 2% 3% Leasing business revenue 46 58 58 (21)% (21)% Other noninterest income 54 55 72 (2)% (25)% Securities gains (losses), net 15 (7 ) 2 NM 650% Securities gains, net - non-qualifying hedges on mortgage servicing rights 1 - - NM NM Total noninterest income $744 $715 $735 4% 1%

Reported noninterest income increased $29 million, or 4%, from the prior quarter, and increased $9 million, or 1%, from the year-ago quarter. The reported results reflect the impact of certain items in the table below, including securities gains/losses which incorporate mark-to-market impacts from securities associated with non-qualified deferred compensation plans that are primarily offset in compensation and benefits expense.

Noninterest Income excluding certain items ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended December September December % Change 2023 2023 2022 Seq Yr/Yr Noninterest Income excluding certain items Noninterest income (U.S. GAAP) $744 $715 $735 Valuation of Visa total return swap 22 10 38 Branch impairment charges - - 6 Securities (gains) losses, net (15) 7 (2) Noninterest income excluding certain items(a) $751 $732 $777 3% (3)%

Noninterest income excluding certain items increased $19 million, or 3%, from the prior quarter, and decreased $26 million, or 3%, from the year-ago quarter.

Compared to the prior quarter, service charges on deposits decreased $3 million, or 2%, primarily reflecting a decrease in consumer deposit fees due to the elimination of extended overdraft fees. Commercial banking revenue increased $9 million, or 6%, primarily reflecting higher institutional brokerage revenue, business lending fees, and corporate bond fees, partially offset by a decrease in loan syndication revenue. Mortgage banking net revenue increased $9 million, or 16%, primarily reflecting a decrease in MSR asset decay and an increase in MSR net valuation adjustments, which had a $2 million gain in the fourth quarter compared to a $2 million loss in the prior quarter. Wealth and asset management revenue increased $2 million, or 1%, primarily driven by higher brokerage fees, partially offset by lower personal asset management revenue. Card and processing revenue increased $2 million, or 2%, primarily driven by higher interchange revenue. Leasing business revenue decreased $12 million, or 21%, primarily reflecting lower lease remarketing revenue. Other noninterest income results were driven by the recognition of tax receivable agreement revenue of $22 million in the current quarter.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, service charges on deposits increased $6 million, or 4%, reflecting an increase in commercial treasury management fees, partially offset by a decrease in consumer deposit fees. Commercial banking revenue increased $5 million, or 3%, primarily driven by higher institutional brokerage revenue, corporate bond fees and business lending fees, partially offset by lower M&A advisory revenue and client financial risk management revenue. Mortgage banking net revenue increased $3 million, or 5%, primarily reflecting a decrease in MSR asset decay and an increase in origination fees and gains on loans sales. Wealth and asset management revenue increased $8 million, or 6%, driven by higher brokerage fees and personal asset management revenue. Card and processing revenue increased $3 million, or 3%, primarily reflecting higher interchange revenue. Leasing business revenue decreased $12 million, or 21%, primarily reflecting lower operating lease revenue and lease remarketing revenue. The decrease in other noninterest income was primarily attributable to lower tax receivable agreement revenue and private equity income.

Noninterest Expense ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change December September December 2023 2023 2022 Seq Yr/Yr Noninterest Expense Compensation and benefits $659 $629 $655 5% 1% Net occupancy expense 83 84 82 (1)% 1% Technology and communications 117 115 111 2% 5% Equipment expense 37 37 37 - - Card and processing expense 21 21 21 - - Leasing business expense 27 29 36 (7)% (25)% Marketing expense 30 35 31 (14)% (3)% Other noninterest expense 481 238 245 102% 96% Total noninterest expense $1,455 $1,188 $1,218 22% 19%

Reported noninterest expense increased $267 million, or 22%, from the prior quarter, and increased $237 million, or 19%, from the year-ago quarter. The reported results reflect the impact of certain items in the table below.

Noninterest Expense excluding certain item(s) ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change December September December 2023 2023 2022 Seq Yr/Yr Noninterest Expense excluding certain item(s) Noninterest expense (U.S. GAAP) $1,455 $1,188 $1,218 FDIC special assessment (224) - - Fifth Third Foundation contribution (15) - - Restructuring severance expense (5) - - Noninterest expense excluding certain item(s)(a) $1,211 $1,188 $1,218 2% (1)%

Compared to the prior quarter, noninterest expense excluding certain items increased $23 million, or 2%, primarily driven by the impact of non-qualified deferred compensation mark-to-market, which was a $17 million expense in the fourth quarter compared to a $5 million benefit in the prior quarter, both of which were largely offset in net securities gains/losses through noninterest income.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, noninterest expense excluding certain items decreased $7 million, or 1%, primarily driven by lower leasing business expense and other noninterest expense, partially offset by higher technology and communications expense primarily related to continued modernization investments. The year-ago quarter included $6 million of noninterest expense related to the impact of non-qualified deferred compensation mark-to-market, which was largely offset in net securities gains/losses through noninterest income.

