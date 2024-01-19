Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Record Net Income and Earnings Per Share for Full Year 2023 with Total Assets of $2.2 Billion

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $7.9 million, compared to $8.5 million in the prior quarter and up from $7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 represents a return on average assets of 1.51% and a return on average tangible common equity of 17.53%

Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $1.36, compared to $1.47 in the prior quarter and $1.31 in the fourth quarter of 2022

Loans held-for-investment ("HFI") totaled $1.85 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $82.3 million or 4.7% from September 30, 2023

Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.5 million, compared to $0.5 million for the prior quarter and $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022

Total deposits were $1.88 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $105.7 million or 6.0% from September 30, 2023. Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $25.0 million as a consequence of deposit growth. Core deposits were $1.58 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $62.1 million or 4.1% from September 30, 2023

As of December 31, 2023, total available liquidity was $1.6 billion or 172% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts. Total available liquidity is comprised of $272 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.3 billion of unused borrowing capacity

Net interest margin was 4.33% for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to 4.67% for the prior quarter and 5.17% for the fourth quarter of 2022

Total cost of deposits was 2.41% for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase from 1.92% for the prior quarter and 0.79% in the fourth quarter of 2022

The spot rate for total deposits was 2.49% as of December 31, 2023, compared to 2.18% at September 30, 2023. Total cost of funding sources was 2.53% for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase from 2.12% in the prior quarter and 0.86% in the fourth quarter of 2022

Tangible book value per share was $32.08 as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $1.88 since September 30, 2023 as a result of strong earnings and a decrease in net unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio. Tangible book value per share increased 6.2% quarter-over-quarter

2023 Full Year and Period End Highlights

Record net income of $40.9 million (GAAP basis), or $33.6 million(1) (as adjusted), for FY'23, up from $24.7 million in FY'22. Net income for 2023 represents a return on average assets of 1.70%(1) (as adjusted) and a return on average tangible common equity of 20.60%(1) (as adjusted)

Record diluted earnings per share of $7.11 (GAAP basis), or $5.85(1) (as adjusted), for FY'23, up from $4.33 in FY'22

Loans held-for-investment ("HFI") totaled $1.85 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $258.9 million or 16.3% from December 31, 2022

Provision for credit losses was a net reversal of $6.1 million for FY'23, compared to a provision of $2.2 million in FY'22. The net reversal for FY'23 reflects recoveries of $8.6 million, which includes $7.7 million for the settlement of a lawsuit against ANI Development, LLC/Gina Champion-Cain and Chicago Title (parent company, Fidelity National Financial) related to a previously charged-off loan, as well as a recovery of $902 thousand for a loan that was acquired as part of a merger in 2013

Total deposits were $1.88 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $200.2 million or 12.0% from December 31, 2022. Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased by $57.0 million as a consequence of funding loan growth. Core deposits were $1.58 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $114.4 million or 7.8% from December 31, 2022

Net interest margin was 4.65% for FY'23, as compared to 4.87% in FY'22

Total cost of deposits was 1.81% for FY'23, an increase from 0.34% in FY'22. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.49% as of December 31, 2023, compared to 2.18% at December 31, 2022. Total cost of funding sources was 1.98% for FY'23, an increase from 0.42% in FY'22

Tangible book value per share was $32.08 as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $7.02 since December 31, 2022 as a result of strong earnings and a decrease in net unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio. Tangible book value per share increased 28.0% year-over-year

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), ("Company") and CalPrivate Bank ("Bank") announced unaudited financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023. The Company reported net income of $7.9 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, which represents a 5.6% increase from $7.4 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported record net income of $40.9 million (GAAP basis), or $33.6 million(1) (as adjusted), and record diluted earnings per share of $7.11 (GAAP basis), or $5.85(1) (as adjusted).

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, "I am extremely proud of the accomplishments our Team achieved in 2023. Record earnings for yet another year in 2023, despite a challenging environment, is a testament to how CalPrivate Bank continues to build Relationships and provide valued Solutions to Clients. We are very pleased with achieving loan growth of 16% in 2023 while many other banks backed away from lending in their communities. Competition for deposits remains intense so we are focused on providing exceptional service and being a Trusted partner to our Clients."

