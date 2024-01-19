Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Record Net Income and Earnings Per Share for Full Year 2023 with Total Assets of $2.2 Billion

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights
- Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $7.9 million, compared to $8.5 million in the prior quarter and up from $7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 represents a return on average assets of 1.51% and a return on average tangible common equity of 17.53%
- Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $1.36, compared to $1.47 in the prior quarter and $1.31 in the fourth quarter of 2022
- Loans held-for-investment ("HFI") totaled $1.85 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $82.3 million or 4.7% from September 30, 2023
- Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.5 million, compared to $0.5 million for the prior quarter and $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022
- Total deposits were $1.88 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $105.7 million or 6.0% from September 30, 2023. Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $25.0 million as a consequence of deposit growth. Core deposits were $1.58 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $62.1 million or 4.1% from September 30, 2023
- As of December 31, 2023, total available liquidity was $1.6 billion or 172% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts. Total available liquidity is comprised of $272 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.3 billion of unused borrowing capacity
- Net interest margin was 4.33% for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to 4.67% for the prior quarter and 5.17% for the fourth quarter of 2022
- Total cost of deposits was 2.41% for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase from 1.92% for the prior quarter and 0.79% in the fourth quarter of 2022
- The spot rate for total deposits was 2.49% as of December 31, 2023, compared to 2.18% at September 30, 2023. Total cost of funding sources was 2.53% for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase from 2.12% in the prior quarter and 0.86% in the fourth quarter of 2022
- Tangible book value per share was $32.08 as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $1.88 since September 30, 2023 as a result of strong earnings and a decrease in net unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio. Tangible book value per share increased 6.2% quarter-over-quarter
2023 Full Year and Period End Highlights
- Record net income of $40.9 million (GAAP basis), or $33.6 million(1) (as adjusted), for FY'23, up from $24.7 million in FY'22. Net income for 2023 represents a return on average assets of 1.70%(1) (as adjusted) and a return on average tangible common equity of 20.60%(1) (as adjusted)
- Record diluted earnings per share of $7.11 (GAAP basis), or $5.85(1) (as adjusted), for FY'23, up from $4.33 in FY'22
- Loans held-for-investment ("HFI") totaled $1.85 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $258.9 million or 16.3% from December 31, 2022
- Provision for credit losses was a net reversal of $6.1 million for FY'23, compared to a provision of $2.2 million in FY'22. The net reversal for FY'23 reflects recoveries of $8.6 million, which includes $7.7 million for the settlement of a lawsuit against ANI Development, LLC/Gina Champion-Cain and Chicago Title (parent company, Fidelity National Financial) related to a previously charged-off loan, as well as a recovery of $902 thousand for a loan that was acquired as part of a merger in 2013
- Total deposits were $1.88 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $200.2 million or 12.0% from December 31, 2022. Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased by $57.0 million as a consequence of funding loan growth. Core deposits were $1.58 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $114.4 million or 7.8% from December 31, 2022
- Net interest margin was 4.65% for FY'23, as compared to 4.87% in FY'22
- Total cost of deposits was 1.81% for FY'23, an increase from 0.34% in FY'22. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.49% as of December 31, 2023, compared to 2.18% at December 31, 2022. Total cost of funding sources was 1.98% for FY'23, an increase from 0.42% in FY'22
- Tangible book value per share was $32.08 as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $7.02 since December 31, 2022 as a result of strong earnings and a decrease in net unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio. Tangible book value per share increased 28.0% year-over-year
LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), ("Company") and CalPrivate Bank ("Bank") announced unaudited financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023. The Company reported net income of $7.9 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, which represents a 5.6% increase from $7.4 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported record net income of $40.9 million (GAAP basis), or $33.6 million(1) (as adjusted), and record diluted earnings per share of $7.11 (GAAP basis), or $5.85(1) (as adjusted).
Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, "I am extremely proud of the accomplishments our Team achieved in 2023. Record earnings for yet another year in 2023, despite a challenging environment, is a testament to how CalPrivate Bank continues to build Relationships and provide valued Solutions to Clients. We are very pleased with achieving loan growth of 16% in 2023 while many other banks backed away from lending in their communities. Competition for deposits remains intense so we are focused on providing exceptional service and being a Trusted partner to our Clients."
Sowers added, "The market disruptions during 2023 have provided an opportunity for CalPrivate Bank to hire exceptional talent and leverage our Distinctly Different Service model to serve the needs of our communities. Credit trends remain solid and we continue to diligently perform portfolio management activities to anticipate and prepare for changes in economic and interest rate conditions. Our goal remains to stay attuned to the market and enhance shareholder value."
"The Company continues to exhibit successful customer acquisition activity despite a challenging interest rate environment. Additionally, the Company is investing in people and infrastructure, including strong risk management, product strategy and innovation needed to support the continued growth of the CalPrivate franchise," said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.
(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share is provided on page 15.