Average Interest-Earning Assets ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change December September December 2023 2023 2022 Seq Yr/Yr Average Portfolio Loans and Leases Commercial loans and leases: Commercial and industrial loans $54,633 $57,001 $57,646 (4)% (5)% Commercial mortgage loans 11,338 11,216 10,898 1% 4% Commercial construction loans 5,727 5,539 5,544 3% 3% Commercial leases 2,535 2,616 2,736 (3)% (7)% Total commercial loans and leases $74,233 $76,372 $76,824 (3)% (3)% Consumer loans: Residential mortgage loans $17,129 $17,400 $17,577 (2)% (3)% Home equity 3,905 3,897 4,024 - (3)% Indirect secured consumer loans 15,129 15,787 16,536 (4)% (9)% Credit card 1,829 1,808 1,795 1% 2% Other consumer loans 6,633 6,366 4,615 4% 44% Total consumer loans $44,625 $45,258 $44,547 (1)% - Total average portfolio loans and leases $118,858 $121,630 $121,371 (2)% (2)% Average Loans and Leases Held for Sale Commercial loans and leases held for sale $72 $17 $84 324% (14)% Consumer loans held for sale 379 619 1,411 (39)% (73)% Total average loans and leases held for sale $451 $636 $1,495 (29)% (70)% Total average loans and leases $119,309 $122,266 $122,866 (2)% (3)% Securities (taxable and tax-exempt) $57,351 $56,994 $58,489 1% (2)% Other short-term investments 21,506 12,956 6,285 66% 242% Total average interest-earning assets $198,166 $192,216 $187,640 3% 6%

Compared to the prior quarter, total average portfolio loans and leases decreased 2%, reflecting the aforementioned reduction in risk-weighted assets initiative which impacted both commercial and consumer portfolios. Average commercial portfolio loans and leases decreased 3%, reflecting a decrease in commercial and industrial (C&I) loan balances. Average consumer portfolio loans decreased 1%, primarily reflecting decreases in indirect secured consumer loan balances and residential mortgage loan balances, partially offset by an increase in other consumer loan balances driven by Dividend Finance.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, total average portfolio loans and leases decreased 2%, reflecting a decrease in the commercial portfolio. Average commercial portfolio loans and leases decreased 3%, primarily reflecting a decrease in C&I loan balances, partially offset by an increase in commercial mortgage loan balances. Average consumer portfolio loans were flat, primarily reflecting an increase in other consumer loan balances driven by Dividend Finance, offset by a decrease in indirect secured consumer loan balances and residential mortgage loan balances.

Average loans and leases held for sale were $0.5 billion in the current quarter compared to $0.6 billion in the prior quarter and $1.5 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Average securities (taxable and tax-exempt; amortized cost) of $57 billion in the current quarter increased $0.4 billion, or 1%, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $1 billion, or 2%, compared to the year-ago quarter. Average other short-term investments (including interest-bearing cash) of $22 billion in the current quarter increased $9 billion, or 66%, compared to the prior quarter and increased $15 billion, or 242%, compared to the year-ago quarter.

Total period-end commercial portfolio loans and leases of $73 billion decreased 3% compared to the prior quarter, primarily reflecting a decrease in C&I loan balances. Compared to the year-ago quarter, total period-end commercial portfolio loans and leases decreased 5%, primarily reflecting a decrease in C&I loan balances. Period-end commercial revolving line utilization was 35%, compared to 36% in the prior quarter and 37% in the year-ago quarter.

Total period-end consumer portfolio loans of $44 billion decreased 1% compared to the prior quarter, primarily reflecting decreases in indirect secured consumer loan balances and residential mortgage loan balances, partially offset by an increase in other consumer loan balances driven by Dividend Finance. Compared to the year-ago quarter, total period-end consumer portfolio loans decreased 1%, primarily driven by decreases in indirect secured consumer loan balances and residential mortgage loan balances, partially offset by an increase in other consumer loan balances driven by Dividend Finance.