Sowers added, "The market disruptions during 2023 have provided an opportunity for CalPrivate Bank to hire exceptional talent and leverage our Distinctly Different Service model to serve the needs of our communities. Credit trends remain solid and we continue to diligently perform portfolio management activities to anticipate and prepare for changes in economic and interest rate conditions. Our goal remains to stay attuned to the market and enhance shareholder value."

"The Company continues to exhibit successful customer acquisition activity despite a challenging interest rate environment. Additionally, the Company is investing in people and infrastructure, including strong risk management, product strategy and innovation needed to support the continued growth of the CalPrivate franchise," said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share is provided on page 15.

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $22.2 million, a decrease of $1.1 million or 4.6% from the prior quarter and a decrease of $0.4 million or 1.8% from the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease from the prior quarter was driven primarily by margin compression as interest expense increased by $2.3 million, which resulted primarily from a 44 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Partially offsetting this was an increase of $1.2 million in interest income, which resulted from a 2.9% increase in average earning assets and 4 basis point increase in yield on earning assets.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 4.33%, compared to 4.67% for the prior quarter and 5.17% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The 34 basis point decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter was due primarily to higher rates paid on deposits and other funding sources, partially offset by higher rates on new loan originations and variable rate loans and investment securities. The yield on earning assets was 6.64% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 6.60% for the prior quarter, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.68% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 3.24% in the prior quarter. The cost of total deposits was 2.41% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 1.92% in the prior quarter. The cost of core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, was 1.93% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 1.48% in the prior quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision expense for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.5 million, compared to $0.5 million in the prior quarter and provision expense of $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. For more details, please refer to the "Asset Quality" section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $1.2 million in the prior quarter and $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. SBA loan sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $6.7 million with a 9.62% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $436 thousand, compared with $7.2 million with a 9.47% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $466 thousand in the prior quarter. Management expects continued softness in the market for SBA 7a loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $11.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $11.8 million in the prior quarter and $13.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Compensation and employee benefits expense increased $430 thousand compared to the prior quarter driven by increased headcount and adjustments to share-based compensation. Other expenses declined by $297 thousand due primarily to the reclassification adjustment recorded in the prior quarter for the reversal of reserve for unfunded commitments which was previously presented as other expenses and is now recorded in the provision (reversal) for credit losses line of the income statement. The efficiency ratio was 50.22% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 48.51% in the prior quarter and 55.22% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in the efficiency ratio from the prior quarter was due primarily to the aforementioned decrease in net interest income.

The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Inflationary pressures and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $3.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $3.6 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 29.9%, compared to 29.8% in the prior quarter and 29.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of December 31, 2023, total assets were $2.15 billion, an increase of $78.2 million since the prior quarter and $297.6 million since December 31, 2022. The increase in assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher loans receivable and investment securities, partially offset by lower cash balances. Total cash and due from banks was $178.1 million as of December 31, 2023, a decrease of $20.2 million or 10.2%, since September 30, 2023, primarily due to the timing of the settlement of $52 million of brokered certificates of deposit obtained at the end of September 2023 and subsequently used to pay off Federal Home Loan Bank Advances in early October 2023. Loans HFI totaled $1.85 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $82.3 million or 4.7% since September 30, 2023. Investment securities available for sale ("AFS") were $102.5 million as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $15.9 million, or 18.3% since September 30, 2023 as a result of new securities purchased and lower net unrealized losses. As of December 31, 2023, the net unrealized loss on the AFS investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $12.1 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $15.8 million as of September 30, 2023. The average duration of the Bank's AFS portfolio is 3.6 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities.