STATEMENT OF INCOME
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $22.2 million, a decrease of $1.1 million or 4.6% from the prior quarter and a decrease of $0.4 million or 1.8% from the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease from the prior quarter was driven primarily by margin compression as interest expense increased by $2.3 million, which resulted primarily from a 44 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Partially offsetting this was an increase of $1.2 million in interest income, which resulted from a 2.9% increase in average earning assets and 4 basis point increase in yield on earning assets.
Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 4.33%, compared to 4.67% for the prior quarter and 5.17% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The 34 basis point decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter was due primarily to higher rates paid on deposits and other funding sources, partially offset by higher rates on new loan originations and variable rate loans and investment securities. The yield on earning assets was 6.64% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 6.60% for the prior quarter, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.68% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 3.24% in the prior quarter. The cost of total deposits was 2.41% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 1.92% in the prior quarter. The cost of core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, was 1.93% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 1.48% in the prior quarter.
Provision for Credit Losses
Provision expense for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.5 million, compared to $0.5 million in the prior quarter and provision expense of $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. For more details, please refer to the "Asset Quality" section below.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $1.2 million in the prior quarter and $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. SBA loan sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $6.7 million with a 9.62% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $436 thousand, compared with $7.2 million with a 9.47% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $466 thousand in the prior quarter. Management expects continued softness in the market for SBA 7a loans.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $11.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $11.8 million in the prior quarter and $13.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Compensation and employee benefits expense increased $430 thousand compared to the prior quarter driven by increased headcount and adjustments to share-based compensation. Other expenses declined by $297 thousand due primarily to the reclassification adjustment recorded in the prior quarter for the reversal of reserve for unfunded commitments which was previously presented as other expenses and is now recorded in the provision (reversal) for credit losses line of the income statement. The efficiency ratio was 50.22% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 48.51% in the prior quarter and 55.22% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in the efficiency ratio from the prior quarter was due primarily to the aforementioned decrease in net interest income.
The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Inflationary pressures and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.
Provision for Income Tax Expense
Provision for income tax expense was $3.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $3.6 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 29.9%, compared to 29.8% in the prior quarter and 29.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022.
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
As of December 31, 2023, total assets were $2.15 billion, an increase of $78.2 million since the prior quarter and $297.6 million since December 31, 2022. The increase in assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher loans receivable and investment securities, partially offset by lower cash balances. Total cash and due from banks was $178.1 million as of December 31, 2023, a decrease of $20.2 million or 10.2%, since September 30, 2023, primarily due to the timing of the settlement of $52 million of brokered certificates of deposit obtained at the end of September 2023 and subsequently used to pay off Federal Home Loan Bank Advances in early October 2023. Loans HFI totaled $1.85 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $82.3 million or 4.7% since September 30, 2023. Investment securities available for sale ("AFS") were $102.5 million as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $15.9 million, or 18.3% since September 30, 2023 as a result of new securities purchased and lower net unrealized losses. As of December 31, 2023, the net unrealized loss on the AFS investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $12.1 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $15.8 million as of September 30, 2023. The average duration of the Bank's AFS portfolio is 3.6 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities.
Total deposits were $1.88 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $105.7 million since September 30, 2023. During the quarter, core deposits increased by $62.1 million, which was driven by an $84.4 million increase in interest-bearing core deposits (including balances in the IntraFi ICS and CDARS programs), partially offset by a $22.3 million decrease in noninterest-bearing core deposits. A portion of the increase in core deposits is seasonal in nature due to end of year client activities. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 36.1% of total core deposits. Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 48.0% of total deposits as of December 31, 2023.
Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")
As of December 31, 2023, the allowance for loan losses was $24.5 million or 1.33% of loans HFI, compared to 1.35% as of September 30, 2023 and 1.21% at December 31, 2022. The increase in the coverage ratio from December 31, 2022 primarily resulted from the adoption of CECL. The Company continues to have strong credit metrics and its nonperforming assets are 0.23% of total assets as of December 31, 2023. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $1.7 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $2.0 million as of September 30, 2023 and the change was due to a decrease in commitment balances available. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.
At both December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, there are no doubtful credits and classified assets were $11.0 million. Total classified assets consisted of 9 loans as of December 31, 2023, which included 6 loans totaling $7.1 million secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 58.5%. The remaining 3 loans were commercial and industrial loans, two of which were SBA loans with a balance of $1.4 million, which includes one loan that is 75% guaranteed and one loan that is 90% guaranteed by the SBA, and the third was a $2.5 million unsecured loan with a specific reserve of $1.25 million.
Capital Ratios (2)
The Bank's capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for "well capitalized" institutions and are as follows:
|December 31, 2023 (2)
|September 30, 2023
|CalPrivate Bank
|Tier I leverage ratio
|10.07%
|9.98%
|Tier I risk-based capital ratio
|11.02%
|11.03%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|12.27%
|12.28%
(2) December 31, 2023 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.