Total period-end securities (taxable and tax-exempt; amortized cost) of $57 billion in the current quarter were stable compared to the prior quarter and decreased $1 billion, or 2%, compared to the year-ago quarter. Period-end other short-term investments of approximately $22 billion increased $3 billion, or 17%, compared to the prior quarter, and increased $14 billion, or 164%, compared to the year-ago quarter.

On January 3, 2024, Fifth Third transferred $12.6 billion (amortized cost) of securities, with an unrealized loss of $994 million, from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity. This transfer is in response to Fifth Third's decision to hold these securities to maturity in order to reduce potential capital volatility associated with investment security market price fluctuations.

Average Deposits ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change December September December 2023 2023 2022 Seq Yr/Yr Average Deposits Demand $43,396 $44,228 $54,550 (2)% (20)% Interest checking 57,114 53,109 47,801 8% 19% Savings 18,252 20,511 23,474 (11)% (22)% Money market 34,292 32,072 28,713 7% 19% Foreign office(g) 178 168 209 6% (15)% Total transaction deposits $153,232 $150,088 $154,747 2% (1)% CDs $250,000 or less 10,556 9,630 2,748 10% 284% Total core deposits $163,788 $159,718 $157,495 3% 4% CDs over $250,000 5,659 5,926 3,566 (5)% 59% Total average deposits $169,447 $165,644 $161,061 2% 5% CDs over $250,000 includes $4.8BN, $5.2BN, and $3.4BN of retail brokered certificates of deposit which are fully covered by FDIC insurance for the three months ended 12/31/23, 9/30/23, and 12/31/22, respectively.

Compared to the prior quarter, total average deposits increased 2%, primarily due to seasonality. Average demand deposits represented 26% of total core deposits in the current quarter, compared to 28% in the prior quarter. Compared to the prior quarter, average consumer segment deposits increased 1%, average commercial segment deposits increased 5%, and average wealth & asset management segment deposits increased 1%. Period-end total deposits increased 1% compared to the prior quarter.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, total average deposits increased 5%, primarily reflecting an increase in interest checking and time deposit balances, partially offset by a decrease in demand account balances. Period-end total deposits increased 3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The period-end portfolio loan-to-core deposit ratio was 72% in the current quarter, compared to 74% in the prior quarter and 76% in the year-ago quarter. Estimated uninsured deposits were approximately $71 billion, or 42% of total deposits, as of quarter end.

Average Wholesale Funding ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change December September December 2023 2023 2022 Seq Yr/Yr Average Wholesale Funding CDs over $250,000 $5,659 $5,926 $3,566 (5)% 59% Federal funds purchased 191 181 264 6% (28)% Securities sold under repurchase agreements 350 352 476 (1)% (26)% FHLB advances 3,293 3,726 5,489 (12)% (40)% Derivative collateral and other secured borrowings 34 48 225 (29)% (85)% Long-term debt 16,588 14,056 13,425 18% 24% Total average wholesale funding $26,115 $24,289 $23,445 8% 11% CDs over $250,000 includes $4.8BN, $5.2BN, and $3.4BN of retail brokered certificates of deposit which are fully covered by FDIC insurance for the three months ended 12/31/23, 9/30/23, and 12/31/22, respectively.

Compared to the prior quarter, average wholesale funding increased 8%, primarily reflecting an increase in long-term debt (reflecting the full quarter impact of issuing long-term debt and automobile loan portfolio securitization in the prior quarter), partially offset by a decrease in FHLB advances. Compared to the year-ago quarter, average wholesale funding increased 11%, primarily reflecting an increase in long-term debt and CDs over $250,000, partially offset by a decrease in FHLB advances.