Total deposits were $1.88 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $105.7 million since September 30, 2023. During the quarter, core deposits increased by $62.1 million, which was driven by an $84.4 million increase in interest-bearing core deposits (including balances in the IntraFi ICS and CDARS programs), partially offset by a $22.3 million decrease in noninterest-bearing core deposits. A portion of the increase in core deposits is seasonal in nature due to end of year client activities. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 36.1% of total core deposits. Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 48.0% of total deposits as of December 31, 2023.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

As of December 31, 2023, the allowance for loan losses was $24.5 million or 1.33% of loans HFI, compared to 1.35% as of September 30, 2023 and 1.21% at December 31, 2022. The increase in the coverage ratio from December 31, 2022 primarily resulted from the adoption of CECL. The Company continues to have strong credit metrics and its nonperforming assets are 0.23% of total assets as of December 31, 2023. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $1.7 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $2.0 million as of September 30, 2023 and the change was due to a decrease in commitment balances available. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

At both December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, there are no doubtful credits and classified assets were $11.0 million. Total classified assets consisted of 9 loans as of December 31, 2023, which included 6 loans totaling $7.1 million secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 58.5%. The remaining 3 loans were commercial and industrial loans, two of which were SBA loans with a balance of $1.4 million, which includes one loan that is 75% guaranteed and one loan that is 90% guaranteed by the SBA, and the third was a $2.5 million unsecured loan with a specific reserve of $1.25 million.

Capital Ratios (2)

The Bank's capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for "well capitalized" institutions and are as follows:

December 31, 2023 (2) September 30, 2023 CalPrivate Bank Tier I leverage ratio 10.07% 9.98% Tier I risk-based capital ratio 11.02% 11.03% Total risk-based capital ratio 12.27% 12.28%

(2) December 31, 2023 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.





About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank.

CalPrivate Bank's website is www.calprivate.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS"), efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 19,811 $ 20,013 $ 14,495 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 39,667 20,508 30,409 Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 118,622 157,807 83,738 Total cash and due from banks 178,100 198,328 128,642 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 4,000 1,500 7,923 Investment debt securities available for sale 102,499 86,648 104,652 Loans held for sale 1,233 4,071 7,061 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs and unaccreted discounts 1,847,161 1,764,846 1,588,248 Allowance for loan losses (24,476 ) (23,789 ) (19,152 ) Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance 1,822,685 1,741,057 1,569,096 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 8,915 8,915 7,020 Right of use asset 3,096 2,827 3,265 Premises and equipment, net 1,700 1,447 1,742 Servicing assets, net 2,318 2,449 3,007 Accrued interest receivable 7,499 6,877 5,291 Other assets 20,423 20,100 17,181 Total assets $ 2,152,468 $ 2,074,219 $ 1,854,880 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing $ 572,755 $ 595,023 $ 691,392 Interest bearing 1,302,615 1,174,664 983,730 Total deposits 1,875,370 1,769,687 1,675,122 FHLB borrowings 57,000 82,000 - Other borrowings 17,961 17,959 17,954 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 16,354 29,894 18,480 Total liabilities 1,966,685 1,899,540 1,711,556 Shareholders' equity Common stock 74,003 73,416 72,221 Additional paid-in capital 3,679 3,584 3,353 Retained earnings 116,604 108,757 77,810 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (8,503 ) (11,078 ) (10,060 ) Total shareholders' equity 185,783 174,679 143,324 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,152,468 $ 2,074,219 $ 1,854,880









PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended

Year to Date

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Interest Income Loans $ 31,482 $ 30,568 $ 24,717 $ 116,548 $ 80,922 Investment securities 655 562 592 2,357 2,143 Deposits in other financial institutions 1,926 1,748 756 6,757 1,467 Total interest income 34,063 32,878 26,065 125,662 84,532 Interest Expense Deposits 10,874 8,210 3,149 30,589 4,897 Borrowings 1,001 1,413 320 4,754 1,311 Total interest expense 11,875 9,623 3,469 35,343 6,208 Net interest income 22,188 23,255 22,596 90,319 78,324 Provision (reversal) for credit losses 459 471 60 (6,146 ) 2,178 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 21,729 22,784 22,536 96,465 76,146 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 373 313 274 1,344 1,160 Net gain on sale of loans 436 466 792 1,547 4,678 Other noninterest income 435 380 18 2,031 1,202 Total noninterest income 1,244 1,159 1,084 4,922 7,040 Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 7,942 7,512 8,482 30,673 30,430 Occupancy and equipment 790 781 820 3,172 3,107 Data processing 1,001 1,064 942 3,887 3,411 Professional services 410 564 1,018 576 5,261 Other expenses 1,625 1,922 1,813 5,662 6,035 Total noninterest expense 11,768 11,843 13,075 43,970 48,244 Income before provision for income taxes 11,205 12,100 10,545 57,417 34,942 Provision for income taxes 3,346 3,611 3,102 16,561 10,233 Net income $ 7,859 $ 8,489 $ 7,443 $ 40,856 $ 24,709 Net income available to common shareholders $ 7,800 $ 8,422 $ 7,394 $ 40,563 $ 24,495 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 1.38 $ 1.49 $ 1.33 $ 7.18 $ 4.41 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.36 $ 1.47 $ 1.31 $ 7.11 $ 4.33 Average shares outstanding 5,664,028 5,658,340 5,551,376 5,646,409 5,555,495 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,723,735 5,709,994 5,645,355 5,704,519 5,652,571









PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate

Interest-Earnings Assets Deposits in other financial institutions $ 144,265 $ 1,926 5.30 % $ 130,583 $ 1,748 5.31 % $ 91,324 $ 756 3.28 % Investment securities 101,719 655 2.58 % 101,313 562 2.22 % 114,390 592 2.07 % Loans, including LHFS 1,788,572 31,482 6.98 % 1,745,113 30,568 6.95 % 1,527,863 24,717 6.42 % Total interest-earning assets 2,034,556 34,063 6.64 % 1,977,009 32,878 6.60 % 1,733,577 26,065 5.97 % Noninterest-earning assets 27,930 28,188 25,627 Total Assets $ 2,062,486 $ 2,005,197 $ 1,759,204 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered 112,580 503 1.77 % 99,243 402 1.61 % 98,504 295 1.19 % Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 713,754 5,811 3.23 % 657,453 4,248 2.56 % 592,707 1,551 1.04 % Time deposits, excluding brokered 123,985 1,155 3.70 % 114,437 933 3.23 % 72,040 265 1.46 % Total deposits, excluding brokered 950,319 7,469 3.12 % 871,133 5,583 2.54 % 763,251 2,111 1.10 % Total brokered deposits 256,761 3,405 5.26 % 202,644 2,627 5.14 % 90,095 1,038 4.57 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1,207,080 10,874 3.57 % 1,073,777 8,210 3.03 % 853,346 3,149 1.46 % FHLB advances 56,511 728 5.11 % 87,190 1,142 5.20 % 12,195 112 3.64 % Other borrowings 17,960 273 6.03 % 17,958 271 5.99 % 18,063 208 4.57 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,281,551 11,875 3.68 % 1,178,925 9,623 3.24 % 883,604 3,469 1.56 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 581,579 625,115 720,656 Total Funding Sources 1,863,130 11,875 2.53 % 1,804,040 9,623 2.12 % 1,604,260 3,469 0.86 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 19,069 27,810 13,614 Shareholders' equity 180,287 173,347 141,330 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,062,486 $ 2,005,197 $ 1,759,204 Net interest income/spread $ 22,188 4.11 % $ 23,255 4.48 % $ 22,596 5.11 % Net interest margin 4.33 % 4.67 % 5.17 %









PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Year to Date Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets: Deposits in other financial institutions $ 134,783 $ 6,757 5.01 % $ 96,277 $ 1,467 1.52 % Investment securities 106,470 2,357 2.21 % 117,870 2,143 1.82 % Loans 1,702,321 116,548 6.85 % 1,394,369 80,922 5.80 % Total interest-earning assets 1,943,574 125,662 6.47 % 1,608,516 84,532 5.26 % Noninterest-earning assets 28,442 25,719 Total Assets $ 1,972,016 $ 1,634,235 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered 102,972 1,612 1.57 % 89,442 530 0.59 % Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 659,191 16,007 2.43 % 529,108 2,555 0.48 % Time deposits, excluding brokered 105,810 3,263 3.08 % 69,154 636 0.92 % Total deposits, excluding brokered 867,973 20,882 2.41 % 687,704 3,721 0.54 % Total brokered deposits 192,060 9,707 5.05 % 34,200 1,176 3.44 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1,060,033 30,589 2.89 % 721,904 4,897 0.68 % FHLB advances 72,322 3,666 5.07 % 11,889 288 2.42 % Other borrowings 17,966 1,088 6.06 % 17,978 1,023 5.69 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,150,321 35,343 3.07 % 751,771 6,208 0.83 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 632,652 733,313 Total Funding Sources 1,782,973 35,343 1.98 % 1,485,084 6,208 0.42 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 23,294 13,120 Shareholders' equity 165,749 136,031 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,972,016 $ 1,634,235 Net interest income/spread $ 90,319 4.49 % $ 78,324 4.84 % Net interest margin 4.65 % 4.87 %









PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Assets Cash and due from banks $ 178,100 $ 198,328 $ 135,859 $ 211,812 $ 128,642 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 4,000 1,500 7,661 7,661 7,923 Investment securities 102,499 86,648 94,574 103,790 104,652 Loans held for sale 1,233 4,071 1,982 465 7,061 Total loans held-for-investment 1,847,161 1,764,846 1,717,705 1,623,028 1,588,248 Allowance for loan losses (24,476 ) (23,789 ) (22,588 ) (21,135 ) (19,152 ) Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance 1,822,685 1,741,057 1,695,117 1,601,893 1,569,096 Right of use asset 3,096 2,827 2,525 2,889 3,265 Premises and equipment, net 1,700 1,447 1,539 1,744 1,742 Other assets and interest receivable 39,155 38,341 37,480 36,374 32,499 Total assets $ 2,152,468 $ 2,074,219 $ 1,976,737 $ 1,966,628 $ 1,854,880 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest Bearing $ 572,755 $ 595,023 $ 657,980 $ 639,664 $ 691,392 Interest Bearing 1,302,615 1,174,664 1,041,192 944,102 983,730 Total Deposits 1,875,370 1,769,687 1,699,172 1,583,766 1,675,122 Borrowings 74,961 99,959 83,958 209,956 17,954 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 16,354 29,894 26,396 20,592 18,480 Total liabilities 1,966,685 1,899,540 1,809,526 1,814,314 1,711,556 Shareholders' equity Common stock 74,003 73,416 73,379 73,254 72,221 Additional paid-in capital 3,679 3,584 3,405 3,289 3,353 Retained earnings 116,604 108,757 100,281 84,751 77,810 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (8,503 ) (11,078 ) (9,854 ) (8,980 ) (10,060 ) Total shareholders' equity 185,783 174,679 167,211 152,314 143,324 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,152,468 $ 2,074,219 $ 1,976,737 $ 1,966,628 $ 1,854,880 Book value per common share $ 32.48 $ 30.63 $ 29.32 $ 26.83 $ 25.60 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 32.08 $ 30.20 $ 28.82 $ 26.30 $ 25.06 Shares outstanding 5,719,115 5,703,350 5,702,637 5,676,017 5,599,025

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Condensed Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Interest income $ 34,063 $ 32,878 $ 30,763 $ 27,958 $ 26,065 Interest expense 11,875 9,623 8,055 5,790 3,469 Net interest income 22,188 23,255 22,708 22,168 22,596 Provision (reversal) for credit losses 459 471 (7,149 ) 73 60 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 21,729 22,784 29,857 22,095 22,536 Service charges on deposit accounts 373 313 310 348 274 Net gain on sale of loans 436 466 171 474 792 Other noninterest income 435 380 573 643 18 Total noninterest income 1,244 1,159 1,054 1,465 1,084 Compensation and employee benefits 7,942 7,512 7,189 8,030 8,482 Occupancy and equipment 790 781 795 806 820 Data processing 1,001 1,064 878 944 942 Professional services 410 564 (836 ) 438 1,018 Other expenses 1,625 1,922 776 1,339 1,813 Total noninterest expense 11,768 11,843 8,802 11,557 13,075 Income before provision for income taxes 11,205 12,100 22,109 12,003 10,545 Income taxes 3,346 3,611 6,575 3,029 3,102 Net income $ 7,859 $ 8,489 $ 15,534 $ 8,974 $ 7,443 Net income available to common shareholders $ 7,800 $ 8,422 $ 15,407 $ 8,923 $ 7,394 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 1.38 $ 1.49 $ 2.72 $ 1.59 $ 1.33 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.36 $ 1.47 $ 2.69 $ 1.57 $ 1.31 Average shares outstanding 5,664,028 5,658,340 5,654,435 5,608,193 5,551,376 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,723,735 5,709,994 5,726,522 5,673,394 5,645,355