About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.
|PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31, 2023
|Sep 30, 2023
|Dec 31, 2022
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|19,811
|$
|20,013
|$
|14,495
|Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|39,667
|20,508
|30,409
|Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank
|118,622
|157,807
|83,738
|Total cash and due from banks
|178,100
|198,328
|128,642
|Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions
|4,000
|1,500
|7,923
|Investment debt securities available for sale
|102,499
|86,648
|104,652
|Loans held for sale
|1,233
|4,071
|7,061
|Loans, net of deferred fees and costs and unaccreted discounts
|1,847,161
|1,764,846
|1,588,248
|Allowance for loan losses
|(24,476
|)
|(23,789
|)
|(19,152
|)
|Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance
|1,822,685
|1,741,057
|1,569,096
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|8,915
|8,915
|7,020
|Right of use asset
|3,096
|2,827
|3,265
|Premises and equipment, net
|1,700
|1,447
|1,742
|Servicing assets, net
|2,318
|2,449
|3,007
|Accrued interest receivable
|7,499
|6,877
|5,291
|Other assets
|20,423
|20,100
|17,181
|Total assets
|$
|2,152,468
|$
|2,074,219
|$
|1,854,880
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Liabilities
|Noninterest bearing
|$
|572,755
|$
|595,023
|$
|691,392
|Interest bearing
|1,302,615
|1,174,664
|983,730
|Total deposits
|1,875,370
|1,769,687
|1,675,122
|FHLB borrowings
|57,000
|82,000
|-
|Other borrowings
|17,961
|17,959
|17,954
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|16,354
|29,894
|18,480
|Total liabilities
|1,966,685
|1,899,540
|1,711,556
|Shareholders' equity
|Common stock
|74,003
|73,416
|72,221
|Additional paid-in capital
|3,679
|3,584
|3,353
|Retained earnings
|116,604
|108,757
|77,810
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net
|(8,503
|)
|(11,078
|)
|(10,060
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|185,783
|174,679
|143,324
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,152,468
|$
|2,074,219
|$
|1,854,880
|PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|For the three months ended
|Year to Date
|Dec 31, 2023
|Sep 30, 2023
|Dec 31, 2022
|Dec 31, 2023
|Dec 31, 2022
|Interest Income
|Loans
|$
|31,482
|$
|30,568
|$
|24,717
|$
|116,548
|$
|80,922
|Investment securities
|655
|562
|592
|2,357
|2,143
|Deposits in other financial institutions
|1,926
|1,748
|756
|6,757
|1,467
|Total interest income
|34,063
|32,878
|26,065
|125,662
|84,532
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|10,874
|8,210
|3,149
|30,589
|4,897
|Borrowings
|1,001
|1,413
|320
|4,754
|1,311
|Total interest expense
|11,875
|9,623
|3,469
|35,343
|6,208
|Net interest income
|22,188
|23,255
|22,596
|90,319
|78,324
|Provision (reversal) for credit losses
|459
|471
|60
|(6,146
|)
|2,178
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|21,729
|22,784
|22,536
|96,465
|76,146
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|373
|313
|274
|1,344
|1,160
|Net gain on sale of loans
|436
|466
|792
|1,547
|4,678
|Other noninterest income
|435
|380
|18
|2,031
|1,202
|Total noninterest income
|1,244
|1,159
|1,084
|4,922
|7,040
|Noninterest expense:
|Compensation and employee benefits
|7,942
|7,512
|8,482
|30,673
|30,430
|Occupancy and equipment
|790
|781
|820
|3,172
|3,107
|Data processing
|1,001
|1,064
|942
|3,887
|3,411
|Professional services
|410
|564
|1,018
|576
|5,261
|Other expenses
|1,625
|1,922
|1,813
|5,662
|6,035
|Total noninterest expense
|11,768
|11,843
|13,075
|43,970
|48,244
|Income before provision for income taxes
|11,205
|12,100
|10,545
|57,417
|34,942
|Provision for income taxes
|3,346
|3,611
|3,102
|16,561
|10,233
|Net income
|$
|7,859
|$
|8,489
|$
|7,443
|$
|40,856
|$
|24,709
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|7,800
|$
|8,422
|$
|7,394
|$
|40,563
|$
|24,495
|Earnings per share
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|1.38
|$
|1.49
|$
|1.33
|$
|7.18
|$
|4.41
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.36
|$
|1.47
|$
|1.31
|$
|7.11
|$
|4.33
|Average shares outstanding
|5,664,028
|5,658,340
|5,551,376
|5,646,409
|5,555,495
|Diluted average shares outstanding
|5,723,735
|5,709,994
|5,645,355
|5,704,519
|5,652,571
|PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|For the three months ended
|Dec 31, 2023
|Sep 30, 2023