Credit Quality Summary ($ in millions) As of and For the Three Months Ended December September June March December 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Total nonaccrual portfolio loans and leases (NPLs) $649 $570 $629 $593 $515 Repossessed property 10 11 8 8 6 OREO 29 31 24 22 18 Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases and OREO (NPAs) $688 $612 $661 $623 $539 NPL ratio(h) 0.55% 0.47% 0.52% 0.48% 0.42% NPA ratio(c) 0.59% 0.51% 0.54% 0.51% 0.44% Portfolio loans and leases 30-89 days past due (accrual) $359 $316 $339 $317 $364 Portfolio loans and leases 90 days past due (accrual) 36 29 51 46 40 30-89 days past due as a % of portfolio loans and leases 0.31% 0.26% 0.28% 0.26% 0.30% 90 days past due as a % of portfolio loans and leases 0.03% 0.02% 0.04% 0.04% 0.03% Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL), beginning $2,340 $2,327 $2,215 $2,194 $2,099 Impact of adoption of ASU 2022-02 - - - (49) - Total net losses charged-off (96) (124) (90) (78) (68) Provision for loan and lease losses 78 137 202 148 163 ALLL, ending $2,322 $2,340 $2,327 $2,215 $2,194 Reserve for unfunded commitments, beginning $189 $207 $232 $216 $199 (Benefit from) provision for the reserve for unfunded commitments (23) (18) (25) 16 17 Reserve for unfunded commitments, ending $166 $189 $207 $232 $216 Total allowance for credit losses (ACL) $2,488 $2,529 $2,534 $2,447 $2,410 ACL ratios: As a % of portfolio loans and leases 2.12% 2.11% 2.08% 1.99% 1.98% As a % of nonperforming portfolio loans and leases 383% 443% 403% 413% 468% As a % of nonperforming portfolio assets 362% 413% 383% 393% 447% ALLL as a % of portfolio loans and leases 1.98% 1.95% 1.91% 1.80% 1.81% Total losses charged-off $(133) $(158) $(121) $(110) $(103) Total recoveries of losses previously charged-off 37 34 31 32 35 Total net losses charged-off $(96) $(124) $(90) $(78) $(68) Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio)(b) 0.32% 0.41% 0.29% 0.26% 0.22% Commercial NCO ratio 0.13% 0.34% 0.16% 0.17% 0.13% Consumer NCO ratio 0.64% 0.53% 0.50% 0.42% 0.38%

Nonperforming portfolio loans and leases were $649 million in the current quarter, with the resulting NPL ratio of 0.55%. Compared to the prior quarter, NPLs increased $79 million with the NPL ratio increasing 8 bps. Compared to the year-ago quarter, NPLs increased $134 million with the NPL ratio increasing 13 bps.

Nonperforming portfolio assets were $688 million in the current quarter, with the resulting NPA ratio of 0.59%. Compared to the prior quarter, NPAs increased $76 million with the NPA ratio increasing 8 bps. Compared to the year-ago quarter, NPAs increased $149 million with the NPA ratio increasing 15 bps.

The provision for credit losses totaled $55 million in the current quarter. The allowance for credit loss ratio represented 2.12% of total portfolio loans and leases at quarter end, compared with 2.11% for the prior quarter end and 1.98% for the year-ago quarter end. In the current quarter, the allowance for credit losses represented 383% of nonperforming portfolio loans and leases and 362% of nonperforming portfolio assets.

Net charge-offs were $96 million in the current quarter, resulting in an NCO ratio of 0.32%. Compared to the prior quarter, net charge-offs decreased $28 million and the NCO ratio decreased 9 bps. Commercial net charge-offs were $25 million, resulting in a commercial NCO ratio of 0.13%, which decreased 21 bps compared to the prior quarter. Consumer net charge-offs were $71 million, resulting in a consumer NCO ratio of 0.64%, which increased 11 bps compared to the prior quarter.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, net charge-offs increased $28 million and the NCO ratio increased 10 bps, reflecting a normalizing from near-historically low net charge-offs in the year-ago quarter. The commercial NCO ratio was flat compared to the prior year, and the consumer NCO ratio increased 26 bps compared to the prior year.

Capital Position As of and For the Three Months Ended December September June March December 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Capital Position Average total Bancorp shareholders' equity as a % of average assets 8.04% 8.30% 8.90% 8.77% 8.18% Tangible equity(a) 8.65% 8.46% 8.58% 8.39% 8.31% Tangible common equity (excluding AOCI)(a) 7.67% 7.49% 7.57% 7.38% 7.30% Tangible common equity (including AOCI)(a) 5.73% 4.51% 5.26% 5.49% 5.00% Regulatory Capital Ratios(d)(e) CET1 capital 10.29% 9.80% 9.49% 9.28% 9.28% Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.59% 11.06% 10.73% 10.53% 10.53% Total risk-based capital 13.72% 13.13% 12.83% 12.64% 12.79% Leverage 8.73% 8.85% 8.81% 8.67% 8.56%

The CET1 capital ratio was 10.29%, the Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.67% excluding AOCI, and 5.73% including AOCI. The Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.59%, the Total risk-based capital ratio was 13.72%, and the Leverage ratio was 8.73%. Fifth Third did not execute share repurchases in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 18.4% compared with 22.0% in the prior quarter and 19.4% in the year-ago quarter. The tax rate in the fourth quarter reflects a favorable adjustment of $17 million associated with resolution of certain acquisition related tax matters.