Performance Ratios

Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 ROAA 1.51 % 1.68 % 3.18 % 1.96 % 1.68 % ROAE 17.29 % 19.43 % 38.42 % 24.80 % 20.89 % ROATCE (1) 17.53 % 19.74 % 39.14 % 25.32 % 21.41 % Net interest margin 4.33 % 4.67 % 4.73 % 4.90 % 5.17 % Net interest spread 4.11 % 4.48 % 4.58 % 4.80 % 5.11 % Efficiency ratio (1) 50.22 % 48.51 % 37.04 % 48.90 % 55.22 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.26 % 2.34 % 1.80 % 2.52 % 2.95 %

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited) Selected Quarterly Average Balances (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Total assets $ 2,062,486 $ 2,005,197 $ 1,959,802 $ 1,857,994 $ 1,759,204 Earning assets $ 2,034,556 $ 1,977,009 $ 1,927,061 $ 1,833,089 $ 1,733,577 Total loans, including loans held for sale $ 1,788,572 $ 1,745,113 $ 1,675,790 $ 1,597,236 $ 1,527,863 Total deposits $ 1,788,659 $ 1,698,892 $ 1,656,540 $ 1,624,777 $ 1,574,002 Total shareholders' equity $ 180,287 $ 173,347 $ 162,173 $ 146,778 $ 141,330

Loan Balances by Type (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Commercial Real Estate (CRE): Investor owned $ 583,069 $ 541,088 $ 527,819 $ 514,194 $ 517,462 Owner occupied 202,106 185,296 177,177 178,511 161,880 Multifamily 168,324 159,700 158,082 151,262 139,894 Secured by single family 146,370 153,132 148,464 147,813 135,164 Land and construction 33,655 30,253 32,519 26,953 21,234 SBA secured by real estate 349,676 343,576 329,403 272,059 263,355 Total CRE 1,483,200 1,413,045 1,373,464 1,290,792 1,238,989 Commercial business: Commercial and industrial 350,879 337,815 332,394 319,154 336,012 SBA non-real estate secured 9,807 11,081 9,121 10,591 11,449 Total commercial business 360,686 348,896 341,515 329,745 347,461 Consumer 3,275 2,905 2,726 2,491 1,798 Total loans held for investment $ 1,847,161 $ 1,764,846 $ 1,717,705 $ 1,623,028 $ 1,588,248

Deposits by Type (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Noninterest-bearing DDA $ 572,755 $ 595,023 $ 657,980 $ 639,664 $ 691,392 Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered 121,829 108,508 101,064 99,988 109,130 Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 742,617 696,499 670,195 637,031 614,991 Time deposits, excluding brokered 147,583 122,622 105,757 77,052 54,887 Total deposits, excluding brokered 1,584,784 1,522,652 1,534,996 1,453,735 1,470,400 Total brokered deposits 290,586 247,035 164,176 130,031 204,722 Total deposits $ 1,875,370 $ 1,769,687 $ 1,699,172 $ 1,583,766 $ 1,675,122









PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited) Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses

(Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Allowance for loan losses: Beginning balance $ 23,789 $ 22,588 $ 21,135 $ 19,152 $ 19,092 Impact of CECL adoption - - - 1,910 - Provision for loan losses 687 1,194 (7,149 ) 73 60 Net (charge-offs) recoveries - 7 8,602 - - Ending balance 24,476 23,789 22,588 21,135 19,152 Reserve for unfunded commitments (1) 1,741 1,969 2,172 2,802 1,718 Total allowance for credit losses $ 26,217 $ 25,758 $ 24,760 $ 23,937 $ 20,870

(1) Includes $974 thousand related to the impact of CECL adoption on January 1, 2023.