|Dec 31, 2022
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Rate
|Interest-Earnings Assets
|Deposits in other financial institutions
|$
|144,265
|$
|1,926
|5.30
|%
|$
|130,583
|$
|1,748
|5.31
|%
|$
|91,324
|$
|756
|3.28
|%
|Investment securities
|101,719
|655
|2.58
|%
|101,313
|562
|2.22
|%
|114,390
|592
|2.07
|%
|Loans, including LHFS
|1,788,572
|31,482
|6.98
|%
|1,745,113
|30,568
|6.95
|%
|1,527,863
|24,717
|6.42
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|2,034,556
|34,063
|6.64
|%
|1,977,009
|32,878
|6.60
|%
|1,733,577
|26,065
|5.97
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|27,930
|28,188
|25,627
|Total Assets
|$
|2,062,486
|$
|2,005,197
|$
|1,759,204
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered
|112,580
|503
|1.77
|%
|99,243
|402
|1.61
|%
|98,504
|295
|1.19
|%
|Savings & MMA, excluding brokered
|713,754
|5,811
|3.23
|%
|657,453
|4,248
|2.56
|%
|592,707
|1,551
|1.04
|%
|Time deposits, excluding brokered
|123,985
|1,155
|3.70
|%
|114,437
|933
|3.23
|%
|72,040
|265
|1.46
|%
|Total deposits, excluding brokered
|950,319
|7,469
|3.12
|%
|871,133
|5,583
|2.54
|%
|763,251
|2,111
|1.10
|%
|Total brokered deposits
|256,761
|3,405
|5.26
|%
|202,644
|2,627
|5.14
|%
|90,095
|1,038
|4.57
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|1,207,080
|10,874
|3.57
|%
|1,073,777
|8,210
|3.03
|%
|853,346
|3,149
|1.46
|%
|FHLB advances
|56,511
|728
|5.11
|%
|87,190
|1,142
|5.20
|%
|12,195
|112
|3.64
|%
|Other borrowings
|17,960
|273
|6.03
|%
|17,958
|271
|5.99
|%
|18,063
|208
|4.57
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|1,281,551
|11,875
|3.68
|%
|1,178,925
|9,623
|3.24
|%
|883,604
|3,469
|1.56
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|581,579
|625,115
|720,656
|Total Funding Sources
|1,863,130
|11,875
|2.53
|%
|1,804,040
|9,623
|2.12
|%
|1,604,260
|3,469
|0.86
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|19,069
|27,810
|13,614
|Shareholders' equity
|180,287
|173,347
|141,330
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|2,062,486
|$
|2,005,197
|$
|1,759,204
|Net interest income/spread
|$
|22,188
|4.11
|%
|$
|23,255
|4.48
|%
|$
|22,596
|5.11
|%
|Net interest margin
|4.33
|%
|4.67
|%
|5.17
|%
|PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|Year to Date
|Dec 31, 2023
|Dec 31, 2022
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Rate
|Interest-Earnings Assets:
|Deposits in other financial institutions
|$
|134,783
|$
|6,757
|5.01
|%
|$
|96,277
|$
|1,467
|1.52
|%
|Investment securities
|106,470
|2,357
|2.21
|%
|117,870
|2,143
|1.82
|%
|Loans
|1,702,321
|116,548
|6.85
|%
|1,394,369
|80,922
|5.80
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,943,574
|125,662
|6.47
|%
|1,608,516
|84,532
|5.26
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|28,442
|25,719
|Total Assets
|$
|1,972,016
|$
|1,634,235
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered
|102,972
|1,612
|1.57
|%
|89,442
|530
|0.59
|%
|Savings & MMA, excluding brokered
|659,191
|16,007
|2.43
|%
|529,108
|2,555
|0.48
|%
|Time deposits, excluding brokered
|105,810
|3,263
|3.08
|%
|69,154
|636
|0.92
|%
|Total deposits, excluding brokered
|867,973
|20,882
|2.41
|%
|687,704
|3,721
|0.54
|%
|Total brokered deposits
|192,060
|9,707
|5.05
|%
|34,200
|1,176
|3.44
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|1,060,033
|30,589
|2.89
|%
|721,904
|4,897
|0.68
|%
|FHLB advances
|72,322
|3,666
|5.07
|%
|11,889
|288
|2.42
|%
|Other borrowings
|17,966
|1,088
|6.06
|%
|17,978
|1,023
|5.69
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|1,150,321
|35,343
|3.07
|%
|751,771
|6,208
|0.83
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|632,652
|733,313
|Total Funding Sources
|1,782,973
|35,343
|1.98
|%
|1,485,084
|6,208
|0.42
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|23,294
|13,120
|Shareholders' equity
|165,749
|136,031
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|1,972,016
|$
|1,634,235
|Net interest income/spread
|$
|90,319
|4.49
|%
|$
|78,324
|4.84
|%
|Net interest margin
|4.65
|%
|4.87
|%
|PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Dec 31, 2023
|Sep 30, 2023
|Jun 30, 2023
|Mar 31, 2023
|Dec 31, 2022
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|178,100
|$
|198,328
|$
|135,859
|$
|211,812
|$
|128,642
|Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions
|4,000
|1,500
|7,661
|7,661
|7,923
|Investment securities