Asset Quality

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Total loans held-for-investment $ 1,847,161 $ 1,764,846 $ 1,717,705 $ 1,623,028 $ 1,588,248 Allowance for loan losses $ (24,476 ) $ (23,789 ) $ (22,588 ) $ (21,135 ) $ (19,152 ) 30-89 day past due loans and still accruing $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - 90+ day past due loans and still accruing $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonaccrual loans $ 5,053 $ 5,105 $ 3,354 $ 4,384 $ 3,880 NPAs / Assets 0.23 % 0.25 % 0.17 % 0.22 % 0.21 % NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO 0.27 % 0.29 % 0.20 % 0.27 % 0.24 % Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries) $ - $ (7 ) $ (8,602 ) $ - $ - Net charge-offs (recoveries) /avg loans (annualized) 0.00 % 0.00 % (2.05 )% 0.00 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI 1.33 % 1.35 % 1.32 % 1.30 % 1.21 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 484.39 % 465.99 % 673.46 % 482.09 % 493.61 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Adjusted income before provision for income taxes Income before provision for income taxes $ 11,205 $ 12,100 $ 22,109 $ 12,003 $ 10,545 ANI recovery (1) - - (7,708 ) - - Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation (2) - - (1,635 ) - - Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination (3) - - (986 ) - - Adjusted income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) $ 11,205 $ 12,100 $ 11,780 $ 12,003 $ 10,545 Adjusted net income Net income $ 7,859 $ 8,489 $ 15,534 $ 8,974 $ 7,443 ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4) - - (5,430 ) - - Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4) - - (1,152 ) - - Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4) - - (694 ) - - Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 7,859 $ 8,489 $ 8,258 $ 8,974 $ 7,443 Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS") Diluted earnings per share $ 1.36 $ 1.47 $ 2.69 $ 1.57 $ 1.31 ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4) - - (0.94 ) - - Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4) - - (0.20 ) - - Recovery of principal and interest on a loan previously acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4) - - (0.12 ) - - Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 1.36 $ 1.47 $ 1.43 $ 1.57 $ 1.31 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,723,735 5,709,994 5,726,522 5,673,394 5,645,355

(1) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company reached a settlement with the Receiver for ANI Investments and Gina Champion-Cain in which the Company recovered $7.7 million (or approximately $0.94 per diluted share after tax) plus certain rights to future recoveries from a guarantor of the charged off loan. This recovery amount represents 80% of the original principal charge-off and is net of the participant bank's share.

(2) In the second quarter of 2023, in conjunction with the resolution of the ANI litigation, the Company was reimbursed $0.9 million of legal costs by the participant bank. In addition, $0.7 million of previously invoiced legal fees were waived at settlement of the litigation.

(3) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company received $1.0 million related to a loan that was originated and written off by San Diego Private Bank ("SDPB") prior to SDPB merging with the Company in 2013. Accordingly, the Company recorded an allowance recovery of $0.9 million for the amount that would have been written off at the time of the merger under CECL and $0.1 million of interest income for recovered interest.

(4) Net of tax effect of 29.6%, which is comprised of 21.0% for the statutory Federal tax rate plus 8.6% for state franchise taxes, net of Federal benefits.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Year to Date Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Adjusted income before provision for income taxes Income before provision for income taxes $ 57,417 $ 34,942 ANI recovery (1) (7,708 ) - Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation (2) (1,635 ) - Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination (3) (986 ) - Adjusted income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) $ 47,088 $ 34,942 Adjusted net income Net income $ 40,856 $ 24,709 ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4) (5,430 ) - Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4) (1,152 ) - Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4) (694 ) - Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 33,580 $ 24,709 Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS") Diluted earnings per share $ 7.11 $ 4.33 ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4) (0.94 ) - Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4) (0.20 ) - Recovery of principal and interest on a loan previously acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4) (0.12 ) - Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 5.85 $ 4.33 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,704,519 5,652,571

(1) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company reached a settlement with the Receiver for ANI Investments and Gina Champion-Cain in which the Company recovered $7.7 million (or approximately $0.94 per diluted share after tax) plus certain rights to future recoveries from a guarantor of the charged off loan. This recovery amount represents 80% of the original principal charge-off and is net of the participant bank's share.

(2) In the second quarter of 2023, in conjunction with the resolution of the ANI litigation, the Company was reimbursed $0.9 million of legal costs by the participant bank. In addition, $0.7 million of previously invoiced legal fees were waived at settlement of the litigation.

(3) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company received $1.0 million related to a loan that was originated and written off by San Diego Private Bank ("SDPB") prior to SDPB merging with the Company in 2013. Accordingly, the Company recorded an allowance recovery of $0.9 million for the amount that would have been written off at the time of the merger under CECL and $0.1 million of interest income for recovered interest.