|102,499
|86,648
|94,574
|103,790
|104,652
|Loans held for sale
|1,233
|4,071
|1,982
|465
|7,061
|Total loans held-for-investment
|1,847,161
|1,764,846
|1,717,705
|1,623,028
|1,588,248
|Allowance for loan losses
|(24,476
|)
|(23,789
|)
|(22,588
|)
|(21,135
|)
|(19,152
|)
|Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance
|1,822,685
|1,741,057
|1,695,117
|1,601,893
|1,569,096
|Right of use asset
|3,096
|2,827
|2,525
|2,889
|3,265
|Premises and equipment, net
|1,700
|1,447
|1,539
|1,744
|1,742
|Other assets and interest receivable
|39,155
|38,341
|37,480
|36,374
|32,499
|Total assets
|$
|2,152,468
|$
|2,074,219
|$
|1,976,737
|$
|1,966,628
|$
|1,854,880
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Liabilities
|Noninterest Bearing
|$
|572,755
|$
|595,023
|$
|657,980
|$
|639,664
|$
|691,392
|Interest Bearing
|1,302,615
|1,174,664
|1,041,192
|944,102
|983,730
|Total Deposits
|1,875,370
|1,769,687
|1,699,172
|1,583,766
|1,675,122
|Borrowings
|74,961
|99,959
|83,958
|209,956
|17,954
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|16,354
|29,894
|26,396
|20,592
|18,480
|Total liabilities
|1,966,685
|1,899,540
|1,809,526
|1,814,314
|1,711,556
|Shareholders' equity
|Common stock
|74,003
|73,416
|73,379
|73,254
|72,221
|Additional paid-in capital
|3,679
|3,584
|3,405
|3,289
|3,353
|Retained earnings
|116,604
|108,757
|100,281
|84,751
|77,810
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(8,503
|)
|(11,078
|)
|(9,854
|)
|(8,980
|)
|(10,060
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|185,783
|174,679
|167,211
|152,314
|143,324
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,152,468
|$
|2,074,219
|$
|1,976,737
|$
|1,966,628
|$
|1,854,880
|Book value per common share
|$
|32.48
|$
|30.63
|$
|29.32
|$
|26.83
|$
|25.60
|Tangible book value per common share (1)
|$
|32.08
|$
|30.20
|$
|28.82
|$
|26.30
|$
|25.06
|Shares outstanding
|5,719,115
|5,703,350
|5,702,637
|5,676,017
|5,599,025
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.
|PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|For the three months ended
|Dec 31, 2023
|Sep 30, 2023
|Jun 30, 2023
|Mar 31, 2023
|Dec 31, 2022
|Interest income
|$
|34,063
|$
|32,878
|$
|30,763
|$
|27,958
|$
|26,065
|Interest expense
|11,875
|9,623
|8,055
|5,790
|3,469
|Net interest income
|22,188
|23,255
|22,708
|22,168
|22,596
|Provision (reversal) for credit losses
|459
|471
|(7,149
|)
|73
|60
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|21,729
|22,784
|29,857
|22,095
|22,536
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|373
|313
|310
|348
|274
|Net gain on sale of loans
|436
|466
|171
|474
|792
|Other noninterest income
|435
|380
|573
|643
|18
|Total noninterest income
|1,244
|1,159
|1,054
|1,465
|1,084
|Compensation and employee benefits
|7,942
|7,512
|7,189
|8,030
|8,482
|Occupancy and equipment
|790
|781
|795
|806
|820
|Data processing
|1,001
|1,064
|878
|944
|942
|Professional services
|410
|564
|(836
|)
|438
|1,018
|Other expenses
|1,625
|1,922
|776
|1,339
|1,813
|Total noninterest expense
|11,768
|11,843
|8,802
|11,557
|13,075
|Income before provision for income taxes
|11,205
|12,100
|22,109
|12,003
|10,545
|Income taxes
|3,346
|3,611
|6,575
|3,029
|3,102
|Net income
|$
|7,859
|$
|8,489
|$
|15,534
|$
|8,974
|$
|7,443
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|7,800
|$
|8,422
|$
|15,407
|$
|8,923
|$
|7,394
|Earnings per share
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|1.38
|$
|1.49
|$
|2.72
|$
|1.59
|$
|1.33
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.36
|$
|1.47
|$
|2.69
|$
|1.57
|$
|1.31
|Average shares outstanding
|5,664,028
|5,658,340
|5,654,435
|5,608,193
|5,551,376
|Diluted average shares outstanding
|5,723,735
|5,709,994
|5,726,522
|5,673,394
|5,645,355
|Performance Ratios
|Dec 31, 2023
|Sep 30, 2023
|Jun 30, 2023
|Mar 31, 2023
|Dec 31, 2022
|ROAA
|1.51
|%
|1.68
|%
|3.18
|%
|1.96
|%
|1.68
|%
|ROAE
|17.29
|%
|19.43
|%
|38.42
|%
|24.80
|%
|20.89
|%
|ROATCE (1)
|17.53
|%
|19.74
|%
|39.14
|%
|25.32
|%
|21.41
|%
|Net interest margin
|4.33
|%
|4.67
|%
|4.73
|%
|4.90
|%
|5.17
|%
|Net interest spread
|4.11
|%
|4.48
|%
|4.58
|%
|4.80
|%
|5.11
|%
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|50.22
|%
|48.51
|%
|37.04
|%
|48.90
|%
|55.22
|%
|Noninterest expense / average assets
|2.26
|%
|2.34
|%
|1.80
|%
|2.52
|%
|2.95
|%
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.
|PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
|Selected Quarterly Average Balances
|(Dollars in thousands)
|For the three months ended
|Dec 31, 2023
|Sep 30, 2023
|Jun 30, 2023
|Mar 31, 2023
|Dec 31, 2022
|Total assets
|$
|2,062,486
|$
|2,005,197
|$
|1,959,802
|$
|1,857,994
|$
|1,759,204
|Earning assets
|$
|2,034,556
|$
|1,977,009
|$
|1,927,061
|$
|1,833,089
|$
|1,733,577
|Total loans, including loans held for sale
|$
|1,788,572
|$
|1,745,113
|$
|1,675,790
|$
|1,597,236
|$
|1,527,863
|Total deposits
|$
|1,788,659
|$
|1,698,892
|$
|1,656,540
|$
|1,624,777
|$
|1,574,002
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|180,287
|$
|173,347
|$
|162,173
|$
|146,778
|$
|141,330
|Loan Balances by Type
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31, 2023
|Sep 30, 2023
|Jun 30, 2023
|Mar 31, 2023
|Dec 31, 2022
|Commercial Real Estate (CRE):
|Investor owned
|$
|583,069
|$
|541,088
|$
|527,819
|$
|514,194
|$
|517,462
|Owner occupied
|202,106
|185,296
|177,177
|178,511
|161,880
|Multifamily
|168,324
|159,700
|158,082
|151,262
|139,894
|Secured by single family
|146,370
|153,132
|148,464
|147,813
|135,164
|Land and construction
|33,655
|30,253
|32,519
|26,953
|21,234
|SBA secured by real estate
|349,676
|343,576
|329,403
|272,059
|263,355
|Total CRE
|1,483,200
|1,413,045
|1,373,464
|1,290,792
|1,238,989
|Commercial business:
|Commercial and industrial
|350,879
|337,815
|332,394
|319,154
|336,012
|SBA non-real estate secured
|9,807
|11,081
|9,121
|10,591
|11,449
|Total commercial business
|360,686
|348,896
|341,515
|329,745
|347,461
|Consumer
|3,275
|2,905
|2,726
|2,491
|1,798
|Total loans held for investment
|$
|1,847,161
|$
|1,764,846
|$
|1,717,705
|$
|1,623,028
|$
|1,588,248
|Deposits by Type
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31, 2023
|Sep 30, 2023
|Jun 30, 2023
|Mar 31, 2023
|Dec 31, 2022
|Noninterest-bearing DDA
|$
|572,755
|$
|595,023
|$
|657,980
|$
|639,664
|$
|691,392
|Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered
|121,829
|108,508
|101,064
|99,988
|109,130
|Savings & MMA, excluding brokered
|742,617
|696,499
|670,195
|637,031
|614,991
|Time deposits, excluding brokered
|147,583
|122,622
|105,757
|77,052
|54,887
|Total deposits, excluding brokered
|1,584,784
|1,522,652
|1,534,996
|1,453,735
|1,470,400
|Total brokered deposits
|290,586
|247,035
|164,176
|130,031
|204,722
|Total deposits
|$
|1,875,370
|$
|1,769,687
|$
|1,699,172
|$
|1,583,766
|$
|1,675,122
|PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
|Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses
|(Dollars in thousands)
|For the three months ended
|Dec 31, 2023
|Sep 30, 2023
|Jun 30, 2023
|Mar 31, 2023
|Dec 31, 2022
|Allowance for loan losses:
|Beginning balance
|$
|23,789
|$
|22,588
|$
|21,135
|$
|19,152
|$
|19,092
|Impact of CECL adoption
|-
|-
|-
|1,910
|-
|Provision for loan losses
|687
|1,194
|(7,149
|)
|73
|60
|Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|-
|7
|8,602
|-
|-
|Ending balance
|24,476
|23,789
|22,588
|21,135
|19,152
|Reserve for unfunded commitments (1)
|1,741
|1,969
|2,172
|2,802
|1,718
|Total allowance for credit losses
|$
|26,217
|$
|25,758
|$
|24,760
|$
|23,937
|$
|20,870
(1) Includes $974 thousand related to the impact of CECL adoption on January 1, 2023.
|Asset Quality
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31, 2023
|Sep 30, 2023
|Jun 30, 2023
|Mar 31, 2023
|Dec 31, 2022
|Total loans held-for-investment
|$
|1,847,161
|$
|1,764,846
|$
|1,717,705
|$
|1,623,028
|$
|1,588,248
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|(24,476
|)
|$
|(23,789
|)
|$
|(22,588
|)
|$
|(21,135
|)
|$
|(19,152
|)
|30-89 day past due loans and still accruing
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|90+ day past due loans and still accruing
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|5,053
|$
|5,105
|$
|3,354
|$
|4,384
|$
|3,880
|NPAs / Assets
|0.23
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.21
|%
|NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO
|0.27
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.24
|%
|Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries)
|$
|-
|$
|(7
|)
|$
|(8,602
|)
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) /avg loans (annualized)
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|(2.05
|)%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI
|1.33
|%
|1.35
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.21
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans
|484.39
|%
|465.99
|%
|673.46
|%
|482.09
|%
|493.61
|%
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.
|GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|For the three months ended
|Dec 31, 2023
|Sep 30, 2023
|Jun 30, 2023
|Mar 31, 2023
|Dec 31, 2022
|Adjusted income before provision for income taxes
|Income before provision for income taxes
|$
|11,205
|$
|12,100
|$
|22,109
|$
|12,003
|$
|10,545
|ANI recovery (1)
|-
|-
|(7,708
|)
|-
|-
|Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation (2)
|-
|-
|(1,635
|)
|-
|-
|Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination (3)
|-
|-
|(986
|)
|-
|-
|Adjusted income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP)
|$
|11,205
|$
|12,100
|$
|11,780
|$
|12,003
|$
|10,545
|Adjusted net income
|Net income
|$
|7,859
|$
|8,489
|$
|15,534
|$
|8,974
|$
|7,443
|ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4)
|-
|-
|(5,430
|)
|-
|-
|Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4)
|-
|-
|(1,152
|)
|-
|-
|Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4)
|-
|-
|(694
|)
|-
|-
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|7,859
|$
|8,489
|$
|8,258
|$
|8,974
|$
|7,443
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS")
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.36
|$
|1.47
|$
|2.69
|$
|1.57
|$
|1.31
|ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4)
|-
|-
|(0.94
|)
|-
|-
|Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4)
|-
|-
|(0.20
|)
|-
|-
|Recovery of principal and interest on a loan previously acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4)
|-
|-
|(0.12
|)
|-
|-
|Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)
|$
|1.36
|$
|1.47
|$
|1.43
|$
|1.57
|$
|1.31
|Diluted average shares outstanding
|5,723,735
|5,709,994
|5,726,522
|5,673,394
|5,645,355
(1) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company reached a settlement with the Receiver for ANI Investments and Gina Champion-Cain in which the Company recovered $7.7 million (or approximately $0.94 per diluted share after tax) plus certain rights to future recoveries from a guarantor of the charged off loan. This recovery amount represents 80% of the original principal charge-off and is net of the participant bank's share.
(2) In the second quarter of 2023, in conjunction with the resolution of the ANI litigation, the Company was reimbursed $0.9 million of legal costs by the participant bank. In addition, $0.7 million of previously invoiced legal fees were waived at settlement of the litigation.
(3) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company received $1.0 million related to a loan that was originated and written off by San Diego Private Bank ("SDPB") prior to SDPB merging with the Company in 2013. Accordingly, the Company recorded an allowance recovery of $0.9 million for the amount that would have been written off at the time of the merger under CECL and $0.1 million of interest income for recovered interest.
(4) Net of tax effect of 29.6%, which is comprised of 21.0% for the statutory Federal tax rate plus 8.6% for state franchise taxes, net of Federal benefits.
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.
|GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Year to Date
|Dec 31, 2023
|Dec 31, 2022
|Adjusted income before provision for income taxes
|Income before provision for income taxes
|$
|57,417
|$
|34,942
|ANI recovery (1)
|(7,708
|)
|-
|Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation (2)
|(1,635
|)
|-
|Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination (3)
|(986
|)
|-
|Adjusted income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP)
|$
|47,088
|$
|34,942
|Adjusted net income
|Net income
|$
|40,856
|$
|24,709
|ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4)
|(5,430
|)
|-
|Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4)
|(1,152
|)
|-
|Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4)
|(694
|)
|-
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|33,580
|$
|24,709
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS")
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|7.11
|$
|4.33
|ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4)
|(0.94
|)
|-
|Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4)
|(0.20
|)
|-
|Recovery of principal and interest on a loan previously acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4)
|(0.12
|)
|-
|Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)
|$
|5.85
|$
|4.33
|Diluted average shares outstanding
|5,704,519
|5,652,571
(1) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company reached a settlement with the Receiver for ANI Investments and Gina Champion-Cain in which the Company recovered $7.7 million (or approximately $0.94 per diluted share after tax) plus certain rights to future recoveries from a guarantor of the charged off loan. This recovery amount represents 80% of the original principal charge-off and is net of the participant bank's share.
(2) In the second quarter of 2023, in conjunction with the resolution of the ANI litigation, the Company was reimbursed $0.9 million of legal costs by the participant bank. In addition, $0.7 million of previously invoiced legal fees were waived at settlement of the litigation.
(3) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company received $1.0 million related to a loan that was originated and written off by San Diego Private Bank ("SDPB") prior to SDPB merging with the Company in 2013. Accordingly, the Company recorded an allowance recovery of $0.9 million for the amount that would have been written off at the time of the merger under CECL and $0.1 million of interest income for recovered interest.
(4) Net of tax effect of 29.6%, which is comprised of 21.0% for the statutory Federal tax rate plus 8.6% for state franchise taxes, net of Federal benefits.