(4) Net of tax effect of 29.6%, which is comprised of 21.0% for the statutory Federal tax rate plus 8.6% for state franchise taxes, net of Federal benefits.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 11,768 $ 11,843 $ 8,802 $ 11,557 $ 13,075 Net interest income 22,188 23,255 22,708 22,168 22,596 Noninterest income 1,244 1,159 1,054 1,465 1,084 Total net interest income and noninterest income 23,432 24,414 23,762 23,633 23,680 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 50.22 % 48.51 % 37.04 % 48.90 % 55.22 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 11,768 $ 11,843 $ 8,802 $ 11,557 $ 13,075 Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation - - 1,635 - - Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 11,768 11,843 10,437 11,557 13,075 Total net interest income and noninterest income 23,432 24,414 23,762 23,633 23,680 Recovery of interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination - - (84 ) - - Adjusted total net interest income and noninterest income (non-GAAP) 23,432 24,414 23,678 23,633 23,680 Adjusted Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 50.22 % 48.51 % 44.08 % 48.90 % 55.22 % Pretax pre-provision net revenue Net interest income $ 22,188 $ 23,255 $ 22,708 $ 22,168 $ 22,596 Noninterest income 1,244 1,159 1,054 1,465 1,084 Total net interest income and noninterest income 23,432 24,414 23,762 23,633 23,680 Less: Noninterest expense 11,768 11,843 8,802 11,557 13,075 Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 11,664 $ 12,571 $ 14,960 $ 12,076 $ 10,605 Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity Net income $ 7,859 $ 8,489 $ 15,534 $ 8,974 $ 7,443 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1) 7,859 8,489 8,258 8,974 7,443 Average assets 2,062,486 2,005,197 1,959,802 1,857,994 1,759,204 Average shareholders' equity 180,287 173,347 162,173 146,778 141,330 Less: Average intangible assets 2,451 2,709 2,975 3,026 3,385 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 177,836 170,638 159,198 143,752 137,945 Return on average assets 1.51 % 1.68 % 3.18 % 1.96 % 1.68 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1) 1.51 % 1.68 % 1.69 % 1.96 % 1.68 % Return on average equity 17.29 % 19.43 % 38.42 % 24.80 % 20.89 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1) 17.29 % 19.43 % 20.42 % 24.80 % 20.89 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 17.53 % 19.74 % 39.14 % 25.32 % 21.41 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 17.53 % 19.74 % 20.81 % 25.32 % 21.41 % Tangible book value per share Total equity 185,783 174,679 167,211 152,314 143,324 Less: Total intangible assets 2,318 2,449 2,875 3,057 3,007 Total tangible equity 183,465 172,230 164,336 149,257 140,317 Shares outstanding 5,719,115 5,703,350 5,702,637 5,676,017 5,599,025 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 32.08 $ 30.20 $ 28.82 $ 26.30 $ 25.06

(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income is provided on page 14.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) Year to Date Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 43,970 $ 48,244 Net interest income 90,319 78,324 Noninterest income 4,922 7,040 Total net interest income and noninterest income 95,241 85,364 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 46.17 % 56.52 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 43,970 $ 48,244 Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation 1,635 - Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 45,605 48,244 Total net interest income and noninterest income 95,241 85,364 Recovery of interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination (84 ) - Adjusted total net interest income and noninterest income (non-GAAP) 95,157 85,364 Adjusted Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 47.93 % 56.52 % Pretax pre-provision net revenue Net interest income $ 90,319 $ 78,324 Noninterest income 4,922 7,040 Total net interest income and noninterest income 95,241 85,364 Less: Noninterest expense 43,970 48,244 Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 51,271 $ 37,120 Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity Net income $ 40,856 $ 24,709 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1) 33,580 24,709 Average assets 1,972,016 1,634,235 Average shareholders' equity 165,749 136,031 Less: Average intangible assets 2,774 3,463 Average tangible common equity 162,975 132,568 Return on average assets 2.07 % 1.51 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1) 1.70 % 1.51 % Return on average equity 24.65 % 18.16 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1) 20.26 % 18.16 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 25.07 % 18.64 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 20.60 % 18.64 %

(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income is provided on page 15.