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.
|GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|(Dollars in thousands)
|For the three months ended
|Dec 31, 2023
|Sep 30, 2023
|Jun 30, 2023
|Mar 31, 2023
|Dec 31, 2022
|Efficiency Ratio
|Noninterest expense
|$
|11,768
|$
|11,843
|$
|8,802
|$
|11,557
|$
|13,075
|Net interest income
|22,188
|23,255
|22,708
|22,168
|22,596
|Noninterest income
|1,244
|1,159
|1,054
|1,465
|1,084
|Total net interest income and noninterest income
|23,432
|24,414
|23,762
|23,633
|23,680
|Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|50.22
|%
|48.51
|%
|37.04
|%
|48.90
|%
|55.22
|%
|Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
|Noninterest expense
|$
|11,768
|$
|11,843
|$
|8,802
|$
|11,557
|$
|13,075
|Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation
|-
|-
|1,635
|-
|-
|Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
|11,768
|11,843
|10,437
|11,557
|13,075
|Total net interest income and noninterest income
|23,432
|24,414
|23,762
|23,633
|23,680
|Recovery of interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination
|-
|-
|(84
|)
|-
|-
|Adjusted total net interest income and noninterest income (non-GAAP)
|23,432
|24,414
|23,678
|23,633
|23,680
|Adjusted Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|50.22
|%
|48.51
|%
|44.08
|%
|48.90
|%
|55.22
|%
|Pretax pre-provision net revenue
|Net interest income
|$
|22,188
|$
|23,255
|$
|22,708
|$
|22,168
|$
|22,596
|Noninterest income
|1,244
|1,159
|1,054
|1,465
|1,084
|Total net interest income and noninterest income
|23,432
|24,414
|23,762
|23,633
|23,680
|Less: Noninterest expense
|11,768
|11,843
|8,802
|11,557
|13,075
|Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|11,664
|$
|12,571
|$
|14,960
|$
|12,076
|$
|10,605
|Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity
|Net income
|$
|7,859
|$
|8,489
|$
|15,534
|$
|8,974
|$
|7,443
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)
|7,859
|8,489
|8,258
|8,974
|7,443
|Average assets
|2,062,486
|2,005,197
|1,959,802
|1,857,994
|1,759,204
|Average shareholders' equity
|180,287
|173,347
|162,173
|146,778
|141,330
|Less: Average intangible assets
|2,451
|2,709
|2,975
|3,026
|3,385
|Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|177,836
|170,638
|159,198
|143,752
|137,945
|Return on average assets
|1.51
|%
|1.68
|%
|3.18
|%
|1.96
|%
|1.68
|%
|Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1)
|1.51
|%
|1.68
|%
|1.69
|%
|1.96
|%
|1.68
|%
|Return on average equity
|17.29
|%
|19.43
|%
|38.42
|%
|24.80
|%
|20.89
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1)
|17.29
|%
|19.43
|%
|20.42
|%
|24.80
|%
|20.89
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|17.53
|%
|19.74
|%
|39.14
|%
|25.32
|%
|21.41
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)
|17.53
|%
|19.74
|%
|20.81
|%
|25.32
|%
|21.41
|%
|Tangible book value per share
|Total equity
|185,783
|174,679
|167,211
|152,314
|143,324
|Less: Total intangible assets
|2,318
|2,449
|2,875
|3,057
|3,007
|Total tangible equity
|183,465
|172,230
|164,336
|149,257
|140,317
|Shares outstanding
|5,719,115
|5,703,350
|5,702,637
|5,676,017
|5,599,025
|Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
|$
|32.08
|$
|30.20
|$
|28.82
|$
|26.30
|$
|25.06
(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income is provided on page 14.
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.
|GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Year to Date
|Dec 31, 2023
|Dec 31, 2022
|Efficiency Ratio
|Noninterest expense
|$
|43,970
|$
|48,244
|Net interest income
|90,319
|78,324
|Noninterest income
|4,922
|7,040
|Total net interest income and noninterest income
|95,241
|85,364
|Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|46.17
|%
|56.52
|%
|Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
|Noninterest expense
|$
|43,970
|$
|48,244
|Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation
|1,635
|-
|Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
|45,605
|48,244
|Total net interest income and noninterest income
|95,241
|85,364
|Recovery of interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination
|(84
|)
|-
|Adjusted total net interest income and noninterest income (non-GAAP)
|95,157
|85,364
|Adjusted Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|47.93
|%
|56.52
|%
|Pretax pre-provision net revenue
|Net interest income
|$
|90,319
|$
|78,324
|Noninterest income
|4,922
|7,040
|Total net interest income and noninterest income
|95,241
|85,364
|Less: Noninterest expense
|43,970
|48,244
|Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|51,271
|$
|37,120
|Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity
|Net income
|$
|40,856
|$
|24,709
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)
|33,580
|24,709
|Average assets
|1,972,016
|1,634,235
|Average shareholders' equity
|165,749
|136,031
|Less: Average intangible assets
|2,774
|3,463
|Average tangible common equity
|162,975
|132,568
|Return on average assets
|2.07
|%
|1.51
|%
|Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1)
|1.70
|%
|1.51
|%
|Return on average equity
|24.65
|%
|18.16
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1)
|20.26
|%
|18.16
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|25.07
|%
|18.64
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)
|20.60
|%
|18.64
|%
(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income is provided on page 15.